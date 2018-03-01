S Korean president lashes Japan over wartime use of 'comfort women'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in described Japan's wartime use of "comfort women" as a "crime against humanity" on Thursday in some of his strongest comments yet, sparking an immediate protest from his key ally in containing North Korea.
Moon said during a speech marking a national holiday commemorating Korean resistance to Japanese occupation - his first since taking office last year - that Japan was in no position to declare the emotionally charged issue settled.
"To resolve the comfort women issue, the Japanese Government, the perpetrator, should not say the matter is closed," Moon said.
"The issue of a crime against humanity committed in time of war cannot be closed with just a word. A genuine resolution of unfortunate history is to remember it and learn a lesson from it."
His comments drew an immediate rebuke from Tokyo.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga described Moon's comments as "extremely regrettable."
Suga, speaking at a regular briefing, also urged cooperation between South Korea and Japan to tackle the threat posed by North Korea.
The two Koreas have pursued a thaw in relations that began ahead of last month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, but Seoul remains a key part of the international push to increase pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.
Japan and South Korea share a bitter history that includes Japan’s 1910-45 colonisation of the peninsula and the use of "comfort women," Japan's euphemism for women - many of them Korean - forced to work in its wartime brothels.
Japan apologised to the women and provided a 1 billion yen ($9.4 million) fund to help them under a 2015 deal with Moon's conservative predecessor, but South Korea has recently sought to revisit the issue.
"These details were agreed by South Korea and Japan and we find it unacceptable and extremely regrettable," Suga said.
Moon, speaking at the site of a former jail where Korean independence fighters were imprisoned by Japanese forces, said South Korea was not looking for "special treatment" from Tokyo.
"I ask only that (Japan) walk alongside us into the future on the basis of heartfelt remorse and reconciliation, befitting our closest neighbor."
However, he hoped Japan pursued "sincere self-reflection" and "squarely face the truth of history and justice with the universal conscience of humanity".
Japan also formally complained on Monday after South Korea's foreign minister raised the issue at the top U.N. rights body, warning that it should not be allowed to harm bilateral relations at a critical time in East Asia.
A South Korean panel set up to investigate the deal concluded late last year that the agreement failed to meet the needs of the thousands of girls and women forced to work in Japan’s military brothels.
Over the objections of some in his conservative base, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went on to visit South Korea during last month's Winter Olympics, but he restated Tokyo’s opposition to revising the 2015 agreement, telling Moon the deal was a promise between nations and the basis of two-way ties.
On Thursday, Moon said South Korea considered Japan one of its closest neighbors and hoped to be able to move forward together.
"I hope Japan will be able to genuinely reconcile with its neighbors on which it inflicted suffering and will walk the path of peaceful coexistence and prosperity together," he said.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
quercetum
There are war mongers in every country. If you look hard enough you’ll probably find one advocating a US invasion of Canada. If they could Korea would seek revenge and start a war against Japan not only for the sex slave issue but for the colonialization of the peninsula. Part of Korea will not ever let this go.
Michael Jackson
The Japanese government should not say the issue is closed? Moron, your own damn government already said the issue was closed.
chococya96
As long as there's a pro-Chinese/NK sympathisers in SK, the general public will always be persuaded (or brainwashed) to point fingers at Japan while swaying away from the "current" problem relating to NK/China/their society.
It also doesn't help when the current Moon administration is also a left-leaning, NK sympathiser who's eager to bow down towards China/NK as oppose to having a strong military/economic ties with Japan.
Although Japan does have their fair share of whitewashing and denying with their past atrocities, that doesn't mean SK should continue blaming Japan just because so. It also doesn't give any rights to SK to break agreements that was made at diplomatic level just because their emotions are more important than being objective.
I hope that one day, the general public of SK will wake up and recognize that what they're doing right now is doing more harm then good for their country. Japan is an ally to SK, not an enemy.
Michael Jackson
I ask only that Japan walk alongside us blah blah blah translated actually means I can only hope I can get more money for my constituents and more popularity out of this very old gig
Vernon Watts
Whine, whine, whine that's all the Koreans do. You don't hear the Germans complain about the few hundred thousand German women raped when the Russians invaded Germany or the Russians complaining about all their women raped by the Germans when they invaded Russia. Its not pretty, but that is what invading armies do going back hundreds of years.
quercetum
Japan’s mistakes were a) fighting Russia b) colonizing Korea c) invading China. We reap what we sow 自業自得.
