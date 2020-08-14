S Korea’s Moon says he is always ready to talk with Japan over historic disputes

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday said his government was always ready to talk with Japan over historic disputes,
Moon's comments were made in a speech celebrating 75 years of liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation of the peninsula.
The Asian neighbors are at loggerheads over a 2018 decision by South Korea's Supreme Court that ordered a Japanese steelmaker to pay compensation for forced labour during World War II.
On Friday, Moon vowed to spotlight the plight of South Korea's last few surviving "comfort women", as those forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels are known, in efforts to resolve a dispute with its neighbor over the thorny issue.
The comments figured in a recorded message to a 100-strong gathering of activists, government officials, and others in the city of Cheonan to commemorate the victims of Japanese wartime sexual violence.
It was the third such memorial day, instituted by Moon's government in 2018, after effectively abandoning a 2015 pact between Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Moon's predecessor that had aimed for compensation for the women and an apology.
"The most important principle of resolving the problem is'victim-centrism'," Moon, who has called the deal flawed for failing to fully reflect the desires of the survivors, said in Friday's remarks.
The event was held on a smaller scale than some in the past, hit by worries over the spread of the coronavirus, recent heavy rain, and a finance scandal in the activist community.
Lee Yong-soo, one of those prominent among the surviving comfort women, whose numbers have dwindled to just 17 now, urged survivors not to lose heart over the scandal.
"Don’t be angry," said Lee, speaking from a wheelchair."There are people who are making efforts to resolve the (comfort women) issue. Please keep them healthy and give them happiness."
Lee, who has accused the longtime leader of an activist group of politically and financially exploiting victims, called for a halt to its weekly protest rallies outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul.
The group's former leader, Yoon Mi-hyang, has denied any wrongdoing but apologized for causing controversy.
Ties between Seoul and Tokyo have long been strained by disputes dating from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korea peninsula.
Last year Japan put curbs on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea after a court in its neighbor ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation to Koreans forced to work for them during the war.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Mitsuo Matsuyama
Here we go again with this endless story.
JJ W
Come on, be a decent human being. How would you feel if someone complained about Japan's "endless story" of commemorating the atomic bombings every year? There were and still are real victims.
Mitsuo Matsuyama
Well...looks like election is coming on in our neighbor South Korea.
South Korea and China could learn a lesson from the Philippines on how to move on.
Peter Neil
Here's a long list of Japanese apologies:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_war_apology_statements_issued_by_Japan
Including this very clear apology by Prime Minister Murayama in 1994:
"On the issue of wartime 'comfort women,' which seriously stained the honor and dignity of many women, I would like to take this opportunity once again to express my profound and sincere remorse and apologies. With regard to this issue as well, I believe that one way of demonstrating such feelings of apologies and remorse is to work to further promote mutual understanding with the countries and areas concerned as well as to face squarely to the past and ensure that it is rightly conveyed to future generations."
And again here by Prime Minister Miyazawa:
"Concerning the comfort women, I apologize from the bottom of my heart and feel remorse for those people who suffered indescribable hardships".
And here:
"We the Japanese people, first and foremost, have to bear in our mind the fact that your people experienced unbearable suffering and sorrow during a certain period in the past because of our nation's act, and never forget the feeling of remorse. I, as a prime minister, would like to once again express a heartfelt remorse and apology to the people of your nation".
And here:
"Recently the issue of the so-called 'wartime comfort women' is being brought up. I think that incidents like this are seriously heartbreaking, and I am truly sorry."
And here:
"The Government again would like to express its sincere apology and remorse to all those who have suffered indescribable hardship as so-called 'wartime comfort women,' irrespective of their nationality or place of birth. With profound remorse and determination that such a mistake must never be repeated, Japan will maintain its stance as a pacifist nation and will endeavor to build up new future-oriented relations with the Republic of Korea and with other countries and regions in Asia."
And here:
"The Government of Japan would like to take this opportunity once again to extend its sincere apologies and remorse to all those, irrespective of place of origin, who suffered immeasurable pain and incurable physical and psychological wounds as comfort women."
