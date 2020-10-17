Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yasukuni Shrine honors some 2.5 million war dead, but also senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes. Photo: AFP/File
politics

Suga sends ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine

3 Comments
By Charly TRIBALLEAU
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a ritual offering Saturday to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which is seen by neighboring countries as a symbol of the nation's past militarism, especially during World War II.

Yasukuni Shrine honors some 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who perished in the country's wars since the late 19th century. But it also honors senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal after WWII.

The prime minister sent a sacred masakaki tree in the name of the prime minister at the start of an annual autumn festival, a shrine spokeswoman said.

Suga, who took office last month, followed a rite conducted by his nationalist predecessor Shinzo Abe, who also sent ritual offerings to the shrine in recent years.

But Suga is not expected to make a pilgrimage during the two-day biannual event, local media reported, as he will start a four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia on Sunday, his first overseas visit as premier.

Abe visited the shrine in 2013, sparking fury from wartime foes China and South Korea, and earning a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.

Since then, Abe refrained from paying tributes at the shrine in person but other conservative politicians continued, in particular on August 15 to mark Japan's WWII surrender.

Abe visited Yasukuni days after he resigned in September.

Of course.

Just like his master did every time.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Suga sends a message: social distancing himself from Yasukuni's contagious can of worms.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Japan's neighbors should not make a fuss about Yasukuni, but PM Suga missed a chance to become a truly respected politician.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good for Suga. Japan's country, Japan's rules, Japan's right to honor their millions of dead.

Why do Japans many whining neighbors see fit to tell Japan how to honor her fallen. There all bullies, that's why.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As PM, it's his obligation to respect and remember sacrifices of his own veterans.

War crimes is a separate, and independent issue, Japan's neighbours should respect that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

