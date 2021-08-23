Suga to seek reelection as party leader despite LDP setback in Yokohama

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday he regrets the defeat of his close aide Hachiro Okonogi in the previous day's Yokohama mayoral election.
Suga backed the former public safety chief, who got support from some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in the Sunday election but opposition-backed Takeharu Yamanaka won the race to take charge of the port city near Tokyo.
"It is very regrettable. The people made their decision, and I would like to humbly accept the outcome," said Suga.
While the election highlighted falling support for Suga's government amid public frustration over its response to the coronavirus pandemic, Suga reiterated his intention to seek reelection as LDP president.
"There is no change in my view that it is natural I run in the election when the time comes," he told reporters.
Asked about the possibility of his government's coronavirus response affecting the local election results, Suga only said, "What's most important is to do my all in preventing the rapid spread of the infections and help restore the normal life we had."
Suga's term as LDP president expires on Sept 30, and the party is expected to hold a presidential election the same month.
A general election is also looming as the term of the House of Representatives members runs out on Oct 21.© KYODO
Pukey2
Resign. Just as useful as a sack of old potatoes.
Kitchener Leslie
Jim
All your actions since becoming the PM are exactly opposite to achieve this goal that you say in this statement - worst PM ever!!!
as_the_crow_flies
And there, in a nutshell, you have business as usual politics in Japan. I am one of the chosen, I have never taken any notice of the plebs and don't intend to start doing so now.
Btw, love the way he is caught slinking furtively out of the limo.
I have sent my congratulations to Yamanaka, and hope he can bring real change locally, though we'll have to wait and see the impact on national politics.
Zoroto
I, for one, welcome him running again.
Hopefully it will show the Japanese population that if they re-elect the LDP, they are stuck with this inept "leader."
ebisen
He's the worst PM in Japan's history - absolutely no encouraging leadership skills, the worst Japan could have had during these horible days. He (and the similarly idiotic Koike) had one whole year to prepare for this disaster and they've done nothing. People are dying at home, scare and alone becaue they can't find a hospital bed with someone to take care of them in their last moments. Europe has the excuse that it was surprised, but these two losers have absolutely no excuse. Are class actions against politicians possible? As these two belong in prison, and nowhere else!
Lovecrafting
No thanks Mister Sluggash, go away, go back to sleep.
ebisen
This is a slogal you learned by the hearth last year and repeat everytime someone asks a CoVID related question, like a foookin' broken record.. and this is about all the effort you've done towards preventing this from happening, in the one year of relative silence you've had.
marcelito
"There is no change in my view that it is natural I run in the election when the time comes," he told reporters.
No , it is not natural....your support with the public is at its lowest level, nobody wants your pathetic non- leadership. If you had an ounce of decency you,d step down.
Yubaru
I am no fan of Suga, but he is FAR from being the worst PM ever here. Maybe you are new around here, but even his predecessor was worse by a long shot!
Yubaru
FYI this is an internal LDP election, and has nothing to do with the general public.
Kev James
I was trying to find some female candidates that might challenge Suga as only Fumio Kishida looks to throw his hat in the ring. Then I read this….
A new report issued by the World Bank this week ranked Japan 80th, tied with Vietnam and Colombia, among 190 countries in terms of laws and regulations that affect women’s economic opportunity — lower than the United Arab Emirates and down from 74th place last year.
So that answered my question. We need to stop this old boys club, and head in a different direction.
FizzBit
Wow! Worse than Hideki Tojo?
GdTokyo
Little be tough to compare, but I would argue that put in a similar crisis situation, Mori would give him a real run for his money.
Full Disclosure: I still think Suga is an incompetent buffoon.
I don't see how the LDP doesn't throw him under the bus before the next election. They may carry the rural districts, but if the opposition parties can cooperate (no giggles, and no, it's not a certain thing), I think The large urban areas could see the LDP get swept from the board.
blue
Abe did (and does) not have a faction of his own (just a few buddies) and is just a member of the Hosoda-faction which is actually the biggest faction in the LDP as far as number of members go. He was just a mouthpiece for Hosoda & Co but still had Hosoda watch his back.
Suga is neither a member of one of the main factions nor has a faction of his own. He is completely alone, has nobody covering his back and has to do the bidding of all of the factions without exceptions.
It is therefore not Suga who is deciding on whether to he will run or not, neither was it him deciding to run back in 2020. What Suga says is as best an indicator of how the main faction-leaders (in decreasing order: Hosoda - Aso - Nikai) are thinking at various moments.
Also, you have to add a lot of factional hanky-panky within the LDP going on these days which activities are duly being reported on by "friendly" outlets: Sankei, Yomiuri, etc.
Some of these "news" are alleged feuds between factions/faction-members/faction-heads, some are potential successors (even the most ludicrous ones) being floated around. What in this onslaught of "news" is true, what are false flags, what is just show to make the faction-supporters fret and what are genuine tentative ideas being floated around to see what the public's reaction would be can only possibly be weeded out by the most seasoned political analysts.
Bottom-line: expect a lot of statements (by Suga, or by more or less known "faces" in politics), a whirlpool of political "news" and an overheating rumor mill. What will ultimately come out of all of this may be very different.
In any case, whoever the LDP ultimately rolls out will be nothing more than (yet another) empty suit, so keep your enthusiasm down and save your anger (you'll need it later).
Johansawada
LDP are run by idiots so i won't be surprised if they re-elect their biggest idiot Suga... hopeless!
Albert DeFilippo
At the rate this guy is going, one can only assume he is getting advice from Joe.
llyfrgellydd
Thank you Yokohama.
Iron Lad
Yukio Edano must take this chance.
Cricky
Oh this is so funny, just pantomime? It’s not as if anyone actually looks to any of them for guidance or help. They are more concerned about slapping each other’s hands.
Septim Dynasty
That title goes to Shinzo Abe who ruined the Japanese economy, screwed up Covid-19 control in the early days, and brought the useless Olympics to Japan.
Suga is nothing more than a fall guy, so Shinzo Abe may return back to power.