Defeat Russia then lose our northern islands. Not going to get them back. Colonize Korea and run sex slave brothels, make a permanent enemy and never hear the end of it. Try and take land from China. America defends its friend and places an embargo on Japan
We can’t treat our neighbors like that and expect good relationships. We are stuck and need to fix the past
The US trade embargo on Japan was put in place because Japan was engaged in a brutal war of aggression in China that the US opposed.
This makes me think if the US can help it’s friend China, they’ll help Japan if anything happens in the future. I know times are different though.
The embargo gave Japan several choices: (1) Give up on their war in China
(2) Negotiate to get the raw materials we needed elsewhere
(3) Seize territories that had the raw materials needed for our war effort by force.
Japan chose option (3). Since Japan believed the seizure of these territories would lead to an inevitable war with the US, Japan also chose to initiate that war on its terms by attacking Pearl Harbor, the Philippines, Wake and Guam. Some will say though the US drew Japan into war.
No solutions without addressing the past But the past can’t be changed so this is what we get.
Jandworld
Buy, with money, your way out of history, what an isolated view of foreign affairs.
Disillusioned
Just let it go!
Ganbare Japan!
I cant believe this, I am so angry reading these reports. Once Olympic is over, the bitterness and anger start again. President Park already negotiated a deal of compensation. Why these lefty protester (supported by communist China) not respect Pres. Parks deal? It was a good deal, Japan was forced to make unreserved apology and "donate" $9.5 MILLION US Dollars. All over, they promised!!
@ Vernon Watt
Its true. Many, many Japanese will now boycott travel to South Korea now the Olympic is finished. Big loss of money to SK. Also, in protest, Japan will retaliate in terms of trade, and tourism. Likely, Korean tourists will find it harder to enter Japan. As punishment.
@ Chococya96
You could not be any more WRONG. Japan and Korea are NOT allies, and never will be. Very different mindset, history and development. They couldnt be further apart in every way. Japan no longer needs any dealings with South and North Korea or PRC. Time to put all barriers up, physical and economic.
WiseOneIn Kansai
Here the South Koreans go again!
Anyway, this was a very interesting article published last month in The Japan Times.
I found it very educational!!
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/2018/02/05/commentary/japan-commentary/confronting-south-koreas-censored-discourse-comfort-women/#.WpevvrOYO1s
Ganbare Japan!
And another thing. Something is very sick about the S. Korean President leading the protest march against Japan. That is even more provocative than NK missile launch almost. Abe-San and Aso-San will be so furious about this act now.
elephant200
South Korea is a mouth piece of China, this is what japan never got it ! Here they go again and wont let you go again!
Jandworld
No faltering, either side, so close in minds or space only?
Daniel Naumoff
The smart one would shut already up and keep going. Knowing both ruling Japanese anti-elite, and South Koreas greed and vanity, that is not going to happen.
Matt Hartwell
I guess Japan knows where it stands again.
Akie, How is this United States of Northern Asia coming along? Doesn't seem like its going to work out.
Ganbare Japan!
When President Trump and VP Michael Pence find out about this, relation with S. Korea will become very testy. I see angry phone calls tonight. S. Korea will find out quick smart that USA is on Japans side. Maybe, Trump and Pence will decide to move half the US Troops in Korea to Okinawa now, in solidarity to Japan?
Matt Hartwell
Puts the U.S in an awkward position. They have removed themselves from this issue. I think thats the right play going forward.
Ganbare Japan!
Nonsense. Under Previous "Lame duck" Pres. Obama US were neutral in this issue. Under Trump/Pence, US supports stance of Japan. Trump and Abe-San are on the same page in the issue, Trump and Moon, ZERO relations.
Heckleberry
Umm...
stocktrader
Victim Card! You would think one wouldn't like being called a victim.
So now all South Koreans who weren't around for bad era, are still a victim.... so says their deceiving leaders.
Sounds really similar in the US and Europe.
Peter14
History wont be forgotten and it will be commented on. These topics may be spoken of less in 100 years but as a part of a large historic event they will be spoken of from time to time.
In the matter of WWII Japan will be remembered for the cowardly attack on Pearl Harbour, the attrocities it committed against both civilians and P.O.W.s of many countries, and for the comfort women it kept in military brothels, raping young women over and over daily for months and years. Japan cant hide from its deeds, just like Germany cant hide. Germany does not try and is willing to talk about what the nazi's did at any time. Japan does not want to discuss the topic except for Nagasaki and Hiroshima.
