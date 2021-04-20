S Korean students shave heads in protest over Japan's Fukushima water release plan

More than 30 South Korean college students shaved their heads in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday to protest Japan's decision to release water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
Police periodically dispersed crowds, who chanted and held placards, but did not stop the event from taking place, though there is an anti-pandemic ban on gatherings larger than 10 people.
The protesters who were shaved were draped in protective sheets emblazoned with messages condemning the Japanese plan and calling for it to be ditched.
One read: "The Japanese government should immediately cancel the plan to release the contaminated water."
Japan's government said last week it will release more than 1 million tons of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years.
Seoul has strongly rebuked the decision, with the foreign ministry summoning the Japanese ambassador and President Moon Jae-in ordering officials to explore petitioning an international court.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Sunday (April 18) said he believed Japan had made the decision in a transparent manner and would continue to follow due procedures.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
11 Comments
Login to comment
Simian Lane
ah the japan junior high school baseball haircut
P. Smith
It’s always good to see young people civically engaged.
noriahojanen
Sorry, it doesn't make sense.
thepersoniamnow
The process of open testing and proving that it’s actually safe water now should be an open thing.
There should be a large campaign to show to the world through documented and videoed proof that all the water is clean. If not, keep in contained.
oldman_13
These people never made any sense, to them, it's all about overreaction when it comes to any perceived slight from Japan.
Shaving heads in protest? Yeah, that'll show them. So utterly pointless and petty, these people will grasp at anything just so they can show off in public about how bad Japan always is.
Just last week (Kyodo news), a local newspaper in Seoul reported on the embarrassing news that the South Korean government themselves (including agencies like the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry) had concluded last year that releasing water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific would not pose a problem from a scientific viewpoint. The group mentioned that any water that reached South Korea would be diluted, and that tritium is difficult to be accumulated in the body.
Coffee
Koreans go mental over anything related to Japan. These same people drove a car into the Japanese embassy, refused to refuel Japanese cars, set themselves on fire at protests, and tried to put stickers in classrooms saying “This device was made by a war criminal".
Kentarogaijin
With shaving heads nothing will change..
ebisen
I think returning to Shout Korea would make it for an even more impressive protest. How about that?
Fighto!
Unbelievable spite and pure hatred toward Japan. Why are they not shaving their heads to protest their own governments regular release of radioactive water into the Sea of Japan from their nuclear plants?
The water being released off Fukushima is perfectly safe and poses no risks. It is safer than the regulations for drinking water. Fact.
These college kids, by becoming skinheads have just made themselves look like thugs.
divinda
You can keep off the "related to Japan" part.
I lived there several years in the late 90s, during the Asian Financial Crisis when the South Korea currency essentially devalued by half.
They blamed everyone, particularly the US. Massive protests were rampant daily.
I once saw a middle school protest event in Seoul where the valedictorian held an American flag, and the salutatorian lit it on fire. It was reported on the front page of the major newspapers congratulating the fine students.
It was strange to live there as a foreigner through all that.
P. Smith
You have something in common with them.
Peter Neil
I'm going to grow my hair in protest to them shaving their hair.