Suga asks Pfizer for additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
Suga made the request during telephone talks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the last day of his three-day visit to Washington for a White House meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Bourla was quoted by the officials as saying Pfizer would like to promote consultations about the request swiftly and coordinate closely with the Japanese government.
The talks came as Japan trails far behind Britain, the United States and elsewhere in providing vaccinations to people.
Japan relies solely on imported coronavirus vaccines, and Pfizer's vaccine is the only one the country has approved so far.
During the summit meeting on Friday, Suga and Biden agreed to work together to help ensure fair access to coronavirus vaccines for developing countries and facilitate the production of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region, including by expanding their manufacturing capacity in India.
Japan only began inoculating about 36 million people aged 65 or older, about 29 percent of its population, on Monday after beginning its campaign with health care workers on Feb. 17.
Out of Japan's 4.8 million health care workers, about 1.1 million, or about 0.87 percent of the population, had received at least one dose as of April 9, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
Seeing a recent spike in the number of infections, the Japanese government has decided to expand tougher COVID-19 restrictions next week to all three of the country's major metropolitan areas centering on Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, less than a month after a state of emergency was lifted.© KYODO
George Townes
Suga: Joe, got any left over Pfizer vaccine?
Biden: I'll hook you up. I got Al from Pfizer on speed dial.
Suga: You have done a great job with getting Americans vaccinated.
Biden: Why thank you Yoshi. I made it my top priority since taking office. You know you should really focus on this and cancel those Olympics.
Asiaman7
Is vaccine supply the issue? Or is it the failure to rapidly vaccinate after vaccine supply is received?
Rivera
This is Japan style of begging go see the American president and then ask for something from they so call gaijins and when everything turn out okay in the country of Japan they start to compare
thelonius
Actually, Japan has already received millions of doses from the EU that are mostly sitting in freezers.
sakurasuki
29% that's only initial group that Japan try to inoculate.
Less than 1% being innoculated that's the real one.
blackflag
Agree, it seems like they’re building up a supply to ramp up the number of vaccinations per day from after GW is over. Also, I think they are lacking the 6 shot syringes as of now, so inoculating with the 5 shot syringe would mean wasting precious doses. It makes sense, but then again, they could have figured all of this out 2 months earlier like the US and EU did.
Luddite
Stop relying on one vaccine and approve others for use.
Fanny Greene
Agree with luddite
happyhere
Couldn't Suga have phoned Pfizer from Japan? Like 6 months ago?
dbsaiya
And run another half arsed clinical trial in Japan for the next batch?
didou
It seems Pfizer is the best vaccine, with Moderna. ie the ARN vaccines. In some countries, other vaccines, developed from adenovirus, are not recommended for healthy people below 55.
Hope Japan will choose Pfizer for most of us.
@Asiaman7
Both are the reasons for delays