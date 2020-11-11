Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga meets S Korea's top intelligence official

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with South Korea's top intelligence official on Tuesday in a sign of a thaw in relations between the two countries, but maintained that South Korea should take the initiative in resolving their dispute over compensation for Japanese World War II actions.

National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won arrived in Tokyo over the weekend and met with top officials of Suga's governing party and government.

Suga thanked Park for traveling to Tokyo despite the coronavirus, and told him that Japan-South Korea relations, as well as mutual cooperation with their joint ally, the United States, are "indispensable" in dealing with issues such as North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, his office said in a statement.

Suga said South Korea should initiate moves to improve their ties, which have been severely strained over South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation over abuse of Korean laborers during World War II.

Animosity over their colonial past has deepened in the last few years, worrying the United States, which wants a strong trilateral alliance in the Asia-Pacific amid China’s growing influence and North Korea’s nuclear threat.

Park told reporters that “I delivered Prime Minister Suga our opinions (on the issue of wartime Korean laborers) sufficiently. Leaders of both South Korea and Japan agree on the necessity of resolving this issue, and I think we can well resolve this through talks.”

Suga, who took office nearly two months ago after the resignation of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, due to ill health, also urged South Korean President Moon Jae-in in telephone talks in September to take steps in the forced labor dispute to restore healthy relations.

Japan maintains that all wartime compensation issues were settled by a 1965 treaty that restored diplomatic relations and that the South Korean rulings violate international law. Bitter South Korean memories of Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula have been a recurring strain on bilateral ties.

Historians say Japan used about 220,000 forced Korean laborers during the war. Japan says not all were forced to work.

The dispute spilled over into trade and defense cooperation between the two countries during the leadership of Abe, known for a nationalistic ideology and attempts to whitewash Japan's wartime actions that repeatedly offended South Korea and China. Some experts hope that relations will improve under Suga, who is seen as less nationalistic.

While known for his political prowess on domestic issues, Suga's diplomatic skills are still largely unknown, though he is expected to pursue Abe’s priorities. Suga inherits a range of international challenges, including balancing relations with China in the face of U.S.-China disputes over trade and other issues.

Suga, during his meeting with Park, also sought South Korea’s support in resolving the abductions of Japanese citizens by North Korea decades ago.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Park met with governing Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai on Sunday, adding that they are old friends. Park also met with his Japanese counterpart, National Security Secretariat chief Shigeru Kitamura, on Monday. Details of their talks were not released.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog