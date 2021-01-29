Suga tells Davos forum Olympics will be symbol of human victory over virus

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, despite growing uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise at home, renewed his determination Friday to host the postponed Tokyo Olympics this summer as a symbol of human victory over the pandemic.
Suga, speaking from Tokyo at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, also called for a transparent investigation by the World Health Organization into the pandemic, saying it is key to learning lessons to prepare for future pandemics. He also promised to expand an initial $130 million contribution to a fund to help developing countries acquire coronavirus vaccines.
“We are holding the Olympics and Paralympics this summer,” Suga said. “I am determined to achieve the games as a proof of human victory against the pandemic, a symbol of global solidarity and to give hope and courage around the world.”
Olympic officials have repeatedly said the games will be held in July as planned after a one-year postponement, though various scenarios including the holding of events without spectators are being considered.
Suga repeated his resolve to achieve a “safe and secure” Olympics and pledged to get infections under control in Japan as soon as possible.
“We must learn lessons from this pandemic and be prepared for future crises,” he said. To do so, “a scientific investigation by WHO must be firmly carried out in a transparent way.” He did not say if he was referring to a current visit by a WHO team of experts to Wuhan, China, where the virus was first detected.
At home, Suga has been criticized for delaying virus measures until daily cases surged to new highs in late December. He eventually declared a partial state of emergency in early January, issuing non-binding requests through Feb. 7 for people to avoid crowds or eating out in groups and for restaurants and bars to close early.
New cases in Tokyo have dipped but experts say they have not slowed enough, indicating that the emergency measures could be extended for several more weeks.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
JeffLee
If the audiences are absent or drastically scaled back or told to remain silent, and if strict and extensive restrictions are imposed on everyone and everything, it would be a symbol of defeat rather than victory.
sf2k
Ah yes the ever changing symbol of the games. Fukushima recovery? Latest earthquake? Virus? All it is is a symbol of largeese on the public dime to benefit corporations. Was never about people just whatever card to play on sympathy. This changing all the time has the effect of making the games more pathetic unfortunately
andy
What is human victory??i don't think so..
World is trying to cope with virus..This is a matter of life and death.
just cancel it.
Kev James
What utter nonsense by a lame, out of touch old man. Hosting the Olympics doesn’t give me “hope and courage”. When will this glorified “Japanese sports day” saga end?
Peter Neil
Let's try to rewrite the headline. I'll go first.
Suga tells Davos forum Olympics will be symbol of government helping big companies get mo money
Suga tells Davos forum Olympics will be symbol of human obsession with nonsense
Suga tells Davos forum Olympics will be symbol of human stubbornness
Suga tells Davos forum Olympics will be symbol of human dumbness
Beren_g
Didn't last year ex prime minister Abe and his cabinet used the same tone of "don't worry it's all OK, we will triumph and the game will go as scheduled" and then......
Games without people are not games at all.
Anyway people's lives are more important than company profits. Or maybe.......?
Simian Lane
A virtual Davos is fitting seeing as Davos is virtually useless
plasticmonkey
The Olympics must be held at all costs . . .
to the taxpayers.
Zoroto
Actually, Davos is very similar to the Olympics. Fat cats stuffing their fat bellies on taxpayer dime.
Zoroto
He is probably thinking, who is this guy? The last I saw him he was a spokesman holding up some funky Chinese letters. Now he's talking nonsense about "victory" over the virus that will certainly not be defeated by July.
Strikebreaker555
A very floaty statement!
Just focus on recovering the broken and scarce Japanese economy with debt reaching a staggering 300% of GDP at an alarming rate. The olympics will be anything but a victory I'm afraid. Even the cost of hosting the olympics has exploded to nearly 15,5 billion US dollars from previously 12 billion US dollars.
Cancel it before thing gets out of control with regard to the virus and the economy.
Lovecrafting
Right, then next year might be more appropriate before claiming a "victory" hmm ?
sf2k
Everyone is just being polite, no one believes anything
Michael Machida
More like a complete disaster. Funny how they do not seem to put peoples lives before profit. I have asked over 50 Japanese nationals if they think the Tokyo Olympics should happen this year or even next year. 98% of the Japanese citizens I asked responded with either they simply just do not want the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 or in 2022 or they told me that the Japanese Government should cancel it and to just forget about it since people are literally suffering due to COVID-19.
klausdorth
Oh Suga, please think first before giving those statements!