Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters at his office in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Suga vows safe Olympics after decision to ban spectators at most venues

TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Friday to work toward a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics later this month after organizers said the global sporting event will be held mostly without spectators amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

"I will give my utmost in achieving safety and security, including taking border control measures," Suga told reporters. "I have repeatedly said it is the government's responsibility to realize a safe and secure games."

The Olympics organizers said Thursday the Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators at all venues in and around the Japanese capital after the government decided to put Tokyo under another state of emergency until Aug. 22.

The organizers previously sought to stage the Olympics, slated to begin July 23, in front of a limited of number of fans, but the games will be held behind closed doors at venues in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures amid rising concern they could be a superspreader event.

The government decision to declare a fresh state of emergency came after a spike in new cases of the coronavirus in Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

He said the same thing when he wanted 10,000 at big venues.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be a celebration of humanity's victory over the pandemic." - Shinzo Abe, 2020.

That aged well.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

And a question...are the two cute little costumed kids representing the Paralympics or are they something else?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

"I will give my utmost in achieving safety and security, including taking border control measures," Suga told reporters. "I have repeatedly said it is the government's responsibility to realize a safe and secure games."

this little nippon kaigi troll is using the pretext of a safe olympics to return Japan to the Edo period. What a punk.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

