Suga dodges questions on whether Olympics can be held under state of emergency

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sidestepped questions Friday on whether the Tokyo Olympics can be held under a state of emergency, saying only that the government will "carry on with preparations while listening to a range of opinions."
June 20 appears to have been chosen as the new expiration date for the state of emergency at least partly out of consideration for a deadline at the end of that month to decide how many domestic spectators to allow at the Summer Games. Overseas fans will not be allowed.
Spectators can be allowed without much risk, Suga said, noting that professional baseball and soccer games are currently being held with the attendance caps.
Suga, meanwhile, promised to take steps to prevent the virus from spreading, including keeping athletes and staff from coming in direct contact with the public and testing them regularly.
"I'm aware many people are anxious or worried," he said at a new conference . "Taking those concerns seriously, we will continue working toward a safe and secure games."
The government extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures by three weeks to June 20 -- just over a month before the Olympics begin in the capital -- as the pace of decline in infections remains slow.
Restrictions such as a ban on restaurants serving alcohol or offering karaoke services and requiring them to close by 8 p.m. as well as a cap on attendance at sports events and concerts will stay in effect beyond the previous end date of May 31.
The seven prefectures are Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo, Okayama, Hiroshima and Fukuoka. Okinawa, the 10th and most recent addition to the state of emergency, is already under the measure until June 20. The areas account for half of Japan's economy and a little more than 40 percent of its population of 126 million.
"New coronavirus cases have been declining nationwide since mid-May, but the situation remains highly unpredictable," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response, told an expert panel in the morning it is necessary to bring infections down to a "manageable level so that we don't see a large rebound down the road."
The restrictions include asking major commercial facilities such as department stores and movie theaters to close by 8 p.m. and limiting attendance at large events to 5,000 people or 50 percent of venue capacity, though governors can take stronger steps if they deem it necessary.
Over the last several days, prefectural leaders have been urging the government to extend the emergency, with Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike calling for an additional month.
Nationwide infections have been falling in recent weeks, with 3,708 new cases reported on Friday, down from more than 7,200 at the peak of Japan's fourth wave.
But the decline has been slow in areas including the capital, where tens of thousands of athletes, officials and journalists are slated to visit for the Olympics, due to start on July 23, and Paralympics.
Opposition to going ahead with the Games during a global pandemic remains high in Japan, with 59.7 percent of respondents in a Kyodo News poll this month saying they should be canceled.
Hospitals in Osaka and neighboring Hyogo continue to struggle to free up beds for COVID-19 patients, while infections in Okinawa, a popular resort area, are rising sharply following an influx of tourists during the Golden Week holidays.
Concerns are also growing about the highly contagious Indian variant of the virus, which health experts warn could quickly become the dominant strain in Japan.
The country's vaccination program has lagged far behind other developed nations, with just 6 percent of its population having received at least one dose.
Suga said he expects to secure more medical professionals to administer shots, enabling the rollout to ramp up to 1 million doses per day after mid-June.
Some municipalities will begin inoculating people with underlying conditions in June and all people aged 65 or older will be fully vaccinated by the end of July, he reiterated.
The state of emergency has been in place in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo since April 25, with an initial end date of May 11. Aichi and Fukuoka joined on May 12, followed by Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima on May 16 and Okinawa on May 23.
The government also extended the quasi-emergency set to expire at the end of May in five prefectures -- Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu and Mie -- to June 20, while maintaining the June 13 end date for Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto.
The measure entails similar restrictions to the state of emergency but with smaller penalties and allows governors to target municipalities rather than entire prefectures.© KYODO
Cricky
What a mess, this isn’t going to end well no matter how vague the government responds.
gogogo
The virus and mutations don't care about your "manageable" levels...
HoldingYouAccountable
Suga can't respond because he is getting to much pressure. He is trying to find a creative way to cancel the Olympics. Mark this down, screenshot this.
"The Ol¥mpics will NOT be happening.
Ikebookuro
Gloriously vague. On pretty much everything.
Cricky
You know the government is usless when asked pre approved questions they are unable to answer.
Kitchener Leslie
Pathetic coward.
Jax
Just let them do it!
Why are people so obsessed with a mere 79,000 people (Olympics related) comming in to Japan where most of them would be strictly controlled, with multiple PCR tests each day etc?