Japan will have matured as a country when it can address all the things that happened during WWII and not hide from some while talking about others. The rest of the world will remember and discuss it regardless of Japans sensibilities on the issue. It will be talked about for the rest of our lifetimes so get used to it, and maybe join in the discussion. YOU were not involved or responsible but your Country was involved. That fact can never change.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@HeckleberryToday 06:00 pm JST
I don't want to, and I think that this is part of the problem. Since Jan Ruff-O'Herne wants compensation, she could at least have tried to fight her case in court. But not only do we have the prescription problem, but then she'll have to actually come with something more than her own testimony, and that testimony of hers will be cross-examined.
Instead, she and her compatriots rely on people not challenging a "sex victim's" testimony. They may or may not be lying, but this atmosphere does free them from a lot of effort they otherwise would have had to make. On the other side, the knowledge they are getting a free pass creates a certain resentment on the part of the people not so willing to just take their words at face value.
Nox Box
How many zillions of dollars Japan will need to continue paying for something that was already solved.
Japan have not much money anymore to continue eternally paying for something that happen on the war
stocktrader
You are so correct Peter14,
so are you American? How many millions of Native Americans, Cambodians, Latin Americans, Middle Eastern countries, etc, etc, have your people killed, raped destroyed?
What's that? WHO CARES!? EXACTLY! Your people are no bigger cowards than Japanese, except Japan has done a major U-turn from war, unlike the US or partners. Very hypocritical comment.
smithinjapan
It absolutely was a crime against humanity, and while Japan is trying to send out atomic bomb survivors so the world remembers victims, it needs to also admit it fully, apologize sincerely, and stop rewriting the history by denialists. Half the posters on here claim it is untrue. THAT is a crime as well.
Jandworld
Positive thinking has limits as there is always +- on gods and ipods earth.
Wallace Fred
Done(somewhat)
Spot on. Achieved by implementation of zero tolerance laws akin to the German model.
thepersoniamnow
Moon!
Backtracking on deals makes you look petty, immature, and looking for trouble. But go ahead and look for trouble. He probably earns points with China everytime he rails against Japan.
Jimizo
I don’t remember Trump commenting on, let alone taking sides on this. I may have missed it.
Can you point me in the right direction here?
bjohnson23
Actions speak louder than words, while with some words Moon says SK is an ally, their actions say differently. His recent actions have been nothing of an ally but rather stands closer to China and Russia. The US and Japan are better off without SK or NK. As long as Moon is supported by big business there is no alliance. Japan should pull their people and companies out of Korea and China while they can and ask Moon what about the crimes against humanity committed in Vietnam? hmmm looks who is calling the kettle black.
SaikoPhysco
Yep, here we go again. The South Korean's either have a very good memory or no memory at all.
Makoto Shimizu
This issue comes up from time to time. It is an open wound that hurts. So, it is clear that what was done in the past is not enough. It is a clear sign that Japan has to seriously consider to frankly discuss with Korea what is necessary to do, to make, what concrete actions are necessary to register, among both countries and to the world, that Japan acknowledges this serious problem, fault, error (demands humbleness). It is not possible to go back in time, but, it is possible to agree on cooperation, understanding, build and work on strenghening ties to avoid today and in the future deeds like this. Repentance and forgiveness are necessary to create an authentic relationship based on truth, respect, human values. Both countries are capable of that, both nations are capable of demonstrating the best of their cultures, to promote peace, love, respect, give to the world an example to follow. The world need good examples to follow, of peacemakers.
kitzrow
Once again this subject comes up. How many times does Japan have to apologize?
Ganbare Japan!
Yes. I have been saying this for ages. Pull up the shutters to China and South Korea -- ban all trade and tourism (incoming and outgoing). I dont know why you and others talk of this "alliance". Their has NEVER been any allience between Japan or SK.
If Abe/Aso don't order ALL Japanese businesses to leave PRC and SK soon, casualties may ensue. 50,000 Japanese citizens are now in SK (plus tourists), and will be fearful of imminent personal danger, after todays mass anti-Japan protests.
Japan will be doing what Trump/Pence achieved in "Put America First", and close off the borders. Put Japan First - close the borders to citizens from PRC, SK, NK.
