Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a meeting on COVID-19 in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS
politics

Suga apologizes after LDP execs visit hostess bars during state of emergency

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized on Wednesday after lawmakers from his ruling coalition visited hostess bars during the current state of emergency in which the government has called on people to avoid unnecessary outings to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The news is another headache for Suga whose approval rating has tumbled due to dissatisfaction with his handling of the pandemic, which critics have called too slow and inconsistent.

"I'm terribly sorry that this happened when we are asking people not to eat out after 8 p.m. and to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings," Suga said in the Diet. "Each lawmaker should behave to gain the public's understanding."

Japan this month issued a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to tame a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The measure includes a request for restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. although there are currently no penalties for non-compliance.

"My behavior was careless at a time when we are asking people to be patient," Jun Matsumoto, a senior lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters.

Matsumoto was speaking following a Shukan Shincho magazine report that he had visited two hostess bars until 11 p.m. in Tokyo's posh Ginza district after dining at an Italian restaurant on Jan 18.

Kiyohiko Toyama, a lawmaker and acting secretary general of the coalition's junior partner Komeito, also apologized after tabloid Shukan Bunshun reported he had visited a high-end hostess bar in Ginza until late last Friday.Twitter users voiced their frustration.

"It is just a matter of time before public anger explodes. I don't want a blanket cash-payout of 100,000 yen, I want them to quit! " wrote one user.

"They are really stupid. Don't they think about what they are doing and how the public sees them? If they don't, they are unqualified to represent the public," said another.

Suga has drawn criticism himself for joining end of year social gatherings in December. Despite his own public warnings against large group meals, Suga went ahead with a series of get-togethers in December at a high-end steak restaurant in Ginza.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

will they name and shame the clubs they visited? - oh that's right, establishments politicians visit shall remain nameless...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Go To Hostess.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Matsumoto was speaking following report that he had visited two hostess bars until 11 p.m. in Tokyo's posh Ginza district after dining at an Italian restaurant on Jan 18.

No problem there , surely it was all work related, just like Suga,s dinner.

Kiyohiko Toyama, a lawmaker and acting secretary general of the coalition's junior partner Komeito, he had visited a high-end hostess bar in Ginza until late last Friday.

Komeito acting secretary general.... nice, Komeito Buddhist values on display right there. Sokka Gakkai grassroots obachans supporters will be impressed no doubt.

Twitter users voiced their frustration. "It is just a matter of time before public anger explodes".

We can all only hope that public won't forget come election day...alas TIJ.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"I'm terribly sorry that this happened when we are asking people not to eat out after 8 p.m. and to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings," Suga said in the Diet. "Each lawmaker should behave to gain the public's understanding."

What's to apologize for?

Everyone knows you and your boys are hypocrites. I doubt anyone is shocked by the news.

Now the problem here is, how much of those bills were paid with tax money? 100%?

How are these criminals still in office? That's the real shocker here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