Why do most of you forget about the thousands of people (Japanese and foreign residents) coming to Japan every single day, who are not controlled in such a strict way and end up breaking quarantine ( approx. 30 percent, according to a recent research)
Olympics is NOY gonna be a superspreader, as you doomsday apocalypse people would like it to turn out to be!
donburi
So Suga can't commit to a safe Olympics. His bosses Bach and Coates won't like that.
factchecker
What a spineless pissant.
dbsaiya
Jax, it's called, to err on the side of caution, and I doubt anyone wants it to be a doomsday tragedy. Given this government's track record it doesn't give me any comfort in knowing that they're going full steam ahead on this. They've already had disastrous policies that border on insanity and farce. To refresh your memory, Diamond Princess, Abenomask, and Go to. Also, go read the article in the New England Journal of Medicine and see what the IOC's playbook is all about.
kurisupisu
Suga would be better off tending strawberries-they don’t ask questions ...
Zoroto
I thought you said "peasant", because given his background, that's factually correct.
warispeace
Indeed, the small range from the global corporate side of the socio-economic spectrum.
luthierinseattle
He's a gambler, as are most politicians. If the Olympics are held, and there isn't a disaster of viral proportions, he might just get to keep his job. If the Olympics are cancelled, or they are held and the virus spreads massively and creates more of a mess and causes more loss of life, then he will certainly be looking for other employment.
I wish he would just say NO to the IOC and protect the Japanese people. Plus, I want to come back to Japan, and at this rate 2021 is looking like a lost year for travel to Japan.
Cricky
To be fair to Suga he was the top government spokesman for the Abe mob, so his training, experience, judgement, grasp of the skills needed, understanding of even the slightest need for honesty have been overlooked. But he is young enough to learn from his mistakes and as he matures I'm sure he will blossom.
Alan Harrison
Realistically, it is not so much the question as to wherher or not the Japanese peoples want to host the games, but a question as to whether or not other countries athlete's wish to participate. They are the ones who have to participate at their own risk.
Objective
It is IMPOSSIBLE to vaccinate ALL people over the age of 65 because only 60% want to be vaccinated.
Aly Rustom
Either or, BOTH are factually correct.
I can't believe that there is a politician that ALMOST makes yearn for Abe to come back.
But maybe that's the plan. Screw everything up, take the blame for the super spreader event while blaming the foreigners at the same time, bow, apologize, promise to hold a study to examine what happened, resign, collect a fat pension and retire in a lap of luxury while Abe swoops back in with pledges to vaccinate everyone while Bach and Coates make their money and grease everyone involved with brown envelopes.
And everyone will live happily ever after. Everyone, except of course, the rest of the country.
InspectorGadget
It's easy to 'dodge' questions when they have to be pre-approved, or you risk not being invited to future press conferences if you stir things up.
Kanta
If there is still any doubt that the central government prioritizes the Olympics over the health of the people, just consider that it chose June 20 as the SOE expiration date to coincide with an IOC-imposed deadline.
If Suga and his ilk really cared about the people they serve, they would have said "We will end the SOE when it is safe to end it." Instead, they continue to kiss the feet of Lord Bach.
Zoroto
Yeah, the man is like a tender young flower.
robert maes
A “ creative “ way did you say, “ holding you accountable” ?
that will be the day.
all he needs to do is firmly and unilaterally declare a POSTPONEMENT because that checkmates IOC. They know that and that is why they have been so vigorously avoiding it. But it means it would be very difficult to make Tokyo pay fines, IOC needs to wait one more year for broadcasters money. But their are zero pragmatic or logistic reasons for any of the concerned parties not to postpone. That includes the longterm IOC interests. Only 6 individuals and their satellites have the need to see the Games happen in 2021
Alfie Noakes
Another day, another chabangeki. Meh.
marcelito
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sidestepped questions Friday on whether the Tokyo Olympics can be held under a state of emergency, saying only that the government will "carry on with preparations while listening to a range of opinions."
His typical slimeball non response. Same disdain for media and arrogance he has been displaying ever since becoming Abe,s spokesman.
shogun36
So the press conference was useless?
I mean what other topics were there on hand? I mean besides The Olympics and Corona vaccine related stuff?
But that pretty much sums up Suga.
Hey, why not throw out another stimulus check while you’re at it already?
marcelito
Suga said he expects to secure more medical professionals to administer shots, enabling the rollout to ramp up to 1 million doses per day after mid-June.
And just which magical hat is he gonna pull all these " extra medical professionals" from ( while simultaneously securing hundreds / thousands of them for the Olympic pork fest ) ?
all people aged 65 or older will be fully vaccinated by the end of July, he reiterated.
BS , he knows full well this will not happen but continues to lie with a straight face as always.