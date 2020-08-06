Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ruling party lawmaker wants sales tax ditched

By Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO

Japan's government should remove a 10% sales tax to revive an economy dragged down by the coronavirus pandemic, a ruling party lawmaker close to Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said, expressing a view that may gain traction as the country's recession deepens.

Hiroshi Ando is among a group of junior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers proposing that Japan get rid of the sales tax and directly subsidise firms to prevent business closures.

Ando said the government's decision to raise the sales tax rate to 10% from 8% last October was a "clear mistake" because the economy was already in a downturn by then.

"We need to revive the economy by pushing the sales tax rate back to zero," he told Reuters on Thursday. "It's absolutely essential that Japan eliminate the tax altogether."

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration has rebuffed the idea of rolling back the sales tax.

But the rare direct rebuke from a ruling party lawmaker underscores a growing concern within the LDP over the damage the pandemic is inflicting on the economy and Abe's popularity.

Support rate for Abe's administration hit a record low 35.4% in a poll by broadcaster TBS released on Monday, reflecting people's dissatisfaction over its handling of the pandemic.

When Ando's group made the proposal in March, it had the ears of Abe, who told parliament he "took note of calls from junior LDP officials to take drastic action on the sales tax."

"We'll take sufficient action quickly as the pandemic would have a significant impact on the economy," Abe added.

Abe had proceeded with a twice-delayed sales tax hike to 10% in October, arguing that the proceeds are crucial to pay for rising social welfare costs of a rapidly aging population.

ditch the tax and refund the money!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Not going to happen, greed is greedy. And they really don't care about who pays their wages. They only want more and more money as they are Intilteled too.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Yeah, right. They are going to move it to 15% within the next two years for sure. Or at least decide to.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

If they do that, there will be huge confusion and purchasing delays so as to avoid tax.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Great, but what will happen when they have to borrow the entire government budget?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It is unlikely to happen, but it does have the merit of being simple and putting money directly into the hands of the public. It seems to make far more sense than stupid ideas like aiding the tourist industry while infection cases are increasing by making people travel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

