Suga, wife have dinner with Jill Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko on Thursday night had dinner with U.S. first lady Jill Biden who is leading the American Olympic delegation.
Biden, who arrived at Yokota air base on Thursday afternoon, told Suga that she hopes for the success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
The prime minister welcomed Biden's attendance at the opening ceremony, saying it was of "major significance" for Japan-U.S. relations, the ministry said.
The two also discussed education among other topics, it said.
A writing professor at a community college, Biden is visiting Japan for the first time since her husband took office in January. She is scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito along with other guests at the Imperial Palace on Friday.© KYODO
AG
Am I the only one that thinks it was probably an awkward dinner?
jiji Xx
.... got to admire their nerve though, dressng like that. （⌒▽⌒）
snowymountainhell
Enjoy it. The Mrs. is really enjoying herself these last months: trips abroad, lavish dinners, wardrobe, … (all at the taxpayers’ expense, btw)
Akie is probably beside herself!
Laguna
Are they all wearing socks?
CaptDingleheimer
I wonder how long after the photographers left they ended their charade with the masks?
snowymountainhell
If Anyone here is offended, “sorry”, but… ‘the gloves are off ‘ for ANY of the IOCLDPJOC and their guests these next weeks because of their flaunted GREED.
Keep in mind their mantra: “At ANY Cost!”
Asiaman7
In your opinion, what is wrong with their clothing?
TokyoJoe
Did they UberEATS a Big Mac Meal for her. Why are they wearing no shoes, strange picture.
Fighto!
Mrs Biden should be in quarantine.
She has no right now to go back now to the US and encourage people to take Covid precautions. No one should even listen to her.
Highlander in Tokyo
Did they finish by 8:00pm and refrain from alcohol?
Alan Harrison
Mrs Biden should be in quarantine.
I agree with you Fighto!
Monty
She is scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito along with other guests at the Imperial Palace on Friday
It is nice to go out, when the population of Tokyo is requested to stay home.
How about dinner?
Was it Take out?
Did you stop alcohol after 7pm?
14 days Quarantine?
Who in the US will ever listen to her anymore, after getting treated like a princess during a SOE.
Today is holiday, but even so I am on my way to work.
But at least I enjoy the empty trains today.
PTownsend
'That's been the mantra of predatory capitalists and their supporters (including the Ayn Rand Milton Friedman cultists) for the last couple centuries. And the planet today is paying the price for the greed of a small percent of the population.
theResident
So Bitter..all of you. Shame.
Monty
@TokyoJoe
Why are they wearing no shoes
Have you ever been in Japan?
quercetum
When Suga visited the US , he only had lunch with Biden and I believe it was hamburgers the Japanese media reported. Lunch no dinner. Then Biden left for some other engagements.
Jill gets dinner and I’m sure it will be fine dining. This is hospitality.
ShinkansenCaboose
Barefoot is so cute.
TokyoJoe
I'm not sleeping with the leader of the free world and taking an official promotional picture. Put your shoes on love it's not a good look.
titin
Nobody is asking for a gala, but that blue dress with the yellow tie Suga uses so often is just awful.
In Suga’s defense, Jill Biden’s dress looks pretty cheap too.
TriniinJapan
Happy Olympic day Japan. So unfortunate you were the bad lucky country. But after all the money spent; Let the Games begin!!
Kobe White Bar Owner
Suga’s wife seems more interesting than her other half who will be out of a job come the next election!
Garigarikun
Almost didn't see Ms. Biden there. She is trying to blend in with the flower arrangement.
Asiaman7
How petty.
zichi
The First Lady and Suga already met at the White House.
Surprised to see them shoeless for an official photo. Guess dinner was also shoeless.
Bob Kunihiro
Someone has to teach Biden how to dress.
Tom Gill
Just wondering…. If the Olympics were being held in the USA, and Suga stayed home and sent Mariko along to represent Japan, would she get VIP status and have dinner with the Bidens? Or would the Americans feel somewhat sup unbend?
Kentarogaijin
Good, eating with an educated, intelligent, decent and caring person from the White House is a very pleasant thing, which never happened in the previous disastrous trumpygovernment..
Michael O’ Dereiter
I understand the whole shoe protocol thing, but c'mon. Image, people. Image.
Reminds me of my early days in Japan. I went to some pointless convention about English teaching (I think. It was so boring I can't remember, and my Japanese wasn't up to much at the time so I didn't have much idea what was going on).
Anyway, some old guy, looks about 90, gets up to make some pointless speech. He's wearing a blue suit, impeccably tailored. Then my eyes are somehow directed downwards to the 100 yen green slippers.
You want to talk about culture shock, that was it right there.
NOMINATION
Unless she is working in the ER, none of those words describe a person going to a country in the middle of a pandemic with some of the highest number of cases of the year. She can wine and dine while the rest of the city suffers.
Mark
""The two also discussed education among other topics, it said.""
FREE EDUCATION to all is the only path forward, just look at benefits Norway, Finland, Germany, Canada and so on are gaining from it.
Kids can't progress and educate themselves if they have to pay these enormous fees.
Mark
What's with all this NEGATIVITY people!? STRESS?
Attilathehungry
Not gonna take any cheap shots at the fashion the three are wearing- to my eye they look just fine.
My problem is, once again, the whole "rules for thee but not for me" ethos that is being flaunted. There is no reason for Mrs. Biden to be in Tokyo. No compelling issues of diplomacy or economics. It is just purely political theatre. Now for her to go back to the US and encourage quarantines, masking, etc, will very much ring hollow.
Mark
"The government is reluctant to call for more supply than already agreed upon, as many poorer countries are much further behind in their vaccination efforts."
Haaaaaahaha.
jiji Xx
Tokyo-Engr
I voted for Biden and I am disgusted the first lady is here with absolutely zero quarantine. Please keep in mind it is not only her but the required enterouge to support her as well, which is not small. More press will be coming merely to cover her visit also.
As an American living here I "get it from both ends" on this one as my U.S. taxes are financing her trip here (millions of dollars) and then my Japanese taxes are now financing what will be a lavish extravagent experience for her - on top of the Olympics itself.
The "normal person" in the world (those of us who write comments here on this website) these days gets the shaft and these folks look down on us as if we are "peasants" or their cattle to milk for more tax money.
The whole world seems to be in a sad state of affairs now and the Olympic games seem to be a microcosm of the state of things now.
the_sicilian
The royal treatment for Ms. Biden is because she will adeptly listen to Suga, see if what Japan needs aligns with her presidency, then ensure it's on a teleprompter or cue card for Joe.
Ascissor
Aw how romantic