Everyone knows Trump and Abe-San share same views. Similar outlook, always ready for a fight and "Never compromise" stance. Both economies are booming, and helping each other without need for China/SK.
shinsaku.ai
Makes you wonder about the veracity of reports that Trump just hates South Korea viscerally. With “allies” like these who needs enemies? Moon government should be sanctioned for coddling the North Korean mastermind of the deaths in the Cheonan corvette sinking and the shelling of Yeonpyeong island.
presto345
Moon is profiling his country as a land of perpetual beggars and perpetual haters. Not very pretty continuing disregarding treaties and painting the picture of self pity.
How many more times, how much longer? I think you can save your sermon for a different world.
Jimizo
Right, so Trump hasn’t even commented on the comfort women issue.
Trump seemed ready for a fight with China on the campaign trail but Xi had him eating out of his hand. He apparently gave Trump a paper and crayons lesson on North Korea and Trump was impressed.
As for the empty suit in charge of Japan along with his Nazi-referencing, balloon-headed, semi-literate sidekick, Xi would eat these useless rich kids for a snack.
You need canny leadership and clever people to deal with what is happening in this region.
This lot are a waste of oxygen.
dcog9065
Good to hear the Japanese government or anyone of importance isn't so stupid as to acknowledge this garbage as a valid issue anymore.
It's over and now it's just pathetic every time SK raises it and every time makes the world care a little less for SK's impending suffering at the hands of NK. Thankfully, there will never, ever be recognition for this long dead non-issue again, and literally no one cares either
quercetum
Don’t be angry. I hear you but that’s not the way it works.
Japan is saying the women were paid and so were prostitutes. Japan gives a lot of money and doesn’t want to hear about it anymore. So to put it bluntly...
”Here some money Korea, now shut up you whore!” is what we’re saying. Few would disagree that this is an ineffective way to settle a problem. You waste money and the person is even angrier than before. STFU cant be reconciliation
Dango bong
live in the past lately? I see the fuzzy Olympic feelings are gone quite quickly
erbaviva
Can we change the channel now Mr. Moon? I can't even laugh, SK is so predictable. Don't waste your breath, nothing will happen except to create more hatred among SK and Japan. But hey look, Japan 2nd most foreigners in Japan are SK. They are here working and studying and enjoying its culture.
CrazyJoe
Nearly all Korean presidents finish their political lives either in prison or under indictment. If we take that criterion as a measure of the validity of their actions while in office, there would be precious little validity to any Korean governmental action.
President Moon used the comfort women issue for cheap political points during his campaign, and this should not be viewed as anything more than a stunt aimed at a domestic audience. The review itself and its findings are arguably contrary to the terms of the agreement, as it serves only to heighten the Korean temptation to view the issue as a rallying point for its anti-Japanese national identity.
Sadly, further Korean mischief looks likely with the allocation of funds by the Korean government to replace those provided by Japan.
This dispute will never be resolved and it will just remain a thorn in the side of relations between South Korea and Japan.
quercetum
Yes, pot, meet kettle. SK needed money and aid from the US. It fought in Vietnam because the US wanted this and were sending its sons, 19 year olds, to wade in the jungle for who knows what
Now the US wants Japan to help out a little more, hey Japan you’ve gotta pull your weight.” This isn’t going to happen. No one wants Japanese fighting and “keeping peace” in areas around the world irrelevant to Japan. Japan doesn’t have to go down that road.
Dumbest comment in this section. Yeah, why did Perry and his black ships have to come? Leave us alone and let us live peacefully.
Looks like you have some Korean blood in you brother. Peace and harmony win.
sf2k
All Japan need do is agree that the wartime events were bad, but in the same breath say that it thought it had already moved forward with SK on these issues, and issue a continuing statement of support towards the future. That takes all the wind out of the sails of repeating the statement of history, and leaves it there.
Japan should have no reason anymore to feel affronted by something that they should agree was bad, otherwise it looks like it is unreconciled itself. Japan has to let the IJA go if it wants to move forward too and not see this as a hangup but an opportunity to affirm regional agreements, held in good spirit.
