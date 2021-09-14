Suga says N Korean missile launches threaten Japan's security

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's launch of two ballistic missiles off its east coast as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, telling reporters in Tokyo it "threatened the peace and security of Japan and the region" and was "completely inexcusable."
The missiles did not enter Japanese territory, Japan's Defense Ministry said. They are also believed to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the country's coast guard said.
Following the launch, Suga called a meeting of the National Security Council and instructed his government to continue gathering information while ensuring the safety of marine and air traffic.
"North Korea's recent repeated launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles are a serious problem for Japan and the international community as a whole," Japan's Defense Ministry said in a statement.
On Monday, North Korean state-run media said the country over the weekend tested a new long-range cruise missile capable of hitting almost anywhere in Japan.
North Korea fired the missiles early Wednesday afternoon, the first such launch in nearly six months, Japanese and South Korean authorities said.
North Korea had warned of retaliation after the United States and South Korea went ahead with a joint military exercise in August despite its protest.
Under the resolutions, Pyongyang is forbidden from testing ballistic missile and nuclear technologies, though it occasionally does so in an apparent bid to rattle Washington and its allies as well as lift domestic morale.
North Korea last fired ballistic missiles on March 25 when it tested a new type of tactical guided projectile, the first such launch in a year and also the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.© KYODO
Peter14
Japan always has the option of developing its own range of missiles with similar capabilities and range as those of North Korea, capable of retaliation if needed. Dont just complain about your neighbors actions, take counter measures and make yourselves safer.
Rivera
What North Korea is saying is what are you and your JSDF gonna do about it….
Yubaru
Actually it would be illegal, according to the current constitution to develop their own here now, because they would be considered "offensive weapons" and not for defense.
Hence the discussions in the past about Aegis Ashore and increasing their Aegis capable ships.
So unless there is a change there, no Japan can not develop it's own. (It does have the capability, as evidenced by their space program!)
Fighto!
Despicable behaviour from the awful Communist Kim regime.
Antagonizing Japan with missiles, as well as continued refusal to hand over the many Japanese abductees is not going to help any prospects of Japanese economic assistance in the future.
Pukey2
Who else is loving this slimmed down, sexier, suave Kim?
fxgai
Since Trump got Kim Jung Crook to hold off on the missile tests, one supposes the genius Biden should be able to extract similar deference from him too.
Or am I wrong? What’s the plan from Biden? Or is he gonna withdraw troops from South Korea and Japan?
Peter14
Any gun can be considered as an offensive weapon. Artillery, missiles or aircraft carriers can also be considered offensive in nature. Just having missile's with range to retaliate does not make it offensive, using it in an offensive way does that. Using it to defend makes it defensive.
snowymountainhell
Photo caption reads like Kim dropped by to see Suga “in Tokyo”, viewed by some man walking past a TV?
Mr Kipling
So, no different to missile test carried out by other nations.
BTW... how many US troops in South Korea and Japan, How many planes buzzing NK on a daily basis? How many warships off the coast?
The North Koreans have every right and reason to develop their own protection.
Michael Machida
Don't worry Japan. America has your back.
[ Really! ]
Zaphod
Complete nonsense. NK does not do anything that CCP China does not approve of.
However, I wonder who this rejuvenated Kim character is? Did the fat dear leader really slim down that much, or is that another body double?
elephant200
North Korea is launching her ICBM peacefully!
Slickdrifter
Game back on, Old behavior surfacing again. Cause there is a weak President in office. Both in Japan and in America. How can this be denied?
Paul
It seems Japan is incapable of self defense! Which makes me wander why we pay taxes which is used by SDF for god knows what! There is an SDF base near where I live and all the do is fly a helicopter UP/DOWN like a yoyo!!! Do something useful with all that tax and build a real air defense system instead running to the US/UN every time NK farts!!!
Dave
Old Boy looking pretty good" Hope Japan can be ready for something big being shot.
englisc aspyrgend
No it is not a threat to Japan, with a range of 500k it can not reach Japan. Of considerably greater concern is the cruise missile they tested a day or two back and the range of ICBM’s they have tested in the past, all of which could carry nuclear war heads.
