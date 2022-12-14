Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A still image from video, released by the Russian Defense Ministry, shows what it said is a Tu-95MS strategic bomber landing after a seven-hour patrol flight over the Sea of Japan, on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
politics

Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan

5 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers carried out a seven-hour patrol flight over the Sea of Japan.

The bombers - capable of carrying nuclear bombs and nuclear-armed cruise missiles - were accompanied by Russian SU-class fighter jets, the ministry said.

Even while bogged down thousands of miles away in its war in Ukraine, Russia has continued to conduct regular strategic bomber flights as a show of strength to its neighbors in the Far East. Last month it carried out joint patrols with China over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea.

The defense ministry said the latest mission complied with international airspace rules and was part of regular flights over what it called the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Even while bogged down thousands of miles away in its war in Ukraine,

You think Russia is bogged down ?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

As the ground in Ukraine has become more adapted for tank warfare due to minus temperatures, the Russians far from being bogged down…

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

That's really old aircraft from 1952, with supply and spare parts embargo and sanction let's hope it won't crash due to malfunction during it's patrol.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

You think Russia is bogged down ?

Good question. Does five months of continuous retreat count as being bogged down, or is that just outright losing? Hard to tell.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Ohh nooo.. It can't be.. Fascist Russia, fascist Putin, Fascist China, fascist XiJinping, fascist reptilians, fascist Martians!!.. Send Avengers to help us, buaaah !!.."

LOOOL

0 ( +0 / -0 )

