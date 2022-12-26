Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Outgoing reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Reconstruction minister quits over election law violation allegations

5 Comments
By Sakura Murakami
TOKYO

Japanese reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, becoming the fourth minister to leave the cabinet appointed by Kishida in August.

Three other ministers have quit in close succession due to scandals, some involving funding and ties with the Unification Church.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's close links with the religious group were revealed after the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe, and have been cited by public opinion poll respondents as a reason behind Kishida's low approval ratings.

"I take my responsibility very seriously as the one who appoints (ministers)," Kishida said to reporters after confirming that Akiba had quit. "By rising to my political responsibilities, I hope to be fulfilling my duties as prime minister."

Opposition parties have accused Akiba of involvement in election law violations and of ties with the Unification Church, although Akiba has denied any wrongdoing.

"There was not a single thing that I did that breached the law," Akiba said to reporters gathered at the prime minister's office after he submitted his resignation to Kishida.

"It was a difficult decision to make, but I tendered my resignation to the prime minister as I felt I must not hamper the debates in parliament," he added.

_w1700.jpg
New Reconstruction Minister Hiromichi Watanabe Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato/File

Akiba will be replaced by former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe, Kishida said.

Kishida said Mio Sugita, parliamentary vice-minister for internal affairs, had also submitted her resignation.

In early December, Sugita retracted and apologized for a number of past comments, including calling sexual minorities "unproductive".

Speculation has mounted that Kishida plans to overhaul his cabinet by early next month to boost his sagging popularity, with the Sankei newspaper reporting on Friday that some ruling party members have floated Jan. 10 as a possible date.

Kishida did not rule out a reshuffle but played down the possibility that it could happen within the next week or two.

"I don't mean to say I won't ever consider a cabinet reshuffle, I'm just saying I'm not considering one over the New Year holidays," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

This is looking more and more like a cabinet full shuffle only done one minister at the time, one thing is to have one bad apple, another is that his is quickly becoming the rule and not the exception.

When a team has to let go one member to improve you can say be justified in thinking he was the problem, when half the team is being let go and the problems persist then the one in charge is the problem.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Kishida as Prime Minister will resign very soon, his cabinet was unstable and the scandal with U.C. is persisting.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

virusrexToday  05:02 pm JST

When a team has to let go one member to improve you can say be justified in thinking he was the problem, when half the team is being let go and the problems persist then the one in charge is the problem.

The problem is the LDP itself and the whole system of allowing individual politicians to hoard campaign donations through their support organisations. These scandals will keep coming up no matter who's in the cabinet, and the LDP is never going to fix the problem.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Quits? The earlier article said he was replaced by another empty suit.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Only thing these guys know about how to reconstruct is a youthful head of hair.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

4 down, how many more to go?

A number of them will be worried that improper links and ties will be found, illegal donations uncovered, politicial violations exposed, the usual political machinations!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

