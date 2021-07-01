Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga takes part in an online meeting with leaders of Pacific island nations and territories in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Suga says Japan will offer 3 mil vaccine doses to Pacific nations

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will provide Pacific island nations and territories with 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from mid-July through the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

Suga's announcement came as leaders of Japan and Pacific island nations and territories held an online meeting Friday, with Tokyo aiming to promote its free and open Indo-Pacific initiative in an apparent effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

Suga is expected to pledge Japan's continued cooperation with the island states in such fields as anti-virus measures, maritime security, climate change and economic development at the virtual meeting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ninth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting is joined by representatives from Japan, 14 Pacific island nations, Australia and New Zealand, as well as French Polynesia and New Caledonia, both of which belong to France.

The islands carry high strategic importance for Tokyo in both economic and security arenas, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. China has provided loans and development assistance to projects such as the construction of infrastructure facilities in the region.

Japan is set to call for Pacific islands' cooperation toward the realization of its free and open Indo-Pacific initiative that advocates democracy, respect for human rights and rules-based order in the region, according to the ministry.

As for measures against the pandemic, Japan is expected to announce the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Pacific islands through the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing framework.

Tokyo has hosted the regional summit with the Pacific island nations once every three years since 1997. This year's meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Shima, a central Japan city, but switched to a virtual setting due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The 14 Pacific island countries are the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo