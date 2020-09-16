Suga elected prime minister by Diet; new cabinet contains just 2 women

Yoshihide Suga was elected Japan's prime minister by parliament on Wednesday, with the country's first new leader in nearly eight years forming a cabinet filled with familiar faces as he vows to stay the course set by his predecessor Shinzo Abe.
For Suga, who became chief of the Liberal Democratic Party earlier this week, the immediate focus will be reviving the battered economy while keeping the novel coronavirus under control, with longer-term challenges including the country's falling birthrate and a myriad of diplomatic disputes with Asian neighbors.
Suga has pledged to push forward with Abe's policies including "Abenomics," a mix of measures aimed at beating deflation and spurring growth in the world's third-largest economy.
The 71-year-old farmer's son, who unlike Abe and many other lawmakers in Japan is not the scion of a political dynasty, has hinted at the possibility of additional steps to shore up the economy.
This would come on top of a 230 trillion yen ($2.2 trillion) package the government has already set out for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, including subsidies for beleaguered businesses and promotion of domestic tourism.
He will also take over a sweeping review of Japan's national security policy that was initiated by Abe after plans to introduce a U.S.-developed missile defense system were scrapped due to technical issues.
Health minister Katsunobu Kato was chosen to succeed Suga as Chief Cabinet Secretary, a key post that serves as both a policy coordinator and the government's top spokesman. Nobuo Kishi, Abe's younger brother and a former senior vice foreign minister, was named defense minister in his first Cabinet post.
Kishi's predecessor in the defense post, Taro Kono, was tapped for minister in charge of administrative reform, an area Suga has promised to focus on to reduce bureaucratic sectionalism.
Underscoring Suga's pledge of continuity with Abe, other Cabinet members including Finance Minister Taro Aso, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi were retained. Of the Cabinet's 20 members, 15 had ministerial portfolios in the previous administration.
There are only two women, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, and Olympics and Paralympics minister Seiko Hashimoto.
Abe's cabinet resigned en masse Wednesday morning, drawing an end to the premier's record-long tenure of seven years and eight months. He announced in late August he would step down to receive treatment for a chronic bowel disease that had left him fatigued and unsure of his ability to lead the country.
"I have spent every day putting my all into economic recovery and diplomacy to protect Japan's interests," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's office. "It is my honor to have been able to work on a range of issues along with the people during this time. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart."
The Diet convened an extraordinary session in the afternoon to elect his successor, a foregone conclusion as the ruling coalition of the LDP and junior partner Komeito has a majority in both chambers. Suga received 314 votes in the 465-member House of Representatives and 142 votes in the 245-member House of Councillors.
After announcing the members of his cabinet, Suga will be formally inaugurated in a ceremony at the Imperial Palace and hold a press conference in the evening. His tenure will last through the remainder of Abe's term as LDP leader until September 2021.
At 71 years and nine months old, Suga will be the oldest prime minister to take office since Kiichi Miyazawa in 1991.
Aside from tackling the short-term economic damage that the coronavirus has caused by forcing people to stay home and wiping out tourism from overseas virtually overnight, Suga will be tasked with stemming the country's falling birthrate and improving its dismal fiscal health.
The consumption tax will eventually need to be raised from the current 10 percent to cover for swelling social security costs, Suga has said, though not for the next decade or so.
On the foreign policy front, he has promised to continue working toward securing the return of Japanese nationals who were abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, and to hold negotiations with Russia to resolve a territorial dispute to clear the way for a long-awaited postwar peace treaty.
Suga also looks to continue Abe's push to amend the postwar Constitution by adding an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces to the war-renouncing Article 9.
Cabinet members
Prime Minister: Yoshihide Suga, age 71
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister: Taro Aso 79 (R)
Internal Affairs and Communications Minister: Ryota Takeda 52
Justice Minister: Yoko Kamikawa 67 (F)
Foreign Minister: Toshimitsu Motegi 64 (R)
Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister: Koichi Hagiuda 57 (R)
Health, Labor and Welfare Minister: Norihisa Tamura 55
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister: Kotaro Nogami 53
Economy, Trade and Industry Minister: Hiroshi Kajiyama 64 (R)
Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister: Kazuyoshi Akaba 62 (R)
Environment Minister: Shinjiro Koizumi 39 (R)
Defense Minister: Nobuo Kishi 61
Chief Cabinet Secretary and Minister in charge of the abduction issue: Katsunobu Kato 64
Reconstruction Minister: Katsuei Hirasawa 75
Chairman of the National Public Safety Commission and Minister in charge of disaster management: Hachiro Okonogi 55
Minister for promoting dynamic engagement of all citizens, regional revitalization and in charge of measures for declining birthrate: Tetsushi Sakamoto 69
Minister in charge of economic revitalization, measures for the novel coronavirus pandemic: Yasutoshi Nishimura 57 (R)
Minister in charge of administrative reform and regulatory reform: Taro Kono 57
Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, women's empowerment and gender equality: Seiko Hashimoto 55 (F)(R)
Minister for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka and consumer administration: Shinji Inoue 50
Minister in charge of digital reform, social security and tax number system: Takuya Hirai 62
NOTES: Akaba is a member of the Komeito party. The others are from the Liberal Democratic Party.
(F) denotes female ministers.
(R) denotes cabinet members who retained their current posts.© KYODO
14 Comments
Login to comment
Bjorn Tomention
The Old Guard with maturity wisdom and experience set to guide Japan through trying and difficult times .
Now lets see the down votes and negative comments haha
Redtail Swift
I'm looking forward to Suga working with Joe Biden soon. After everything we've been through, the world needs a fresh start. Can't wait to see Biden take over. It's going to take a long time to clean up the smoldering mess left by the current trash administration.
rainyday
Not a single person under 50 and only two women. That is actually a pretty young and diverse cabinet by LDP standards I guess.
TigersTokyoDome
Of the 2 female members, 1 is the female post for women's empowerment and gender equality.....
Heckleberry
What a youthful line-up, looking forward to their fresh new ideas!
Dan Lavender
Taro Aso looks like Yoda he is that old
TheReds
Owarida! Roujinhomes!
TokyoJoe
Taking into account gender during the hiring process is the definition of sexism.
Aly Rustom
Oh yeah forgot about the other woman...
Justice Minister: Yoko Kamikawa 67 (F)
She's a great lady!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Y%C5%8Dko_Kamikawa
So does Suga!
The future is so bright with this sparkling new administration!! Sigh...
Aly Rustom
and the woman in it is a sexual predator. Oh the irony...
smithinjapan
Is anyone surprised? In Suga's mind, women are good as baby-making machines and for serving tea to the men in parliament, who of course are incredibly important and useful sitting in the DIET. Did someone seriously think that would change by inviting in a man who is 73 and can't even pull up his own pants without Abe standing behind him to help?
syzyguy
judging by the pomp and circumstance over the past week you would think suga had just won the mandate of the people in a sweeping election victory rather than failing upwards into the position of being a temporary placeholder for the next government foisted with abe's mess
i give him less than a year tops...
FemaleTENNO
Another old DINOSAUR , simply ridiculous if it would't be SO SAD !
Macoleco
Wonder what willl change for Japan. Hopefully Suga isn’t a ultra nationalist like Abe is.