S Korea terminates Japan intelligence deal amid trade dispute

South Korea said Thursday it will terminate an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan that focused on classified information about North Korea, a surprise announcement that is likely to set back U.S. efforts to bolster security cooperation with two of its most important allies in the Asian region.
South Korea attributed the decision to its bitter trade dispute with Japan, which has plunged the two countries' relations to their lowest point since they established diplomatic ties in 1965. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono called the decision "extremely regrettable" and summoned the South Korean ambassador to protest the linking of trade and security issues.
The U.S. expressed disappointment in the decision. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. hopes that "each of those two countries can begin to put that relationship back in exactly the right place." The U.S. is urging Japan and South Korea to continue to talk, he said.
Many experts had predicted that South Korea would be unlikely to spike the 3-year-old intelligence-sharing deal for the sake of its relations with the United States. South Korea has been seeking U.S. help in resolving the trade dispute, and Seoul and Washington have also been working together to restart stalled talks on stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.
South Korea's presidential office said it terminated the intelligence deal because Japan's recent decision to downgrade South Korea's trade status caused a "grave" change in security cooperation between the countries.
"Under this situation, the government has determined that maintaining the agreement, which was signed for the purpose of exchanging sensitive military intelligence on security, does not serve our national interests," Kim You-geun, the deputy director of South Korea's presidential national security office, said in a nationally televised statement.
He said South Korea would formally notify Japan of its decision before Saturday, the deadline for an extension of the pact for another year.
Japanese Foreign Minister Kono said in a statement that the decision "was an action that completely misjudged the current security environment in the region and is extremely regrettable."
He said South Korea's linking of trade and security was "absolutely unacceptable, and we firmly protest to the South Korean government."
Since early last month, Japan has imposed stricter controls on exports to South Korea of three chemicals essential for manufacturing semiconductors and display screens — key export items for South Korea — and decided to remove South Korea from a list of countries granted preferential trade status.
South Korea accuses Japan of weaponizing trade to punish it over a separate dispute linked to Japan's brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. Japan denies that, saying its steps were taken because of unspecified security concerns.
The Japanese trade curbs triggered an outburst of anti-Japan sentiment in South Korea. Many South Korean citizens rallied in the streets, canceled planned holiday trips to Japan and launched widespread boycotts of Japanese beer, clothes and other products. The South Korean government, for its part, decided to downgrade Japan's trade status.
Some experts say the tit-for-tat actions could eventually hurt South Korea's economy more than Tokyo's. Many big South Korean manufacturers including Samsung rely heavily on materials and components imported from Japan, while Japan doesn't import many vital materials from South Korea.
Liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who earlier declared his country would "never again lose" to Japan, used the Aug. 15 anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan to extend an olive branch. Moon said Seoul will "gladly join hands" if Tokyo wanted to talk.
The Pentagon on Thursday expressed "strong concern and disappointment" in the collapse of the agreement.
"We strongly believe that the integrity of our mutual defense and security ties must persist despite frictions in other areas" of the South Korea-Japan relationship," said Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesman. "We'll continue to pursue bilateral and trilateral defense and security cooperation where possible."
On Wednesday, the top U.S. envoy on North Korea, Stephen Biegun, told reporters in Seoul that he appreciated what he called "strong and continued cooperation between the U.S., South Korea and Japan."
The intelligence deal went into effect in 2016, reportedly at the strong urging of the United States, which wants to boost three-day security cooperation to better cope with North Korea's nuclear threat and a rising China. The United States stations a total of 80,000 troops in the two Asian countries, the core of America's military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
Experts said the deal enabled a quicker exchange of information between Seoul and Tokyo, because they had previously exchanged intelligence via the United States. In 2012, the countries nearly forged a similar deal but it was scrapped at the last minute following a vehement backlash in South Korea.
However, it is unclear how effective the deal has been for both countries, especially on intelligence on North Korea, one of the world's most secretive countries. But there has been a general consensus that South Korea needed information gathered by Japanese satellites and other high-tech systems, while Japan enjoyed signal, voice and human intelligence from South Korea.
South Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday that it will try to maintain a "stable and perfect combined security posture" with the United States regardless of the termination of the intelligence deal. It called the South Korean-U.S. alliance "powerful."
South Korean government and ruling party officials have publicly questioned how Seoul could share intelligence with a country that questioned Seoul's handling of sensitive materials imported from Japan. Without providing concrete evidence, some Japanese officials including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have suggested that some critical Japanese materials with potential military applications exported to South Korea may have reached North Korea. Seoul flatly denies that.
The fate of the deal had divided people in South Korea. Some argued that South Korea should do whatever it could to inflict pain on Japan, and that just floating the idea of ending the intelligence deal could force the United States to persuade Japan to lift its trade curbs. But some stressed that the deal's cancellation would impair relations with the United States at a time when South Korea faces many security challenges including the stalemated North Korean nuclear talks.
Moon's government has lobbied hard to facilitate talks between the U.S. and North Korea on the nuclear crisis. But the diplomacy has remained largely stalemated for months, and North Korea now says it won't go through South Korea to talk to the United States. The North recently test-fired a series of short-range missiles and other weapons capable of striking much of South Korea.
Last month, a Russian military plane allegedly violated South Korean airspace in the first such trespassing by a foreign warplane since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Russian and Chinese warplanes allegedly also made a highly unusual joint entrance to South Korea's air defense identification zone, in what analysts said was an attempt to see how the Seoul-Washington-Tokyo security cooperation worked.
South Korea's main conservative opposition party accused the Moon government of confusing "genuine courage" with "foolhardy courage." The Liberty Korea Party said security coordination with Washington and Japan needed to be solidified in the face of strengthening cooperation among Russia, China and North Korea.
"We would have lots of things to lose from the deal's termination," said analyst Go Myong-Hyun of the Seoul-based Asan Institute for Policy Studies. "If the U.S. turned its back on South Korea, we would be completely isolated in Northeast Asia."
On Thursday evening, about 30 anti-Tokyo activists gathered near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to welcome the intelligence deal's termination. Jubilant participants held placards that read "The scrapping of the South Korea-Japan deal is a people's victory."
yoshi
Mr Moon is a historic hero and a real genius in north east Asia. I can understand why SK people support him so enthusiastically. Thank you so much, and good luck!
Heckleberry
This cannot come as a surprise to anybody.
Japan recently ruled that South Korea was a risk to Japan's national security. So what is South Korea to do? Continue to share highly sensitive military intelligence with a country that deems it a security risk?
Shinzo didn't take kindly to being sidelined during the recent SK-NK-USA peace talks, and wanted to show his countrymen he was a top dog and not a lap dog, just in time for the elections too. To affect one of SK's main exports and cost SK billions in profits would have been the icing on his mochi cake.
But not only did it fail to win him the super majority for scrapping of Article 9, but it backfired badly with SK's high tech industries hardly affected and preparing to be independent of Japan's raw materials in time, and rural tourist towns in Japan suffering from massive drops in tourism yen from SK visitors (and no, they were not met by a magical increase in tourists from other countries), and previously wildly popular Japanese brands such as Uniqlo (SK is Uniqlo's 2nd largest overseas market with 158 stores, USA has 50) suffering huge dips in profits not to mention hugely popular Japanese beers failing to sell.
And now with the GSOMIA not being renewed by SK, at least in theory Shinzo has put the lives of Japanese people in greater danger from potential North Korean missiles.
Shinzo-kun needs to take a long hard look at his failure of policy. He failed to see one single move ahead, blinded by a desire to flex his scrawny muscles.
Yubaru
Trade dispute is one thing, but this is taking things to a level that really sets back relations to a point not seen in recent history.
The recent talks aimed at cooling things down were just a show by SK.
America needs to step in here now, sit these two down, and get things settled!
Heckleberry
Hang on but didn't Japan do precisely that, linked alleged security issues to affect trade?
Shin Ra
SK pretty much played all their cards at this point and Japan hasn't really done anything. Just wait till Japan actually retaliates, it wont be pretty...
