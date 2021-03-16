Suga receives COVID-19 vaccine shot ahead of U.S. trip

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as he prepares to visit the United States next month for a meeting with President Joe Biden.
"I thought it would hurt, but it wasn't so bad," Suga told reporters after getting the shot at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo. "Vaccinations are an extremely important part of measures against the coronavirus, and we have to deliver these vaccine doses to the people as soon as possible."
By receiving the shot in front of cameras, Suga took a cue from other world leaders who have used it as an opportunity to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, of which he has promised to secure enough for Japan's population of 126 million within the first half of this year.
Public skepticism toward vaccines could hamper the rollout, however, with only 63.1 percent of respondents in a Kyodo News poll conducted last month saying they want to be inoculated and 27.4 percent saying they do not, apparently out of concerns over side effects.
The effort has also been held up by production delays at Pfizer's factory in Belgium and the European Union's export controls, as well as difficulty procuring low dead space syringes that can extract more doses per vial.
Health care workers across the country are being inoculated first before the rollout expands to the rest of the population. Suga, who is 72, had previously said he will wait until people aged 65 or older become eligible in mid-April.
But the Japanese and U.S. governments agreed to take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the trip to Washington. Both Suga and Biden, 78, are at increased risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19 due to their age.
Biden received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine before he was inaugurated on Jan 20.
The prime minister will take the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in three weeks, before departing for Washington. According to a Japanese official, his entourage, which will be smaller than usual, will also receive both shots and the trip will be kept short with as few events as possible.
The meeting will be Biden's first in person with a foreign leader since taking office. The two are expected to discuss efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's growing economic and military influence in the region. They will also broach measures to tackle the coronavirus and climate change.
For Suga, whose administration has suffered from low approval ratings amid criticism of its sluggish response to the pandemic and is currently being battered by a string of ethics code violations at the communications ministry, it will be an opportunity to demonstrate his diplomatic skills.
Marking exactly six months since taking office last September, the prime minister stressed Tuesday the administration has been hard at work bringing down infections as well as implementing key policies such as lowering mobile phone fees and expanding support for fertility treatment.
"We've placed top priority on preventing the spread of the coronavirus so people can return to living safe, secure lives as soon as possible," he said.
As for a general election which must be held by October, when the current term for the House of Representatives members ends, Suga said he would consider the timing of dissolving the chamber after "taking a good look at the situation."© KYODO
Asiaman7
First shot: 16 March
Second shot: 6 April (3 weeks later)
U.S. Visit: 8-11 April
CDC Website: “People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.”
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html
Monty
Will Suga and Biden wear masks during the meeting?
Will they shake hands for the photographer?
How far from each other will they sit during the meeting?
Reckless
Good for him. Get the vaccine publicly and lead by example. He just may last a few years as PM.
Yubaru
Does it matter?
Monty
Does it matter?
Of course!
As world leaders they should show the world that they do best preventions.
rcch
lmao sleepy Yoshi, you wanna go to the White House and be friends with Joe; get ready for that shot. ganbare!
Zoroto
He is Japanese, he is special. CDC/FDA recommendations don't apply to Japan, otherwise they would approve the vaccines without any further trials.
didou
At first, he refused to get a priority seat for the vaccine and wait his turn like every citizen.
But now, he will get it.
Politicians change always their mind for their needs.
marcelito
The official said Suga's vaccination will likely be open to the press, following the example of leaders of other countries who have received their shots in front of cameras "
Just another example of J-leadership desperate need to be seen as part of the " advanced countries cool kids club" ...I,ll do what Joe is doing ...copycat central.
To lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus during the April trip, Suga is keeping his entourage small and having everyone receive both shots before departure, according to the official."
Or you could.. you know...make a couple of video calls and have zero risk of corona spread, but then again when your approval ratings are down the drain and both corona and Olympics fiascos keep rolling on, a photo op with the boss at the White house provides a tiny bit of distraction no matter how desperately obvious it is.
bo
Well done Mr Suga, you,'ve contained this covid so totally deserve to get the jab, now we need to get the go to travel started again.
Robert Cikki
Lead by example.. Example of being so late, when some medical staff already got it? I'd rather not go public with this. It's like boasting "we didn't win. But we're not last either"..
Roten
Please stay in Japan until 27 April, two weeks after the second shot on 13 April. There is no need to rush coming to the United States before you and your entire group are fully protected from the Washington strain of COVID. Don't take anything back to Japan with you that will start another spread of the disease in Kasumigaseki. Why not have Biden come and visit you? After all, he has had all his shots.
AG
I have no issues for PM’s to get their vaccines in advance, however this time it’s ironic how this one made so hard for vaccines to being approved in Japan, and still is one of the first ones to get it.
Roten
"Good for him. Get the vaccine publicly and lead by example. He just may last a few years as PM."
Then again, taking the risk of rushing his shots and not being fully protected, he and the whole group might get COVID in the states and he may not last very long as PM. They might all be eligible for Darwin awards, though.
anon99999
This is setting exactly the wrong example for the country as he will be traveling before the period that his vaccine has started working less than two weeks after his second dose ( if administered on schedule) in fact almost within the period some people have the worst side effects straight after the second dose.
Didn’t he say he was going to wait till his turn came according to his age, and now he and all his entourage have taken Japan’s limited doses from health workers.
We will probably see a spate of ministers doing the same thing scheduling international trips and bloated entourages to get early vaccinated as most of the country will still be waiting when 2022 arrives
robert maes
Skipping the line
i@n
Vaccine already highly effective day 15 after first dose
Ricky Sanchez
Placebo shot...not the real one. This is just a publicity stunt to say, "See, it's safe".
Oxycodin
Have we reached herd immunity by now?
Matej
well who really cares?
abt this useless salaryman...withou charisma,leadership and without results...
Sven Asai
Exactly, @Asiaman7. But it enables for delicious restaurant dining meetings. lol
elephant200
I just don't got it, why Japan has no research or innovation to develop a Covid19 cure vaccine instead importing from Pfizer? A nation of 120milion populations rely on imports vaccines is very risky! Japan is far lagged behind a popular vaccination!
James
So he is keeping his entourage to all over 60? If not then why the heck are they getting a vaccine out of turn?
Vinke
So govt.politicians getting their shots before e.g. the elderly and the ones with pre-existing conditions? And just in time to end the so called SOE (and to stop even pretending they’re trying to stop the spread). They will be safe(r) then, so never mind the expendable normal folks, just as long as the yens keep on rolling...
Zoroto
Unless he decides to take Koizumi Jr, they will all be men 60 and over, guaranteed.
CarlosTakanakana
I get it, politicians are VIPs, they should get vaccine priority over the plebs. But why can't Suga stay in Japan and use video conferencing tools? I guess you can't enjoy the perks of a stately visit via Skype.
PTownsend
Maybe. But my wife's doctor here in Kobe told her earlier today when the vaccine becomes available his clinic will be able to give them. He also said he will accept appointments. I'll take his word - he's always been straightforward - and see it as good news.
Boku Dayo
Was the vaccine Suga got, the same as whatever vaccine that they'll be giving to us "plebeians"???
1glenn
Why is it taking so long for Japan to get the vaccines?
Robert Cikki
LDP will always come with some sort of excuse. It's always blaming others here.
shogun36
Is he the last "world leader" to get the vaccine?