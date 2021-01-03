Suga considering state of emergency in Tokyo, vicinity; says Japan will start vaccinations in late Feb

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government is considering declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures following a continuing rise in coronavirus cases during the New Year holidays.

Speaking at a New Year press conference, Suga said the government will seek to begin vaccinations against COVID-19 in late February, earlier than its previous timeline for frontline healthcare workers to start receiving inoculations in mid-March.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and the leaders of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures on Saturday had urged the government to declare a state of emergency days after the capital reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.

Suga also hinted that if a state of emergency is declared in Tokyo, it won't be as strict as before.

