Security issues separate from U.S. tariffs, says Japan defense minister

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday security matters with the United States are "separate issues" from President Donald Trump's higher tariffs, amid concerns that Japan's defense costs may be part of future trade negotiations.

Nakatani also said at a press conference he has no plans to visit the United States to attend the tariff talks, following the first round on Wednesday in Washington between Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Before the meeting, Trump wrote in a social media post that the Japanese delegates were coming to discuss tariffs and "the cost of military support." He also made a surprise decision to jump in the talks.

Trump expressed his dissatisfaction over the Japan-U.S. security agreement to Akazawa at the meeting, in which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also participated, according to a Japanese government source.

Trump has repeatedly called the decades-old security treaty "one-sided," and Japanese officials fear that Washington could urge Tokyo to raise its defense spending and shoulder more of the cost of hosting U.S. forces stationed in Japan.

© KYODO