With the constitution Japan has, interpreted the way it is by both the government and more importantly the majority of the Japanese population; long range counter strike missiles will not be deemed to be defensive in nature and quite bluntly when faced with potentially nuclear armed missiles would be of little deterrence unless used in a preemptive strike.
Peter Neil
I'm sure the gluttonous, indulgent John Belushi of a dictator will attack Japan so he can end his life of luxury.
Japan has enough plutonium to make 6,000 nuclear devices. I can't believe anyone would be so naive to think that Japan isn't a few screwdriver turns away from assembling the parts lying in close proximity to each other right now.
You know, I take that back. I believe that are so many naive people.
tooheysnew
is that really him, or a double ?
HBJ
If Kim is sick - as the rumours suggested when he disappeared from the public eye for a long time - then this new posturing might be a bit more serious this time. He might think he has nothing to lose if his diagnosis is particularly bad.
Scorpion
And then Suga picked up the red phone and called the US Military generals asking for help..
Scorpion
Ok. I am not crazy for thinking that. That is the first thing I thought of when I saw the pictures. Hillary Clinton did it, I am sure he can as well.
Alexandre T. Ishii
-Extravagant food gives you more disease of diabetes than fatness, dear Kim Jon Un. I know you have it. :D All of those three communist dynasty Kim chubby leaders the same destiny, die of diabetes.
Kumagaijin
The missiles are likely Chinese made. China is perhaps getting ready for a Taiwan invasion and so it needs NK armed and ready to go as an ally.
Sven Asai
That’s his crazy sister’s handwriting, or do you think that strange new double, totally skinny and lost in Kim’s suit and with a quite different face and wig-like haircut is allowed to push the buttons on the missile launch pad?
Oxycodin
Suga condemnation? Why don’t you condemn how lazy and bad you’re government has handled the covid virus and you think North Korea is a bigger threat than your citizens all ending up with covid. How would you fight a war if everyone is getting covid infection?
ShinkansenCaboose
Japn has the rocket power and skill to send probes and satellites into our solar system and beyond. Don’t you think Kim knows that multiple warheads can top those superb rockets and wipe NK off the face of the planet and make South Korea an island?
I think he does
didou
Everyone know that North Korea will not attack anyone, except once in a while some fire exchange with the South.
Missiles just maintain a status quo that everyone wants and political talks are just a rhetoric for the public.
Oxycodin
All you keto dieters need to get him on a keto diet so he can reverse fatty liver and his diabetes so he can reign for long long time
Robert Cikki
And they just found out now? The DPRK has been a threat to us since at least 2006. Or longer if you count state terrorism in the form of kidnapping of our citizens and similar. There is constant debate about the threat, but no concrete action.
marcelito
The missiles did not enter Japanese territory, Japan's Defense Ministry said. They are also believed to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the country's coast guard said.
So what's the fuss then?....there wouldnt be an election coming up by any chance?
Following the launch, Suga called a meeting of the National Security Council and instructed his government to continue gathering information while ensuring the safety of marine and air traffic.
Sounds like a totally effective response.
Alan Harrison
Actually it would be illegal, according to the current constitution to develop their own here now, because they would be considered "offensive weapons" and not for defense.
Hence the discussions in the past about Aegis Ashore and increasing their Aegis capable ships.
So unless there is a change there, no Japan can not develop it's own. (It does have the capability, as evidenced by their space program!
I know of private Japanese companies (Interstellar Technologies Inc for Example,) who are developing small rockets less than 100 kg. and it seems to be legal. a successful launch was conducted very recently from Japan.
Kentarogaijin
The fat man does not pass, he knows that if he does something the whole world will be on top of him..
Let them keep barking ..
Same as Afghanistan.. No thanks.. lol !!
Seesaw7
Kim looks like he's lost some weight.
