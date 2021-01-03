Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Suga considering state of emergency in Tokyo, vicinity; says Japan will start vaccinations in late Feb

TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government is considering declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures following a continuing rise in coronavirus cases during the New Year holidays.

Speaking at a New Year press conference, Suga said the government will seek to begin vaccinations against COVID-19 in late February, earlier than its previous timeline for frontline healthcare workers to start receiving inoculations in mid-March.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and the leaders of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures on Saturday had urged the government to declare a state of emergency days after the capital reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.

Suga also hinted that if a state of emergency is declared in Tokyo, it won't be as strict as before.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Suga is a politician being a politician.

He and the gov't know full well lockdowns won't solve a damn thing but he has to hold off the hysterical banshees with delaying tactics.

Keep considering until the virus with its 99.9%+ recovery rate burns itself out.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Suga also hinted that if a state of emergency is declared in Tokyo, it won't be as strict as before.

You mean still the trains are going to be jam packed

3 ( +3 / -0 )

no Hints of how much support money the government will hand out to people who will be financially affected.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Asking people not to go out after 8 is not a SOE. It’s just... asking people not to go out after 8.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

