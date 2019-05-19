Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kim Seong-ju, a victim of wartime forced labor during the Japanese colonial period, arrives with relatives of other victims in front of the Supreme Court in Seoul, South Korea, last November. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

S Korea to carefully review Japan arbitration call on wartime labor

11 Comments
SEOUL/TOKYO

The South Korean government will "carefully review" Japan's request for arbitration in a dispute over the issue of compensation for laborers made to work during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Our government today received an official letter from the Japanese side through a diplomatic channel asking for the convening of a mediation panel" based on a 1965 bilateral agreement that addressed problems of property and claims between the two nations.

"The government will carefully review the Japanese side's action in every aspect," the statement added.

Earlier Monday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said it has requested the establishment of an arbitration panel involving members of a third country as provided for under the accord, after months went by without Seoul responding to Tokyo's move to seek a diplomatic solution.

Relations between the two countries have become particularly tense since last October, when South Korea's top court ordered a Japanese steelmaker to compensate former Korean laborers for forced work. Since then, a number of similar rulings have been handed down on other Japanese companies.

Despite the rulings, the companies have refused to comply in line with Tokyo's position that the issue of compensation was resolved "finally and completely" under the accord.

That has prompted some of the former laborers who have won cases against Japanese firms to begin proceedings to sell off assets held by the firms in South Korea, increasing a sense of urgency on Tokyo to act through a dispute settlement mechanism under the 1965 accord.

While the companies have refused to comply based on Tokyo's argument that the issue of compensation was resolved "finally and completely" under the accord, lawyers for the Korean laborers have been seeking to liquidate the firms' assets.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

They got little to lose at this point, but who will be this "third country"?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I assume a country that both are on good terms with who wasn't involved directly in the war between either side... so.. Turkey? Perhaps an African nation like Kenya or Uganda? Canada would also make a pretty good one I guess. The US is too involved politically in both of them to be used, Germany has a tendency to be apologetic and would likely take the SK side...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Let those old men rest and enjoy the rest of his life in peace. They are being used as a political pawns by the Korean government.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Knowing Japan, it'll be, "Be quite, and cooperate, please." It'll be a one-way "let's remake history!" tour with no official apology.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

As is evident from the photo, only a few of the victims are still alive. But their descendants ad infinitum, like those in the comfort women issue, will do their damnedest to hitch a ride on that gravy train.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

South Korea's leadership is some of the most petulant on Earth. Maybe the most.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@ksteer: I doubt Germany would support South Korea, or it would be forced to accept all the Greek claims for further war reparations that it always rejected.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Are you just pretending not to know about the numerous apologies and compensation made?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@Alex80 I doubt Germany would support South Korea, or it would be forced to accept all the Greek claims for further war reparations that it always rejected

I think that likely has to do with Greece being part of the EU. But I did forget about that. Either way it would have some biases for the case...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@ksteer: I wonder which Western Country with a past as a colonial power would like to be involved in this one, by supporting South Korean claims. It could set a dangerous precedent. Honestly, not even South Korea is so clean. Everyone knows what SK soldiers did during Vietnam war. So far to Vietnam wasn't politically convenient asking for reparations to SK, exactly like until SK was a developing Country, it accepted Japanese economic aid without asking for new war reparations. South Korea's attitude changed when it was developed enough. Vietnam attitude could change as well in future.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

South Korea will probably insist Communist China is the "neutral" Third Party.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I guess the third Country could be the US. It was never considered "a colonial power", but a moral exemple for the world and "the leader" in human rights protection. Nobody could ask the US for some compensations...In this case, South Korea would win.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I suggest Vietnam

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I mean...the US never paid for any war where they were involved or that they started. They are the leader of "human rights", despite everything. They can judge the others, but nobody judges them. Even if they take the SK side, nobody can ask them to pay for their war crimes. It never happened.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

All the European Countries are in a very different situation compared to the US.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