It would help the region if Japan had a statue about it and didn't keep downplaying it. It would stop the NDA lawyer vibe on these agreements, and replace paper with a meeting location for regional peace. Japan needs to pass anti-Holocaust laws to make public statements against historical crimes against the law, which would also keep Japan honouring it's agreements too. Win win
No reason to fall into negativity
IloveCoffee
I can't believe how stupid people are in their attempts at defending their glorious Japan. They are blaming Korea for not ''letting it go'', when it is Japan who doesn't let it go, they are the ones that keep denying the war crimes ever happened, they are the ones that keep visiting the Yasukuni Shrine that glorifies the war criminals, they are the ones that keep provoking and making antagonizing statements about Korea and China. Who is not letting this issue go? Come on, Japanese mayors make revisionist statements all the time, they are still not teaching this issue in their text books. Blaming Korea is victim blaming. I guess there's no point in arguing with Weeboos.
TigersTokyoDome
Why should the world give any credence to the man who gave Olympics front row PR to Kim's sister, the North Korean General who torpedoed South Korean troops, and Ivanka Trump..?
But Moon has no issue with the alleged sexual mistreatment of the cheerleaders when they arrive back home in North Korea does he. In fact Moon completely justifies their "cheerleading" existence by promoting it all. Racially motivated hypocrite.
Dango bong
Japan should ignore this. The world sees Korea as a petulant child living in the past
Ganbare Japan!
@ TigerTokyo
I agree that Kim despot monarchy and their chosen Generals should NOT have been allowed to attend Olympic, BUT What is wrong with Ms. Ivanka Trump representing USA? Ms. Ivanka Trump and VP Michael Pence did America proud and stared down the North Koreans. Japanese were impressed by them, especially families of abductees.Furthermore, Abe-San and Japanese people have a high regard for Ms. Trump (extremely popular with young Japanese women) and respect US President.She will be future President.It was right she was given front VIP seat
Fendy
Given that this issue has already been suitably dealt with before, what is he trying to achieve? He seems foolish in ignoring all that has previously been done by both countries to bring a resolution to this issue.
Alexandre T. Ishii
He is using Japan’s 1910-45 of those 35 years that is making the 2 countries troubled again. I wanted S. K. to be closer to Japan after the Olympic Games and what this new president wants his popularity back from the messy get-together Olympic event with N.K. to blame Japan--again and again with political affair(??), wtf ! I don't find any good govt. in S.K. to have good relation with Japan. Politicians are always the same, troublemaker or venom to better approach to country diplomacy...One more page of sad story, going on.
marcelito
Japan wants SK to shut up about the comfort women because they paid $ 9.5 mil but it is financing storytellers to spread the word about Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Atrocities were commited by all sides on different scales depending on what is being discussed . Atomic bombings need to be remembered but so do the sex slaves and Nanking massacre in order to hopefully learn from the past ( even though given what is continually happening around the world ..hmm ..) . Selective memories can not be allowed when it comes to war crimes regardless which country commited them.
MASSWIPE
Some context: If it's the 1st of March, the president of South Korea is trashing Japan. One of the biggest uprisings against Japanese rule in Korea began on 1 March 1919. So the 100th anniversary of this uprising will be an even bigger affair in 2019, for better or for worse. Moon and other Korean politicians do this sort of thing for domestic political consumption. Really not all that different from Abe & Co. visiting Yasukuni Shrine on 15 August or other days to placate their own constituents.
Koreans and Japanese are likely to never get along as well as the French and Germans, the model for bilateral reconciliation. The best that we can hope for is that Koreans and Japanese never go down the path of becoming more like Palestinians and Israelis.
itsonlyrocknroll
South Korean President Moon Jae-in government is on the wrong side of history.
The same South Korean President Moon Jae-in that allowed a rogue state, threatening nuclear Armageddon, with a range of nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of incinerating any town or city in Japan, to turn the PyeongChang 2018 winter Olympics into a ghastly political spectacle for Pyongyang propaganda.
Highlighted by the closing ceremony VIP box, a veritable chamber of horrors.
North Korean General Kim Yong Chol accused of the mass murder of 50 South Koeran thats South Korean President Moon Jae- own people.
Yet still South Korean President Moon Jae-in government are abusing the dignity of these frail old ladies encouraging/allowing political extremists to haul them as out, in the twilight year of their life as politcal comfort women exhibits, to demand retribution from country that people cherish a constitution devoted to peaceful coexistence.
The only issue that has any meaning in this shameful pitiful display, is the 1 billion yen ($9.4 million) fund reaches the rightful beneficiaries.
sf2k
For Japan to get its own comfort woman statue underway, it could ask all the cities of the world that have their own statues to send in a plaque and for Japan to likewise send one back. The resulting memorials would stop splintering but help heal instead, and be a focal point for those that need to realize Japan recognizes what occurred, and is also moving forward in regional peace. In silent solemn grace as only a statue can impart.
