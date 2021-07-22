Suga, wife have dinner with Jill Biden

U.S. first lady Jill Biden poses with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko prior to their dinner at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo on Thursday night.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko on Thursday night had dinner with U.S. first lady Jill Biden who is leading the American Olympic delegation.

Biden, who arrived at Yokota air base on Thursday afternoon, told Suga that she hopes for the success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The prime minister welcomed Biden's attendance at the opening ceremony, saying it was of "major significance" for Japan-U.S. relations, the ministry said.

The two also discussed education among other topics, it said.

A writing professor at a community college, Biden is visiting Japan for the first time since her husband took office in January. She is scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito along with other guests at the Imperial Palace on Friday.

