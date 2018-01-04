South Korean president meets former 'comfort women'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday met women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels, days after their plight again cast a shadow over relations with Japan.
A South Korean panel set up to investigate a 2015 agreement with Japan on the thousands of girls and women forced to work in Japan's military brothels, euphemistically termed "comfort women" by Japan, said the deal failed to meet their needs.
Moon said the 2015 deal, under which Japan apologised to victims and provided 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) to a fund to help them, was seriously flawed. Japan said any attempt to revise it could damage relations.
Eight of the women met Moon for lunch at the presidential compound, known as the Blue House, in Seoul, the president's office said in a statement.
"We told you the previous government's agreement was wrong and this issue hasn't been resolved," Moon told one of the women before the lunch. "It's still not an easy situation to handle within our bilateral relationship."
Moon wanted to gauge the women's reaction to his government's position on the deal, the Blue House said.
Moon visited one of the women, Kim Bok-dong, separately in the morning as she was ill and unable to attend the lunch.
"We survived when bullets were raining down and we'll be able to get through this," Kim told Moon, the Blue House said.
The women want Japan to take legal, binding responsibility for its actions and Kim was scornful of the 2015 pay-out.
"The money should be sent back to Japan," she said.
South Korean activists estimate that there may have been as many as 200,000 Korean women forced to work in the brothels.
As of December, there are at least 32 surviving, according to a South Korean civic group set up to look after their rights.
It was the second time former "comfort women" visited the Blue House during Moon's presidency after one was invited to a dinner when U.S. President Donald Trump visited in November.
Moon's announcement on the Japanese deal last week raised consternation in Japan, where media reported said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may decide not to visit South Korea for the Winter Olympics there next month.
South Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday it would seek final measures on the issue as quickly as possible while one ministry official told Reuters the measures could be finalised as early as next week.
Strained ties come as the U.S. allies are trying to cooperate on security in the face of North Korea's nuclear and missile development.
But their bitter history, including Japanese colonisation of the Korean peninsula and the issue of the women, has regularly been a source of rancour between them.
Moon came to power in May after the removal of his disgraced predecessor, Park Geun-hye, whose conservative government was criticised for failing to fully consult victims over the 2015 settlement.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
8 Comments
Login to comment
Schopenhauer
I think the compensation money was small.
thepersoniamnow
Adjusted headline...
President Moon will meet alleged former comfort women in an annual media stunt to appeal to his more right wing voters and continue his anti Japan rhetoric.
He will continue his political career, not bettering his nation, but by simply banging the right wing drum that summons support through fear, ignorance, and bitterness, instead of looking toward a better future.
macv
sex slaves not comfort women
Dan Lewis
Did I read that correctly? She said she wants to return he money? So she's going to "unreceive" the apology? Is that how it works?
You order food, eat it, and then you're like, "Hmmm... that didn't set well with me. I want to renegotiate." Then regurgitate lunch and take it back to the register?
Disgusting.
Schopenhauer
Do people know about the words "Pan Pan," "Only-san" etc. - The words are about Japanese women who had to sell their bodies to GIs to survive and support their brothers and parents. I think they want to forget about them and why not.
Wakarimasen
Photo opportunity. Like he really cares......
taj
That reads all wrong. He should be asking not telling.
He should be consulting the victims about their position, prior to taking any position himself - or at least that is how it would happen if he weren't just treating them as propaganda tools for his own political gain.
These women continue to be used and abused by men in power.
tinawatanabe
Was she hospitalized? She was seen everywhere at anti-Japan demonstrations.