Would also help blunt the problems of Yasukuni visits by providing another memorial location. Again, making historical occasions an opportunity of modern Japan not in remembrance of IJA only.
Little acts like this would show people that Japan is serious, and as I stated before, take the wind out of the foul sails of those who simply cannot let the past go
It also acts as a lesson for those Japanese who cannot recognize history either, and the efforts thus help both sides find their better nature
thepersoniamnow
SK needs to freakin get its own stance together. Is their national agenda playing the victim?
Good luck with success in life doing that!
Japan did what EVERY NATION IN ALL OUT WAR DOES.
Don’t drink the cool aid.
Wallace Fred
+1000000
domtoidi
This is disgraceful political baiting. Japan has apologized repeatedly and compensated repeatedly. The entire episode was disgraceful by the Japanese military, but tearing open the wound over and over serves no purpose.
thepersoniamnow
Guess what? Some people move on.
When you run into someone who knows ur highschool lover who still isnt over it...well whos got issues?
TigersTokyoDome
Your post was going ok until that point.
Putting it mildly, it was a disgrace to the good American people and to the history of the Olympic movement that the number 1 political representative for the USA was Ivanka Trump.
The US has produced Olympics history from the likes of Michael Johnson, Shaun White, Picabo Street, and Carl Lewis. How on earth can Ivanka Trump represent that kind of history - she's not even a politician.
itsonlyrocknroll
The Imperial Japanese Army, committed unspeakable atrocities, acts of extreme cruelty, crimes against humanity.
It is grossly unsound, and prejudiced to hold modern present day Japan society, its people to ransom for these extreme acts they would rightfully find detestable and abhorrent.
smithinjapan
Wallace Fred: "Done(somewhat)"
"Somewhat" being the functional word there.
Ganbare Japan: "If Abe/Aso don't order ALL Japanese businesses to leave PRC and SK soon, casualties may ensue."
Hahahahahaha!! Japan is running around Asia and even Africa DESPERATE for nations to pay in order to get them to try and support Japan's attempted isolation of China, while at the same time trying to push its products internationally. It is a nation that is only 41% self-sustainable in terms of food, and entirely dependent on import of raw materials as an exporting nation of finished products. It's biggest customer is hands down China, and also depends on China for rare-earth minerals for its technology.
"Both economies are booming, and helping each other without need for China/SK."
Thanks to Chinese and SK tourism, as well as that of Taiwanese, the economy of Japan was propped up over the last few years, even while you disparaged them for being here and spending money. Oh, and don't forget how Asia bailed out Japan when it needed it most after the quakes, with the largest amount of aid money coming from Taiwan, and the second largest from SK, including help on the ground. The people of Tohoku certainly haven't forgotten, as you have, and have organized charitable donations in return to give to Taiwan after their recent quake. Japan, without its neighbors, would sink like a stone, and there is NO WAY the US would support a "Japan-only" policy in Asia if it meant being kicked out of SK and other nations in the region while Japan was the fat kid left alone in the room saying... "Ummm... well... what will we do now?"
"50,000 Japanese citizens are now in SK (plus tourists), and will be fearful of imminent personal danger, after todays mass anti-Japan protests."
Hogwash. The only thing that could possibly put them in danger is accidents as a result of the paranoia that clearly envelopes certain posters on here, as well as radical ultimatums that you would have issued on the behalf of ultra-right wingers in complete denial of history.
Makoto Shimizu: Excellent post. It's no surprise some of your fellow Japanese (or wannabes) have thumbed you down for it, though.
Akie
I have no problem to apologize, thousand times if needed. The crime was real. there is no excuse. The war was injustice, the invasion happened. Almost 10 million Asians were murdered by Japanese military regime. At the same time, almost 3 million Japanese died as well. The comfort women is only a drop of water in the history and crimes committed by Japan govt under the premise that a possibility that Korea would be invaded by the west and that would constitute a threat to Japan. We see the same thing is happening again in Japan under Abe that he describes neighbors as threats. Everything is just imagination and assumption, euphemism of lies. Abe may sense the opportunity to rewrite the history but he open the door for a war with neighbors that Japan will never win. Abe must be stopped and the peace constitution must be safe guarded. The comfort women issue must be recognized and justice must be returned. Just reverse the role and think of Japanese women under similar situation and you will understand why Korean people and Chinese people are united on the issue.