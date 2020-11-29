Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A sign for the Go To Travel campaign is displayed at a souvenir shop in Asakusa, Tokyo, in late October. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

Support for Suga falls following travel campaign reversal

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's approval ratings fell five percentage points to 58%, with many unhappy with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll taken over the weekend by the daily Nikkei newspaper.

The dip in ratings follows criticism over his hesitation to suspend a domestic travel campaign as new coronavirus infections rise, and potentially threatens the chances of his premiership extending beyond next autumn, when his current term ends.

Suga's approval ratings were at 63% in the previous poll conducted in October.

Respondents who disapproved of the government's coronavirus countermeasures rose 13 percentage points to 48%, topping the 44% who thought the government was doing well, according to the same poll.

In the survey of 993 people, 61% agreed with the government's decision to partially halt the domestic Go To travel campaign, while 25% said the government needed to do more.

Although Japan has been spared the high incidence of the disease seen in Europe and the United State, infections rates are rising as the cold season approaches, with the nation reaching record numbers of daily cases in recent weeks.

New daily infections surged to an all-time high of 2,684 people on Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK. The number of deaths stands at over 2,100.

The government has been attempting to keep the coronavirus under control while boosting Japan's hard-hit economy with a national travel campaign that subsidises tourism.

With new cases rising, the government scaled back on the tourism campaign last week by excluding the two cities of Osaka and Sapporo, but has not suspended the program in Tokyo, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases.

topping the 44% who thought the government was doing well

In my mind 44% thinking the government is doing a good job here blows my mind.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

potentially threatens the chances of his premiership extending beyond next autumn

Next autumn a vaccine is probably available and the pandemic is over or at least under control.

And then nobody is asking anymore about how good or bad Suga managed the pandemic.

But instead of Suga, who else has the ability to be a "Good Big Boss" of Japan? (I don't know anybody so far).

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

The longer you stay in Japan the more you realise what a Banana Republic it actually is.

The bigwigs don't care at all about the plebs.

The most important thing is the 'gravy train.'

Suga is happy to dish out tons of cash to Afghanistan but not to his people who actually paid that cash and are now in need of some financial help,

When it is time to stand up and be counted Japan's leadership is nowhere to be seen.

The 'elite' over here are a joke.....they just take and give to their friends.

However,and as much as I like the Japanese,they only have themselves to blame for repeatedly voting for the LDP which only knows how to take and not to give,unless it is to their buddies or,even worse,to themselves.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Respondents who disapproved of the government's coronavirus countermeasures rose 13 percentage points to 48%, topping the 44% who thought the government was doing well,

So 44 % still have rocks in their head or believe the bs ad nausea " Japan is doing better than other countries" propaganda line continually spewed by NHK. Beyond help.

The longer you stay in Japan the more you realise what a Banana Republic it actually is.

Absolutely..in particular.the political system here is beyond a joke ...same old corrupt party continually in power for 7 decades ( except maybe what, 5 years ) ...and they want to present itself as an example of working democracy in Asia. Yeah right.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

they only have themselves to blame for repeatedly voting for the LDP

Which other "Good" Choice do they have?

Like I said in my upper post...I don't see anybody. 

If the japanese population have a good counter candidate, THEN I am sure the LDP is over.

But there is nobody.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

But instead of Suga, who else has the ability to be a "Good Big Boss" of Japan? (I don't know anybody so far).

Mickey mouse could do at least the same if not better job.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Mickey mouse could do at least the same if not better job

In other words you also don't know anybody who can do it better in japan.

Just Nonstop complaining, but no suggestion for a solution.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@Monty,

Being critical is the first step to a better future.

Always keeping the status quo is the first step to nowhere.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

