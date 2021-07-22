Suga kicks off Olympics diplomacy

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday began a series of meetings over the coming days with foreign dignitaries attending the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
The leaders of about 15 countries and international organizations are slated to attend the event at the National Stadium on Friday evening, which will be held without spectators from the general public as the capital remains under a COVID-19 state of emergency.
Suga is receiving the foreign dignitaries at Akasaka Palace, a neo-baroque state guest house originally built as the crown prince's residence in 1909.
The prime minister and his wife Mariko will have dinner there on Thursday evening with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, who is leading the American Olympic delegation.
An educator who continues to work as a writing professor at a community college, Jill Biden is visiting Japan for the first time since her husband took office in January. She is scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito along with other guests at the Imperial Palace on Friday.
Suga is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, when the French president is expected to raise the issue of child abductions by separated parents.
Vincent Fichot, a 39-year-old French national who says his Japanese wife has abducted his two children, has made headlines for going on a hunger strike near the National Stadium in a bid to raise awareness of the issue.
Suga began the three-day marathon of meetings on Thursday with South Sudanese Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior and also held separate talks with U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene.
The 15 or so world leaders attending the opening ceremony are down from the roughly 40 that attended the same event for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.
A senior Foreign Ministry official said the recent spread of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus led many to cancel their trips.
About 70 cabinet-level officials are also set to visit Japan, though Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, has said the number may not be finalized until the last minute.© KYODO
32 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
WHO now is promoting Olympic too?
Bob Fosse
He’s been doing it all year unwittingly. But hopefully people noticed what a colossal twit this man is.
Yubaru
Diplomacy? 15 countries out of how many, that were supposed to come for the opening ceremony?
Just throw another party, that's about the only thing you can do!
marcelito
Diplomacy? 15 countries out of how many, that were supposed to come for the opening ceremony?
Actually, no , not 15 countries...2 country heads France and Mongolia, the rest are " heads of international organizations".... So it's a bit of a downer embarrassment to say the least .
Cricky
He will only be concerned about…..something…..can’t quite remember. Who are these people? where am I? It’s hot…oh free food.
Bjorn Tomention
Damn for a minute all I saw was the photo and a little bit of the headline and thought it said ..................Suga Kicks Out Olympics !!!
Nearly Started to party !!
But why is this horrible person Tedros here, he been paid off too hasnt he ?
Another one with his snout in the trough ................................
itsonlyrocknroll
Both appear forlorn, politically and diplomatically abandoned.
Tense, stressed, left to face the Global media.
Miserable and despondent.
Bjorn Tomention
Suga is just a Zombie look at him, he has no emotion or expression Ever !
Just dead pan look , once this circus leaves town this fall guy will be all over.
Tobia
Tedros promoting the Olympics. He is the man who is partly complicit in this global pandemic which has cost the lives of millions of people. He is obviously enjoying the VIP treatment. What a clown!
Chico3
Big deal for that weakling.
anon99999
I thought Tedros just said the Olympics are at danger because of the COVID virus, yet here is promoting it and partying up with the rest of the VIPS and Japanese politicians. Sure to be at the opening ceremony. Yes dangerous for the Japanese people who should all stay at home to watch it but not for foreign VIPS who need no quarantine and Japanese politicians who are also free to banquet in groups.
Michael O’ Dereiter
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Thursday met with Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, a day before the opening ceremony of the Olympics.
I wonder if the IOC included, in the contract, a stipulation that the emperor should bow the lower of the two when they met.
Jim
With only two world leaders - France and Mongolia this is the other best option Suga has to do his PR stint and claim how great Japan is to do diplomacy!!!!
blue
The 15 or so world leaders attending the opening ceremony are down from the roughly 40 that attended the same event for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.
Nooo, really?
A senior Foreign Ministry official said the recent spread of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus led many to cancel their trips.
A virus? Tell me more.
About 70 cabinet-level officials are also set to visit Japan, though Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, has said the number may not be finalized until the last minute.
Was 70 the magic number for Rio? If yes, please refer to first paragraph...
What a start. Way to go.
Japan is sliding more and more into complete irrelevance, driven by an inept geriatric kleptocracy...Funs and frolics ahead...
Zoroto
You couldn't make this up, could you.
But then again, this is the WHO, only the 2nd most corrupt organization after the IOC.
Cricky
He is dressed like the flag, was that on purpose?
Zoroto
Is Tedros crashing with Bach, or is he in his own 3m yen per night sweet as the "guest" of the Japanese taxpayer?
snowymountainhell
Looks like some a’s & i’s may be out of order @BobFosse 4:11pm:
and speaking of other misalignment of affairs:
Tom
Suga's bright blue suit makes him look like an even bigger clown. And who called CCP's most favored ally Tedros to the party?
ShinkansenCaboose
Only 15 countries but over 900 official special people will be at the opening ceremony?
Why is Bach meeting the Emporer? Is he like the leader of his own sovereign country? He is not the Pope, but closer to God on the God spectrum. Weird stuff going on here kids.
Did you notice that Jill flew into Yokota Air Base? I flew in there first arriving in Japan with my Red State Department Passport years ago. What a strange experience that was. Out of harm's way. American turf in Japan. But Japan is run by the IOC so it does not matter.
The light will be seen at the end of the tunnel when this is all over and done with...we hope.
AG
A photo of two incompetent men who should have been fired a long time ago.
drlucifer
Suga and Diplomacy, an oxymoron.
drlucifer
Kyodo, Spin, spin. I wonder why they are trying so hard putting a spin on the number of leaders of countries attending the olympics and in the process looking ridiculous. It is only 2 leaders, saying it is 15 makes this news organisation very untrustworthy.
TokyoJoe
They have to lay the ground work for their masters Olympics in 2022.
Michael O’ Dereiter
I have to admit that when Suga took over as PM, and I read up on him a bit, I had a bit of respect for the guy for not following the usual route to the top ("be the son or grandson of a former PM, get educated at the best places, waltz into high office on the strength of your family name"). He actually worked his way up from humble beginnings.
But his performance regarding these games has been terrible, and I'm surprised that his support rating is still showing over 30%. I wouldn't be surprised if he quits soon and sets of another sequence of forgettable, one-year PMs. Say what you will about Abe (and we could say plenty), but at least he stuck it out for a few years.
Richard Gallagher
Who voted for Jill Biden? Why is she in Tokyo, representing the USA? Do they send general's wives to lead the troops into battle or forge strategy and tactics?
Sven Asai
Had the chance to take some main suspects into custody, one for the pandemic itself, the other for the further intentional spreading, but what does he? Dining with them majestically…lol
Yubaru
Just drop the "oxy" and you would be spot on!
kaimycahl
The Who flag represents what is on the flag A stick with a snake wrapped around it inside a globe. Talking about a needle in a hay stack!!! Very corrupt
kaimycahl
poisonous venom taking the world over!!! The doctor of death
Kentarogaijin
Well, this is how the world works..
Relax and enjoy..
kyushubill
Olympics Diplomacy or just Olympics Dipstick?