I could spend an entire afternoon posting more of these apologies. It's time to accept some of them and move on.
dbsaiya
I'm not an apologist for the Japanese side but me thinks Moon had better do some house cleaning on his side first; like widen and deepen the probe into embezzlement and misuse of funds for these women by agencies who are supposed to be representing them. I don't know how many of these agencies exist but it seems they control the narrative of hatred while lining their own pockets. Even one of the leading activists and victim Lee Yong-soo, has said that Japan and Korea should befriend one another to resolve this issue and not to foment hate.
Heckleberry
Yeah I'm also sick of the endless sob story about Hiroshima/ Nagasaki etc.
Tell someone who cares or get over it already, it's been 75 years.
SPRING
Apologies mean nothing if you don't acknowledge wrongdoing.
i think this will continue as long as Abe (revisionist) is in the office.
AviBajaj
yup begging for money by blackmailing means nothing too
itsonlyrocknroll
Moon Jae-in, continues to preside over a political/ diplomatic train wreck,
Moon Jae-in, politically pugnacious, belligerent, consumed in a red mist of loathing, seething resentment intent at any cost for retribution over thoughtful quite reflection that brings atonement, the essence of forgiveness and why it matters
Lee Yong-soo, with a wisdom so clearly lacking in every action/act the Moon Jae-in Government stumbles so incompetently.
Lee Yong-soo plus the 16 fellow comfort women deserve so much better
jeancolmar
"Here we go again with this endless story."
You know Who started started this "endless story?" In case you don't, it was Japan. The "endless story" will end when Japan stops hiding from the facts everyone knows.
tinawatanabe
It's OK. His intention is cut Japan-SK relations. The feeling is mutual.
Tom Doley
So in the other story from today, Japan focuses on remembering the victims of WW2. When Korea focuses on their own victims, the Japanese tell them to move. Oh the hypocrisy.
Tom Doley
Btw, an apology in Japan is not the same as in the west. It's lip service to save face and force the victims to silence.
Antiquesaving
Oh please, if South Korea cared it would have paid out the reparation money that Japan paid the South Korean government in their settlement agreement.
But not only did the South Korean government not payout as was agreed but also hid the fact for years that Japan had paid South Korea.
Japan paid, the fact that money never made it to these people or others is on South Korea itself.
It is about time all this stops South Korea needs to grow up.
Antiquesaving
@jeancolmar
Look up the term Moose, short for mousume (Japanese for daughter).
It was the term used by GIs during the Korean conflict.
These were girls whose parents passed them over (trying to use a less harsh term) to GIs for a fee as "domestics". These girls would follow the GI that paid her parents from place to place doing whatever he told her and on occasion if he gave her money she was to send it back to her family.
The GI had no obligation to give her any money he already paid her parents a one time fee.
So seeing this was being done in the 1950s imagine what was done during WW2 by parents.
Bruce Wayne
IF Moon were honest about this issue he wouldn't have orchestrated the termination of the $10 million Japanese funds for assisting the few survivors. Which by the way is an enormous amount of help for 17 women in their 90's.
But we all know this has ZERO to do with the survivors and everything to do with maintaining Koreans' seething hatred and single minded determination to establish a PERMANENT industry of victimhood, one that indefinitely forces Japan to finance Koreans into the infinite future. Certainly intended to provide windfall benefit to Koreans who are multiple generations removed from any possible harm by Japan, and be financed by Japanese who are born multiple generations within the pacifist Japanese governance.
IF Moon were honest about the pain suffered by his people he would DO SOMETHING about the MILLIONS murdered maimed and raped as a result of Stalin's annexation of the North half of his peninsula, the civil war supported by Mao Zhedong and in general the thousands of years of Chinese and Mongol aggression.
But we all know that those countries are either nuclear superpowers or broke financially therefore can't be extorted. Japan the only neighbor with a pacifist constitution is the perfect soft target for just such a lowlife as Moon diverting attention away from his incompetence governing the ROK.
noriahojanen
Bulls--t. If this is really so aimed, why have President Moon and radical activists been trying to continue the campaign, now totally futile even against the will of former comfort women, many of whom failed to receive the fund (the activist group opposed the provision and Moon eventually and unilaterally decided to disband the programme)?
With the money embezzlement case being revealed, the activist group leader Yoon (also one of Moon's protegee) has been breaching public trust. Surviving former comfort women, now aged are victims in the exploitation of their "never-ending" anti-Japanese campaign.