State funeral for slain ex-PM Abe begins amid tensions

A controversial state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader in his nation's modern history and one of the most divisive, began at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Tokyo was under maximum security, with angry protests opposing the funeral planned around the capital and nation. Hours before the ceremony began, dozens of people carrying bouquets of flowers queued at public flower-laying stands at nearby Kudanzaka park.
Thousands of uniformed police mobilized around the Budokan hall, where the funeral is being held, and at major train stations. Roads around the venue are closed throughout the day, and coin lockers at main stations were sealed for security. World leaders, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, were in town for the funeral.
Opponents of the state-sponsored funeral, which has its roots in prewar imperial ceremonies, say taxpayers' money should be spent on more meaningful causes, such as addressing widening economic disparities caused by Abe's policies.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been criticized for forcing through the costly event to honor his mentor, Abe, who was assassinated in July. There has also been a widening controversy about Abe's and the governing party's decades-long close ties with the ultra-conservative Unification Church, accused of raking in huge donations by brainwashing adherents. Abe's alleged assassin reportedly told police he killed the politician because of his links to the church; he said his mother ruined his life by giving away the family's money to the church.
Kishida says the longest-serving leader in Japan's modern political history deserves a state funeral. The government also maintains that the ceremony is not meant to force anyone to honor Abe. Most of the nation's 47 prefectural governments, however, plan to fly national flags at half-staff and observe a moment of silence.
Opponents say Kishida's one-sided decision, which was made without parliamentary approval, was undemocratic, and a reminder of how prewar imperialist governments used state funerals to fan nationalism. The prewar funeral law was abolished after World War II. The only postwar state funeral for a political leader, for Shigeru Yoshida in 1967, also faced similar criticism.
"Spending our valuable tax money on a state funeral with no legal basis is an act that tramples on the constitution," organizer Takakage Fujita said at a protest Monday.
About 1.7 billion yen ($11.8 million) is needed for the venue, security, transportation and accommodation for the guests, the government said.
A group of lawyers has filed a number of lawsuits in courts around the country to try to stop the funeral. An elderly man last week set himself on fire near the prime minister's office in an apparent protest of the funeral.
In what some see as an attempt to further justify the honor for Abe, Kishida has launched a series of meetings with visiting foreign leaders in what he calls "funeral diplomacy." The talks are meant to strengthen ties as Japan faces regional and global challenges, including threats from China, Russia and North Korea. He was to meet about 40 foreign leaders through Wednesday. No Group of Seven leaders are attending.
Kishida met about 10 dignitaries Monday, including Harris, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte. He will meet with his Australian and Indian counterparts separately and host a reception Tuesday.
About 4,300 people, including Japanese lawmakers and foreign and local dignitaries, are attending the funeral.
Japanese troops will line the streets around the venue, and 20 of them will act as honor guards outside of Abe's home as his family leaves for the funeral. There will then be a 19-volley salute.
The ceremony will start when Abe's widow, Akie Abe, enters the hall carrying an urn containing her husband's ashes, placed in a wooden box and wrapped in white cloth. The former leader was cremated after a private funeral at a Tokyo temple days after his death.
Government, parliamentary and judicial representatives, including Kishida, will make condolence speeches, followed by Akie Abe.
The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party are boycotting the funeral, along with others.
Abe's opponents recall his attempts to whitewash Japan's wartime atrocities, his push for more military spending, his reactionary view of gender roles and a leadership seen as autocratic and supportive of cronyism.
Protests of the funeral have increased as more details emerged about Abe's and LDP lawmakers' connection to the Unification Church. The South Korea-based church has built close ties with LDP lawmakers over shared interests in conservative causes.
"The fact that the close ties between the LDP and the Unification Church may have interfered with policymaking processes is seen by the Japanese people as a greater threat to democracy than Abe's assassination," wrote Hosei University political science professor Jiro Yamaguchi in a recent article.
Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the church take root in Japan and is now seen as a key figure in the scandal. Opponents say holding a state funeral for Abe is equivalent to an endorsement of ruling party ties to the Unification Church.
kurisupisu
Imagine being in Tokyo and trying to move around with all this going on?
So many will be so glad when the spectacle comes to an end
James
No don't confuse the rest of Japan with the ruling Liberal Democratic party. Headline should read Kishida and the rest of the LDP party forces an unwanted state funeral for ex-leader Abe amid tensions.
Yubaru
Over exaggeration as I see it! No one where I work even cares or even talks about it!
Just find it rather amusing that now he's dead, people, as in the media, is even talking about his "divisive" legacy!
When he was alive, NO ONE in the media would have dared to use words like "divisive" or that he "split the nation". Nearly everyone walked in lock-step with him and his policies.
Which says a hell of a lot, to me at least, about the type of "leader" he really was!
Geo
"Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been criticized for forcing the costly event for Abe...
...Opponents say Kishida’s one-sided decision without parliamentary approval was undemocratic, a reminder of how the prewar imperialist government used state funerals to fan nationalism."
Abe would be pleased by the actions of his successor - they are truly "AbeActions"
Nemo
That's a lot of security for a guy nobody really misses very much.
To be clear, I feel sorry for the guy. He was a jerk, but he didn't deserve that.
So, Akie already cremated him but we still have to have this "Funeral" at state expense. Wonderful.
Fun fact: It cost less (according to one of my Brit friends) to put Queen Elizabeth in the ground than it's costing to comemorate a guy who wasn't the head of government (or state) at the time of his death.
I guess there isn't a Ralph's around here. (Only fans of "The Big Lebowski" will get the reference.)
tokyo_m
Dozens. Not a quarter of a million people standing in line through day and night over 5 solid days, with thousands more standing in vast crowds lining the route. Nope. Dozens. Says it all really.
Godan
St. Abe of the Moonies--has a nice ring to it.
Forget the LDP, it has been the Moonies running Japan for the past 70 years. Go figure.
NOMINATION
It isn't about the inconvenience, it is about the ridiculous amount of money being thrown away for this event in the midst of an economic crisis.
Ricky Kaminski13
Haters gunna hate. RIP Abesan. Take zero head of those that enjoy attacking a guy that can’t fight back. Is there ever a prime minister or leader that isn’t controversial, in any country.
Nemo
Boy, that’s a metric ton of bored cops in an empty expanse.
Public funds put to good use indeed.
yildiray
Saw on Twitter that the only bidder for the event (Maruyama) was the same one involved in the cherry blossom scandal.
Even in death, corruption prevails. No wonder this is more expensive than The Queen of England’s funeral!!!
JTC
NHK World News asked (almost begged) viewers to tune in at 1330hrs JST today. in order to watch the Funeral.
I for one, won't be watching.
Wonder what the viewing figures will be like ?
Brian Adams-Reed
God bless the late great Shinzo Abe and his family. He served his country well and was assassinated by a madman. He deserves to rest in peace.
Jayel
This money should be spent on the living, not the dead.
Aly Rustom
The very definition of pork barrel spending
Carolingium
Tense tensions are tensing up!
buchailldana
Like many posters said I don't think anyone cares in the slightest about Abe or his legacy.
He didn't deserve to get shot.
But his wife was involved in the Osaka school scandal, no doubt Abe knew and a bureaucrat killed himself over being made to lie.
I'd say Abe was more respected outside his country than inside.
itsonlyrocknroll
LIVE】安倍元首相「国葬」映像ライブ The State Funeral for Shinzo Abe (Full Live stream)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssVOfiDT8ew
The Courtage is on its way.
wallace
Impossible to give any coinage to Abe.
Cricky
Saturation on TV, really! One channel is enough.
shogun36
I'm so glad that there's so many security guards on hand.
That ONE high school boy looks very threatening.
Rodney
Al Jazeera just said Abe’s funeral is more expensive than the English queens one.
protesters are being kept away.
Aly Rustom
And that cop in the picture- buddy! you're so cool!!!!