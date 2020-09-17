Suga says he is committed to to advancing Abe's policies

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence on Wednesday night.

Yoshihide Suga took office as Japan's first new prime minister in nearly eight years on Wednesday, forming a cabinet of familiar faces to stay the course set by his predecessor Shinzo Abe.

Suga, 71, comes to the top job at a time when the country is grappling with an economy battered by the novel coronavirus, while longer-term challenges include the country's falling birth rate and simmering tensions with Asian neighbors.

"During such a national crisis, a political vacuum must be avoided at all costs," Suga said at his first press conference as prime minister. "For all the people to restore peace to their lives, I will continue and push forward the Abe administration's policies. I recognize that is a mission given to me."

Suga, elected by parliament after becoming head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party two days ago, vowed to balance preventing a rise in infections with resuming economic and social activity, saying it was crucial to keep businesses going and protect jobs.

He said the COVID-19 outbreak had demonstrated the need for the government to use digital technology more efficiently, and that a new agency would be created to take the lead on the task.

The son of a farmer who unlike Abe and many other lawmakers in Japan is not the scion of a political dynasty, Suga promised to push ahead with administrative reforms "to shatter bureaucratic sectionalism, vested interests and bad precedents" that are hindering the government.

Suga said he is committed to advancing Abe's policies including "Abenomics," a mix of monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reform aimed at beating deflation and putting the world's third-largest economy on a growth track.

At 71 years and 9 months, Suga is the oldest prime minister to take office since Kiichi Miyazawa in 1991, a fact belied by his notorious work ethic. Suga says he keeps fit by taking 40-minute walks and doing 100 sit-ups every morning.

Aside from tackling the short-term economic damage that the coronavirus has caused by forcing people to stay home and wiping out tourism from overseas virtually overnight, Suga will be tasked with stemming the country's falling birth rate and improving its dismal fiscal health.

The consumption tax will eventually need to be raised from the current 10 percent to cover swelling social security costs, Suga said last week, though he later walked back those comments by saying a hike would not be necessary within the next decade.

In the press conference on Wednesday, Suga reaffirmed his promise to make fertility treatment eligible to be covered by national health insurance and to take steps to revive regional economies that have shriveled along with the graying population.

Japan's security alliance with the United States will remain the foundation of its foreign policy, he said, while also seeking to maintain "stable relations" with neighboring countries including China and Russia, both of which have territorial disputes with Tokyo.

The new leader also renewed his determination to continue working toward securing the return of Japanese nationals who were abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

Asked by a reporter whether he plans to call an election soon to gain a strong public mandate, Suga said there is not much time until the end of the lower house members' current term in October 2021, and that would be a factor in any decision he makes on the matter.

