Suga considering state of emergency in Tokyo, vicinity; says Japan will start vaccinations in late Feb

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government is considering declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures following a continuing rise in coronavirus cases during the New Year holidays.
Speaking at a New Year press conference, Suga said the government will seek to begin vaccinations against COVID-19 in late February, earlier than its previous timeline for frontline healthcare workers to start receiving inoculations in mid-March.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and the leaders of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures on Saturday had urged the government to declare a state of emergency days after the capital reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.
Suga also hinted that if a state of emergency is declared in Tokyo, it won't be as strict as before.
bob
Suga is a politician being a politician.
He and the gov't know full well lockdowns won't solve a damn thing but he has to hold off the hysterical banshees with delaying tactics.
Keep considering until the virus with its 99.9%+ recovery rate burns itself out.
IQRA
You mean still the trains are going to be jam packed
tooheysnew
no Hints of how much support money the government will hand out to people who will be financially affected.
willie_html
Asking people not to go out after 8 is not a SOE. It’s just... asking people not to go out after 8.