Muratafan
Dear Prime Minister Moon:
Please come to your senses. You have picked a fight with Japan, Japan responded is a civilized but strong manner and....you dig in your heels. Meanwhile, one of your aides is in trouble, the Korean economy is stagnant and....you decided to play the 'anti-Japan' card for the umpteenth time. Sorry, this is really tiresome.
extanker
These are 30 really dumb people. They hate Japan so much, they don't care about their own region's security.
erbaviva
no problem, this agreement was just 3 years which meant Japan was ok before that and will be ok after that. SK has passed sentitive information to NK like details on how to make missiles and other things to be used for weaponry. Who needs friends like SK?
Samit Basu
I told you.
Anyhow, Japanese defense officials will have to watch CNN Breaking News for the next North Korean ballistic missile launch news because of Korea's early warning radar feed cutoff following the GSOMIA termination.
The US can't help Japan out and must leave Japan blind as to future NK ballistic missile launches because of the terms of its own SOFA and the GSOMIA with Korea.
If Abe san considers that this is unacceptable for Japan's national security, then Abe san always undo the export control and things will get back to where they were.
The US got the message on the condition of the GSOMIA restoration and will be ramping up the pressure on the Abe administration.
NorwegianboyEE
I think South Korea is terminating it’s own intelligence mostly. Japan isn’t too bothered by this.
nigelboy
C’mon writer. Let’s give a full sentence on Eastburn’s quote.
...."The Department of Defense expresses our strong concern and disappointment that the Moon Administration has withheld its renewal of the Republic of Korea's General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan,"
vanityofvanities
I am not surprised at South Korea's reaction. It is a natural result easily expected. Japan made a bad move (sanctions). It is like an adult had a serious fight against a child. Japan has to deal with South Korea as a naughty child. I hear the idea of sanction was raised by MITI and Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not known until the day before.
KariHaruka
How long before South Koreans come to their senses and drag Moon from out of the Blue House?
nigelboy
Wow. Do you really think people believe this stuff?
Samit Basu
@Shin Ra
And you want more Japanese companies to flee Japan?
Today : Abe san imposes Japanese material suppliers from supplying Korean customers.
Tomorrow : Japanese materials suppliers flee Japan and move their factories to Korea in order to surive.
@Muratafan
Moon is a president, not a prime minister.
Moon didn't start this fight, but he won't back down from a fight. Moon was a commended spec-ops soldier specialized in sabotage and explosives behind enemy lines. Abe san picked the wrong person to fight.
@erbaviva
Japan was not OK before that. Japan had problem tracking North Korean ballistic missiles with its ground radars and AEGIS warships, and this is why Japan begged the US to pressure Korea to sign the GSOMIA and get a copy of Korea's early warning radar feed.
nigelboy
Lol. Koreans had to modify the distance twice before it was finally corrected by Japan.
http://www.chosunonline.com/site/data/html_dir/2019/07/27/2019072780007.html
「2発とも600キロ」 また修正発表した合参…GSOMIAで日本から情報提供
"Both missiles traveled 600 km" Another correction by Joint chiefs of staff. Information provided by GSOMIA from Japan.
Korea’s military intelligence (incompetence) at full display.
AlexBecu
Basu
Im the one that told you information can be shared via U.S.A and you said No.
That's exactly what S. Korea said when it comes to security. They are ok because America will share intelligence Japan has on North Korea the same way Americans will share intelligence S. Korea has on North with Japan. Works both ways. You ruined your own argument.
extanker
I think he really believes this stuff. He really does believe that the US would just grit their teeth and pretend that missiles aren't heading toward Japan because they 'aren't allowed to say anything'. It's laughable.
What he doesn't realize, or refuses to admit, is that Japan used GSOMIA to gather intelligence maybe a half a dozen times and its about more than just tracking missile launches.
In the end, Japan will be fine, sharing intelligence with the US. The region however will suffer because a potential ally refuses to talk and basically is sitting in the corner with their fingers in their ears singing 'la la la, I can't hear you'.