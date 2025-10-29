 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi waves upon her arrival at Gimhae international airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday. Image: Yonhap via REUTERS
politics

Takaichi arrives in S Korea for first summit talks with Lee

4 Comments
BUSAN, South Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit and hold bilateral talks with East Asian neighbors, with the focus on her hawkish approach to regional issues.

During her three-day trip to the city of Gyeongju in the southeast of South Korea, Takaichi will join the two-day summit starting Friday to discuss trade and investment.

A staunch conservative, Takaichi said she will meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung later Thursday, expressing her intention to "have a meaningful meeting." She also said talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping are being arranged for Friday.

"I intend to robustly build cooperative and trusting relationships with other leaders for peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Takaichi told reporters at the prime minister's office before departing Tokyo.

Takaichi will hold a press conference on Saturday to wrap up her trip before leaving for Japan.

Takaichi is known for her past visits to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which honors the war dead along with Japan's wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by a post-World War II international tribunal. It has long been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea.

At the planned meeting with Lee, Takaichi aims to emphasize her intention to advance "future-oriented" bilateral ties and hold frequent summits, sources familiar with the matter said.

Takaichi and Lee are also expected to affirm the importance of bilateral cooperation as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States in addressing North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile development programs, they said.

With Xi, Takaichi is likely to reaffirm Japan and China's shared commitment to promoting a "mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests" and building "constructive and stable" ties, according to the sources.

Takaichi is expected to raise concerns about China's military activities in the East China Sea, including those near the uninhabited Senkaku Islands that are controlled by Japan and claimed by China, the sources said.

Japan's government is also arranging bilateral meetings between Takaichi and the leaders of other participating countries.

Takaichi made her diplomatic debut in person last weekend when she traveled to Malaysia to take part in Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summit meetings.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

What gifts has she brought for him?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Don't expect anything meaningful from either of those two meetings.

Can't wait to see the look on Xi's face when he meets Takaichi. I'll never forget the meeting between Abe and Xi, Xi looked positively disgusted being next to Abe, and rightfully so.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Prime Minister Takaichi has a great smile, which was rare among her predecessors.

I hope she uses this as her brand.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

oldman_13Today  04:50 pm JST

Can't wait to see the look on Xi's face when he meets Takaichi. I'll never forget the meeting between Abe and Xi, Xi looked positively disgusted being next to Abe, and rightfully so.

Rightfully so? Only according to CCP propaganda.

Abe did nothing to alarm the region. He was instrumental in bringing the world together to resist Chinese expansionism.

Xi is threatening a war over Taiwan as well as expanding Chinese territory at the expense of it's neighbors.

"Chinese leader Xi Jinping says he is preparing for war."

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/xi-jinping-says-he-preparing-china-war#

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Exploring Tokyo’s Harry Potter in Akasaka: Cafes, Shops and ‘The Cursed Child’

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kombu: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Helping Your Kids Adjust To Japan’s School Lunches

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Gujo Hachiman Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog