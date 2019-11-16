S Korea lodges protests over Japan's defense report

South Korea's Foreign and Defense ministries on Friday summoned Japanese Embassy officials to lodge protests over descriptions in an annual defense report released by the Japanese government earlier in the day.
The ministries took issue with the report's characterization of a South Korean-controlled group of islets as an inherent part of Japan's territory, as well as a reference in the report to South Korea's decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing accord with Japan.
Japan lays claims to the rocky outcroppings, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. South Korea took effective control of the islets in 1954.
The Defense Ministry contended that Seoul's decision in August to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement resulted from Japan's unwillingness to work with South Korea to resolve a bilateral trade dispute through dialogue.
The report quoted the Japanese defense minister as calling the South Korean decision "extremely regrettable," and said Japan urges South Korea to "wisely respond to secure appropriate cooperation" among Japan, the United States and South Korea.
The ministry also criticized descriptions in the report regarding a South Korean destroyer's alleged lock-on of its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol plane last December and Japan's decision not to participate in an international fleet review hosted by South Korea last October.
The report cited the two cases as "negative reactions" by South Korea that are affecting bilateral defense cooperation and exchange.
The ministry called the descriptions deeply regrettable and said they represented Japan's "one-sided claims" and the shifting of blame to South Korea. It called for a revision to the report.
The latest defense report effectively downgraded South Korea's status as an important security cooperation partner, as relations between the two neighbors have sunk to the lowest level in many years over issues of wartime history and compensation.© KYODO
Hillclimber
So in a nutshell, South Korea is giving Japan absolutely no reason to back down on downgrading South Korea's export approval process that came about due to 156 violations with North Korea, which in turn South Korea threatened to leave GSOMIA.
Why aren't the 156 violations the forefront of this issue?
Answer: South Korea will be further implicated in dealings with North Korea which also violate sanctions.
The bottom line is, South Korea can do whatever it wants, no one is stopping them. However if you want to enjoy full trading and strategic support from Japan over and above anything you've ever deserved, you should respect sanctions against North Korea.
... oh, and not try to lock on target a Japanese plane when they come to investigate said sanctions violation....
Samit Basu
Japanese politicians are mistaken if they believe the ROKAF fighters will fire 360 bullets at Japanese warplanes instead of locking on and launching Sidewinder missiles if Japanese SDF pulled a stunt similar to the Russian warplane over the Liancourt Rocks.
Yubaru
In one ear and out the other!
extanker
So in other words, South Korea is upset that Japan has included actual facts in their report.
Hillclimber
What if this, what if that... it's pure outlandish speculation. Like a Chiuhauha barking.
South Korea can't (and won't) do anything other than kids games. Thye know very well their current state as a nation relies way too much on cooperation with Japan as care giver. If that breaks down, and it most certainly will the longer South Korea denies reality, they have only one future... that of a Chinese vassal state like the North.
Ganbare Japan!
Another day, more Japan-bashing from the little angry neighbor. Takeshima IS inalienable Japanese territory. SK should just accept it and move on. Are they going to boycott Tokyo 2020 over this?
commanteer
In the news today: a dog barked, the sun rose, and Korea complained about Japan.
zones2surf
Japan should just adopt the PRC approach / response:
"This is an internal matter and an internal document involving Japanese domestic affairs and Korea has no right to comment or interfere in these matters."