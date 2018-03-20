Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko Photo: REUTERS
politics

Some products likely to get exempted from U.S. tariffs, says Japan's trade minister

1 Comment
By Ami Miyazaki
TOKYO

Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday there is a “high chance” that some Japanese steel and aluminum products will get exempted from new U.S. tariffs as they are not quickly replaceable.

“I think there is a high chance that Japanese steel and aluminum products would be exempted from the new tariffs on a per-item basis, as they contribute greatly to U.S. industries and many of them have little substitute,” he told a news conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pressed ahead with import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminum, but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies, backtracking from an earlier “no-exceptions” stance.

Trump’s proclamation also allowed importers to seek exemptions for specific products.

Japanese steelmakers and others are encouraging their U.S. clients to apply for exemptions, Seko said.

Separately, Japan is seeking a country exemption.

“We will continuously and tenaciously ask (U.S. Trade Representative) to exempt Japan from the tariffs,” Seko said.

Japan exports about 2 million tonnes of steel products a year to the United States. That is only about 5 percent of Japan’s total steel exports, but its steelmakers are deeply concerned that the U.S. tariffs may prompt retaliation and trigger a trade war.

Japan, which produces about 2.1 million tonnes of rolled and extruded aluminum a year, exports about 27,000 tonnes to the U.S. out of total exports of about 243,000 tonnes.

Global automakers and vehicle suppliers are pressing the Trump administration and U.S. Congress to exempt the European Union and other allies from the steel and aluminum tariffs set to take effect on Friday, industry officials said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Apr 21st (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Separately, Japan is seeking a country exemption. ... That is only about 5 percent of Japan’s total steel exports....

The problem is that Japan is approaching this logically. As Trump sees it, Japan has a huge surplus with the US and therefore must be punished. The fact that that's not true (Japan bounces back and forth between deficits and surpluses with the US) does not matter. It's all symbolic.

Best would be to grovel and praise Trump's genius and exaggerate that some empty concessions are all due to Trump's brilliant negotiating acumen. That's the best way to continue business as usual.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Hokusetsu Sake Brewery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Health

Stopping Suicide: Japan’s Darkest Demon

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Food & Drink

From Boar To Deer: 3 Of Tokyo’s Best Game Meat Restaurants

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

This Week In Japan: March 19-25

GaijinPot Blog