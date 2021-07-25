Suga, Koike agree Olympics going 'very smoothly'

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike met Sunday to discuss the Olympics being held in the capital and COVID-19 countermeasures, with Koike saying they agreed the games are going "very smoothly."
In a nearly hourlong meeting at the prime minister's official residence, they agreed to continue preparations for the Paralympics kicking off next month, Koike told reporters.
The Olympics began Friday with the opening ceremony at the National Stadium, held without spectators after organizers agreed to ban fans at almost all venues to avoid the spread of infections.
Koike called on residents of Tokyo, which is under its fourth state of emergency, to cheer on athletes at home with family and avoid going out.
The capital reported 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, the most ever for a Sunday when less testing over the weekend usually leads to lower numbers, with the seven-day moving average jumping 36.1 percent from a week earlier.
"More effective steps are necessary" to improve the situation, Koike said, adding that she exchanged views with Suga on "ways to prevent the coronavirus from spreading while resuming social activity."
Hoping the Tokyo Olympics will give him a needed popularity boost heading into a party leadership race and general election this year, Suga has vowed to stage a "safe and secure" games with adequate COVID-19 countermeasures to prevent a fresh surge in infections.
The games organizing committee has reported 132 positive cases since the beginning of this month, including 13 athletes, 40 officials and 66 contractors, but excluding those announced by municipalities hosting pre-Olympic training camps in the country.
Suga on Sunday called judoka Naohisa Takato, who won Japan's first gold of the games the previous day, to praise his "perseverance and strong determination to win," and tweeted congratulations to skateboarder Yuto Horigome, swimmer Yui Ohashi, and sister and brother judokas Uta and Hifumi Abe, who all also took gold.© KYODO
snowymountainhell
Of course, ‘They’ would.
snowymountainhell
But we can all still wish the athletes stay healthy & safe now that they’re now here & doing their “best”.
ShinkansenCaboose
Things are going so smoothly down near the sailing provision that the parking lots with all the special coded signs are empty. So are the restaurants.
Congrats
divinda
Tell all the foreign athletes isolated in quarantine here in Japan with Covid, who have lost their chance to compete after years of training and a further year of waiting for these Games, how smoothly its going.
GdTokyo
These two really should stop talking.
Ashley Shiba
So smooth, that COVID numbers are in the 4 digit range. Yes, way to go Suga and Koike.
Michael O’ Dereiter
What's the Japanese for "echo chamber"?
Elvis is here
They are hardly going to say otherwise. A bit like 美味しい on a food programme.
virusrex
So in the middle of a wave of increased cases thanks to a variant that is more likely transmitted they are already discussing elimination of the measures to stop the spreading?
paddletime
sad, they're working directly off a USA script- nothing to see here folks everything is OK. thankfully many can look beyond and see the truth
Kentarogaijin
They're right..
very smoothly
Like it or not..
Japan Violet
Screw you guys. Summer is here, but just keep the kids at home and shut up. In think there has been obvious contemptful behavior towards the public. One example is backing up traffic for almost an hour in the Aqualine heading towards Tokyo, on purpose. The toll gate after the tunnel was not for ETC only, the other one was closed, and therefore causing a huge back-up for everyone. Whether you were going to Yokohama, Kawasaki or Tokyo, you would be backed-up by this obvious traffic-jamming tactic. Then they blocked off the Rainbow bridge periodically. Terrible treatment.
socrateos
I agree. So far so good.