Scorpion
LOL! Japan isn't that strong. Why do you think the US is here? Japan can't defend themselves so they need every little bit of help from the US. If Japan was to be attacked, the military would "assist" the US as the US would take the lead.
smithinjapan
Well, we know how well Suga does in a fight. When't the next PM decided, anyway?
Yrral
I hope somebody in this region,start acting like adults, instead of kids,instead of trading childish insult
elephant200
Suga is an outgoing PM, nobody cares him!
CKAI
pancakes situps pandelimpics and crown prince of sumaho price planning!
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Prime-minister suga, the point here is, with so much good ties with america and spending a huge budget buying weapons from america with our money, how is america going to help us???.
Sven Asai
Do they also have something like an EEZ there? Those crazy mind-washed commies there need an early and remarkable response, otherwise they consider the whole West weak, cowardly and incapable of anything.
ShinkansenCaboose
Either there was a lot of plastic surgery or they need to find a better and more convincing body double.
He does not even wave and clap the same.
Bring back the real Kim
Peter Neil
Why haven't all of these comments about Kim's weight been deleted as "off topic" like all of the other ones that were on topic?
William Bjornson
Yes! Let's get the hoi polloi all riled up over 'threats' and 'fear' and a popgun missile while, simultaneously, another country of the VERY SAME PEOPLE demonstrate the ability to 'launch strikes' against Japan from submarines in the middle of Tokyo Wan. When do children finally become immune to the 'bogieman' or does it become a fixture in unimaginative personalities to be used even upon adults who suppose themselves capable of critical thought?
If only 'memory' were a real thing for so many, it might be recalled that G.L. Kim OFFERED, wasn't asked, but OFFERED to retire Bukhan's nuclear program for a retirement of Western economic sanctions some time ago and even began, according to 'Western intelligence sources', to unilaterally begin dismantlement. But, Noooo! to lose a favorite voodoo doll to shake in the face of political children would be a waste of political resources and any attempts to proactively jumpstart normalization of relations with the 'West' by Bukhan is routinely ridiculed, poo-pooed, and the same shop worn factless threadbare claims against Bukhan trotted out and waved in the face of the childlike minds of the average citizen.
Just for a moment if capacity permits, consider being a small sovereign country roughly the size of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania with maybe even fewer resources facing the most heavily armed, literally bristling with weaponry, heavily armed, demonstrably belligerent bully of a country as is the United States who, historically, has threatened at any minute to annihilate your political structure and society and using pathological means undermines every attempt at economic recovery for your people, every attempt at reconciliation you put forth. If you have ANY self respect as so few do in the face of such a threat (Japan?), what can you do but squeak your outrage in the minuscule ways available to you? Then the bully and its sycophantic offshore politicians magnify that squeak into loud roars of threat to the simpleminded and you have this story.
If every time America fired off a new way to kill people, it were reported here, JT would be little else. WMD? How many forms of the WMD Lie does a mind have to be pummeled with before it becomes apparent that, maybe, one is being fooled...by observation if nowhere else but here, there appears no limit for so many. And the EEZ is just a bit MORE than arrogant of Japan and echoes of the Greater East Asian Co-Prosperity Sphere in its assumption of exclusive rights over what are, in fact, INTERNATIONAL WATERS.
The greatest Human blindness is when one can only see oneself. It is what so many find nauseating in the personality we call trump yet find it so difficult seeing in oneself even when oneself is ALL one may see. This story is political manipulation of the most infantile kind, bait for the fish like brains who crave self-justification and who we see hooked every time. What reconciliation has Japan offered to Bukhan? What steps in statesmanship has Japan manifested to reduce this 'perceived threat' from a tiny country ONE SIXTH its own size by population and 100 times, minimum, its economic strength? Japan should be ashamed of itself for perceiving threat from such a (desired?) 'adversary'. And backed up by the most homicidal collective maniac currently onplanet? Really, Nihon, doesn't the fear seem a bit pathetic?
Beto Ramirez
Sometimes I think Suga’s incompetence is a bigger threat to Japan than North Korea