Ruling coalition heavyweights seek response to document forgery suspicion

Senior politicians in Japan's ruling coalition are pressuring the government to respond to suspicion that bureaucrats forged documents at the center of a cronyism scandal threatening to erode the influence of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
For months, Abe has struggled to draw a line under suspicion that a school operator used ties with Abe's wife to get a discount deal on land for a school in the western city of Osaka.
Last week, the Asahi newspaper reported that discrepancies in some documents related to the sale suggested forgery.
Finance Minister Taro Aso and one of his most experienced bureaucrats have repeatedly dodged requests to submit the original documents to the Diet, frustrating some ruling party politicians.
"If these documents were forged, this is something that can't be allowed to happen," Fumio Kishida, head of policy for Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said on Wednesday. "The finance ministry has to explain this, and this is what the LDP will call on the finance ministry to do."
Kishida's comments came shortly after another senior member of the LDP and the head of the LDP's coalition partner called for the finance ministry to publish an investigation in the next few days.
Abe, who has repeatedly denied that he or his wife did favours for the former head of the school operator Moritomo Gakuen, Yasunori Kagoike, led his ruling coalition to a sweeping election win in October last year.
However, the finance ministry's inability to offer a convincing explanation in parliament since the election as to why Kagoike got a sweetheart deal on the plot of land in Osaka has fuelled doubts about Abe's leadership.
Kishida, who is seen as a possible contender for prime minister, said on Wednesday he had not decided whether or not to run in an LDP leadership election expected in September.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
9 Comments
Disillusioned
Wow! If it is proven the documents were forged it could spell the end for Abe. However, if proven, it will only be a matter of an apology and stepping down. He is above the law.
plasticmonkey
@Disillusioned -- Yes, Abe will never face charges. He's too well-connected. But the fact that some powerful players like Kishida and Nikai are calling for the original documents suggests that the LDP may at a certain point consider Abe too much of a liability to stay on as PM. It also suggests that there's something they know that we don't that is more incriminating. Calling out a forgery may be a way for the LDP to offer Abe a gentler exit (with an apology for "causing confusion").
Goodlucktoyou
Last time left because of a stomach ache.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2008-01-11/bowel-illness-forced-me-to-quit-abe-says/1009806
sorry, bowel.
taj
Sniff - is that the hint of a coup I smell??
garymalmgren
I remember when the president of the Japanese Dental Association went to prison for giving $1 million in bribes to then P.M. Hashimoto Rytaro.
But Hashimoto got off by saying that he couldn't remember receiving the envelope.
I am not holding my breath for a different result in Abe's case.
Gary
taj
Looks like Kishida is well qualified to step take a turn as PM. /s
Cricky
It's pretty obvious, but most voters don't care. The disconnect between the general population and politicians after 70+ years of power is so wide that it's all a game of my dad was bigger than your dad. My turn to be PM, if my mum says so!
Yubaru
The voters are going to start caring soon, if this does not get handled quickly and openly, Abe's poll numbers will tumble and the internal fighting will begin in earnest .
This one is not going away, and as long as higher ups in the LDP keep pushing, Abe is going to have to give a sacrificial lamb (Aso) or himself.
Cricky
The higher ups and the old men in charge are close to their natural shelf life, soon to be replaced by vigorous young men in their 60s, the cycle will continue, as will the cash. Never head of a Japanese politician passing away broke or missed by anyone.