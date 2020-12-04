Suga defends boost for domestic tourism amid virus surge

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga defended on Friday a travel subsidy campaign that some medical groups and experts say has fueled a third wave of coronavirus cases, and said he would finalize the size of an economic stimulus package next week.
Opinion polls show Suga's approval ratings have dipped, with many people unhappy with his handling of the pandemic since he became prime minister in September, after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, stepped down because of ill health.
Giving his first news conference since a surge in coronavirus cases last month, Suga said the Go To Travel campaign to revive domestic tourism was designed to help small businesses in the hospitality sector get through tough times.
"The government moved to promote the domestic travel campaign, seeing that they would not be able to continue their businesses as things were," Suga said.
But he added that the government's "biggest responsibility is to protect people's "lives and livelihoods", which is why the campaign had been halted in two cities, and elderly people had been discouraged from travelling to and from Tokyo, where cases have risen sharply.
RESTORING ECONOMY
Suga said the size of a new stimulus package to restore the economy, maintain employment and sustain business activity would be finalized next week.
The world's third-largest economy rebounded in the third quarter from a pandemic-induced slump, thanks to surging consumption and exports, but some analysts worry about slowing growth ahead because of the resurgence in infections.
Suga said the government would shoulder the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines, but did not give a specific timing for when the vaccination program would begin.
Some doctors have said the government is not doing enough to curb the virus spread, but focusing on promoting economic activities. They say the medical system is strained and that there are not enough beds for COVID-19 patients.
Seen as his predecessor Abe's right-hand man, Suga also faces a political controversy involving Abe.
Tokyo prosecutors are investigating Abe's aides over allegations of violating a funding law and seeking to question Abe, domestic media reported.
Earlier on Friday, Abe told reporters that he and his office would cooperate with the probe, but declined to comment further because the investigation was under way.
During the news conference, Suga was pressed to answer questions about the scandal surrounding his former boss, but he did not provide his views, and referred to what Abe has said.
Touching on hopes of building a "stronger alliance" with the United States, Suga said he wanted to meet U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as soon as possible.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Following in the footsteps of Abe. Gotta be first in line to kiss the ring!
JeffLee
Photo shows a strike by medical workers (they chose a great time, eh?) while article is about Suga's stance on the GoTo travel campaign and stimulus package. Not sure what the connection is.
kurisupisu
So, the implication is that the virus is not that much of a problem here in Japan the ?
vanityofvanities
JeffLee
You are right. The picture was employed to support the story despite the demonstration was not intended to protest hardships involving them because of COVID-19. The labor unions are protesting about the rationalization of public hospitals in Japan. They might have thought foreigners could not understand slogans written in Japanese.
divinda
Umm, the connection is this part of the article:
"Some doctors have said the government is not doing enough to curb the virus spread, but focusing on promoting economic activities. They say the medical system is strained and that there are not enough beds for COVID-19 patients."
smithinjapan
JeffLee: "Not sure what the connection is."
It's pretty clear what the connection is, given that the article is about people opposing the Go To campaign, and health workers being people and all.
In any case, English articles about Suga and the extension of the campaign amid the highest ever infection rate and death toll are pretty scathing and are spreading around the international media, so I think it'll be the usual embarrassment that may cause the eventual correct steps to be taken. Remember, it was only a week or so ago that he went 180 in the same day on the subject, so him defending himself here will likely also do the same.
mu-da
Suga is the archetype of tanoshikunai Japan. A sour looking Abe without any convincing bluster.