Suga thanks people for helping to hold safe Olympics during pandemic

Japan's prime minister on Monday thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.
He noted the Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but "I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.
The 17-day Summer Olympics were played mostly without spectators. Athletes stayed in an isolation bubble, quickly donned masks off their field of play and had to leave Japan soon after their competitions ended.
But the Games were a testament to perseverance, and as Suga noted in praising Japanese athletes for the nation's record 58 medals, “Some won medals and others didn’t, but all their performances were moving."
Suga spoke about the Olympics at a ceremony in Nagasaki on Monday that marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city.
Suga has been criticized as forcing the Games on a Japanese public that didn't want them to be held during the pandemic.
Japan has counted 1 million infections and more than 15,700 deaths from COVID-19, faring better than many countries, but the delta variant is causing many recent cases and accelerating the spread of the virus.
Tokyo's new daily cases have more than doubled during the Olympics, with 2,884 recorded Monday for a prefectural total of 252,169 cases. With Tokyo hospitals filling up with serious cases, nearly 18,000 people with mild cases are isolating at home.
Surveys of public opinion show support for Suga's government is steadily declining, a trajectory the governing party hopes the end of the Olympics will reverse before elections that are expected in the fall.
9 Comments
sakurasuki
That thanks won't help declining support but listen to people voice will help.
snowymountainhell
What? No “Thanks” for paying for OUR Party ??
… and paying,
… and paying,
… and
Kev James
It’s going to take a lot more than “thanks” to stop the opinion of him and his party declining further.
Speed up the vaccination process
Get more nurses / doctors / beds now
Give more financial aid to struggling people, families and businesses
then, and only then will the trend stop declining
Gregarro Ivinalititavitch
Ah! I love the smell of condescension in the morning.
BackpackingNepal
Japans' weakest president in their history, Not just by the action, even by the looks. His seat should be occupied by rather interesting character.
Cricky
Like the people had a choice?. Should and probably is actually saying thanks for not actually mass protesting and sending me and my octogenarian buddies to the wroth of the crowd.
Chabbawanga
Now cut emissions you useless muppet
divinda
Suga and the LDP (and Komeito) probably have little to fear, and they know it, because the opposition parties are largely disorganized and lack any substance. The Constitutional Democratic Party probably won't even field candidates in every possible election, so in many places LDP or Komeito will be the only choice.
I'd love to see an opposition party take a bold stance... of even a basic stance... on any issue largely agreed upon by the public and just run on it, from women's workplace issues to child-rearing to female empress to over-work to pay gaps to wasteful spending to over-bureaucracy to US military issues and pacifism... but sadly, despite some grumbling rhetoric, much of the "opposition" is just as conservative, corrupt, and "old boys" as the ruling party.
The (now defunct) DPJ squeaked in during the turmoil of the "Lehman Shock" financial crisis, yet held power for less than 3 years since they were in near constant disarray and never did much of the "change" the claimed.
Derek Grebe
I once got mugged in a back street of Manchester.
It wasn't a voluntary transaction, but as he walked away with my wallet, the thug who held the upper hand in the negotiations said "Cheers, mate"
And I feel better about that robbery than this,
Because that thief robbed from me once, and was very persuasive.
Suga's empty words from his charisma-vacuum face are a precursor to an ongoing robbery every month until the day I die.
If you are going to steal from me, do me the courtesy of having a little pizzazz.