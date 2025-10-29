Takaichi, Xi eye 1st summit on Friday in S Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in Beijing on Oct 23.

Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are arranging to hold their first summit on Friday in South Korea, where both will be attending a regional gathering, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

The talks, their first since Takaichi became Japan's first female prime minister last week, would take place on the sidelines of the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit starting Friday in Gyeongju.

Takaichi and Xi are expected to reaffirm their nations' shared commitment to comprehensively promoting a "mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests" and to building "constructive and stable" ties, they said.

Takaichi, known as a staunch conservative and security hawk, is likely to raise concerns about Chinese forces' intensifying activities in the East China Sea, including those near the Japan-controlled, China-claimed uninhabited Senkaku Islands, according to the sources.

The two countries have long been at odds over historical, territorial and other issues, including repeated intrusions by Chinese coast guard vessels into Japanese territorial waters near the Senkakus.

Takaichi is also expected to emphasize the importance of peace and stability over the Taiwan Strait, the sources said, given Beijing's mounting military pressure on Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island which Communist-led China views as a breakaway province to be brought into its fold, by force if necessary.

The new Japanese leader may seek an early release of Japanese nationals detained in China over espionage allegations, the sources added.

Takaichi, who shares the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's conservative political views, has been labeled a right-wing nationalist by Chinese state-run media. Many lawmakers describe her as a protege of Abe, who was assassinated in 2022.

Signaling wariness toward her hard-line foreign policies, Xi has not sent a congratulatory message to Takaichi, in contrast to three past prime ministers including her successor, Shigeru Ishiba, according to a diplomatic source.

Before meeting with Takaichi, Xi will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday in the South Korean city of Busan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

