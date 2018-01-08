S Korea says it won't seek to renegotiate 'comfort women' deal with Japan

South Korea said on Tuesday it will not seek to renegotiate a 2015 deal with Japan aimed at resolving the sensitive issue of "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels.
Japan and South Korea, who share a bitter history that includes Japan's 1910-45 colonisation, are central to global efforts to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
North Korea has been ramping up its missile and nuclear tests in defiance of pressure from the United States, the main ally of both Japan and South Korea, and United Nations Security Council resolutions.
South Korea announced its decision despite a conclusion late last month by a public-private panel, appointed by the foreign ministry in Seoul, that the 2015 accord had failed to meet the women's needs.
South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said it was "undeniable" the two governments formally reached the settlement, under which Japan apologised to victims and provided 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) to a fund to support them.
Seoul will set aside its own budget to bankroll the fund and consult with Tokyo on what to do with the 1 billion yen it had given, she said.
"The 2015 agreement, which failed to reflect the victims' opinions, cannot be a genuine solution to the issue of comfort women", Kang told a news conference.
"Our government will not demand a renegotiation, but hopes that Japan will accept the truth as it is, according to international standards, and continue efforts to help the victims regain honor and dignity and heal wounds in their hearts," she said.
The victims want Japan to take legal responsibility and provide due compensation.
While he had vowed to redo the 2015 deal on campaign trail, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said after taking office in May that he would work to "normalise" ties with Japan.
Speaking in Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said that Tokyo could not accept South Korea's demands for additional measures regarding a 2015 bilateral agreement on the touchy matter of Korean women forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said ahead of the announcement that the deal was made after formal negotiations and was endorsed by the leaders of the two countries. He called for the agreement to be "put into action".
Tokyo has warned that any attempt to revise the pact could damage relations.
"Our nation's stance is clear that the agreement between Japan and South Korea was made after negotiations, foreign ministers from the both nations agreed, and later, leaders from the both nations confirmed," Suga told a regular news conference on Tuesday.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Goodlucktoyou
Seems like Moon is trying to solve a lot of problems. Good luck. I mean in a positive way.
maybeperhapsyes
Finally....everybody may not be singing in tune, but at least we are all on the same song sheet now.
dcog9065
This is the smartest decision SK has made in its entire national history. Now it is time to move on. But can SK? Judging by their constant poor form, I give them 2 months before we start hearing whingeing noises about their prostitutes again
Brian Wheway
"Seoul will set aside its own budget to bankroll the fund and consult with Tokyo on what to do with the 1 billion yen it had given"
Question, has the 1 billion yen been handed out yet or is it still in a holding fund? if its stilling held back, time is not on the side of these ladies, its about time it was handed out.
joyridingonthetitanic
Brilliant, now remove those god awful statues from in front of the Japanese embassies and consulates. SK this is your chance to show Japan that you too are sincere in your actions and wish to settle the matter once and for all and instruct foreign protesters to stop putting them up also!
However, I suspect that while today they say they wish to adhere to the settlement in about a years time, or when an election is due it will raise its ugly head once again!
Disillusioned
South Korea says this now, but just how long it lasts nobody knows.
kwatt
It seems to me that next new president would not agree about this as long as Japan is there.
wtfjapan
if one Korean government cant accept the agreements / laws that the previous government put in place, what does that say about the credibility of Koreas democratic process..........hold on that sounds very familiar!?
Shumatsu_Samurai
It's a step in the right direction. The proof of the pudding will be whether South Korea really moves on, or if another political group seeks to exploit the situation by bringing it up again.
Only_In_Japan
This is something I wasn't expecting. Good stuff!
Tommy Jones
Japan has repeatedly demomstrated that it is not sincere by its actions.
SK has no control over non-South Koreans.