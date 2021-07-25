Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Athletes and officials line up for the singing of America's national anthem during a medal ceremony for the women's 57kg taekwondo in an empty arena on Sunday night. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
politics

Suga, Koike agree Olympics going 'very smoothly'

13 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike met Sunday to discuss the Olympics being held in the capital and COVID-19 countermeasures, with Koike saying they agreed the games are going "very smoothly."

In a nearly hourlong meeting at the prime minister's official residence, they agreed to continue preparations for the Paralympics kicking off next month, Koike told reporters.

The Olympics began Friday with the opening ceremony at the National Stadium, held without spectators after organizers agreed to ban fans at almost all venues to avoid the spread of infections.

Koike called on residents of Tokyo, which is under its fourth state of emergency, to cheer on athletes at home with family and avoid going out.

The capital reported 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, the most ever for a Sunday when less testing over the weekend usually leads to lower numbers, with the seven-day moving average jumping 36.1 percent from a week earlier.

"More effective steps are necessary" to improve the situation, Koike said, adding that she exchanged views with Suga on "ways to prevent the coronavirus from spreading while resuming social activity."

Hoping the Tokyo Olympics will give him a needed popularity boost heading into a party leadership race and general election this year, Suga has vowed to stage a "safe and secure" games with adequate COVID-19 countermeasures to prevent a fresh surge in infections.

The games organizing committee has reported 132 positive cases since the beginning of this month, including 13 athletes, 40 officials and 66 contractors, but excluding those announced by municipalities hosting pre-Olympic training camps in the country.

Suga on Sunday called judoka Naohisa Takato, who won Japan's first gold of the games the previous day, to praise his "perseverance and strong determination to win," and tweeted congratulations to skateboarder Yuto Horigome, swimmer Yui Ohashi, and sister and brother judokas Uta and Hifumi Abe, who all also took gold.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

Of course, ‘They’ would.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

But we can all still wish the athletes stay healthy & safe now that they’re now here & doing their “best”.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Things are going so smoothly down near the sailing provision that the parking lots with all the special coded signs are empty. So are the restaurants.

Congrats

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Tell all the foreign athletes isolated in quarantine here in Japan with Covid, who have lost their chance to compete after years of training and a further year of waiting for these Games, how smoothly its going.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

These two really should stop talking.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

So smooth, that COVID numbers are in the 4 digit range. Yes, way to go Suga and Koike.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

What's the Japanese for "echo chamber"?

6 ( +6 / -0 )

They are hardly going to say otherwise. A bit like 美味しい on a food programme.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

"More effective steps are necessary" to improve the situation, Koike said, adding that she exchanged views with Suga on "ways to prevent the coronavirus from spreading while resuming social activity."

So in the middle of a wave of increased cases thanks to a variant that is more likely transmitted they are already discussing elimination of the measures to stop the spreading?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

sad, they're working directly off a USA script- nothing to see here folks everything is OK. thankfully many can look beyond and see the truth

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They're right..

very smoothly

Like it or not..

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Screw you guys. Summer is here, but just keep the kids at home and shut up. In think there has been obvious contemptful behavior towards the public. One example is backing up traffic for almost an hour in the Aqualine heading towards Tokyo, on purpose. The toll gate after the tunnel was not for ETC only, the other one was closed, and therefore causing a huge back-up for everyone. Whether you were going to Yokohama, Kawasaki or Tokyo, you would be backed-up by this obvious traffic-jamming tactic. Then they blocked off the Rainbow bridge periodically. Terrible treatment.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Suga, Koike agree Olympics going 'very smoothly'

I agree. So far so good.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog