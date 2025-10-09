 Japan Today
Sanae Takaichi Image: AP pool
politics

Takaichi criticizes China's human right abuses

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's likely next Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday criticized China's "repression" in the Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region during a rally to discuss Beijing's human rights issues in the northern part of the country.

"I cannot but help feel angry that the Chinese Communist Party's repression continues in Southern Mongolia," Takaichi, newly elected to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party chief to succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said in a message read out during the event, according to the organizer.

Takaichi sent the message as the head of a group of LDP members supporting Mongolians in the area. She also called for unity to "defend freedom, rule of law and basic human rights."

Inner Mongolia, bordering Mongolia and Russia, is home to millions of ethnic Mongolians, but they have allegedly been subjected to oppressive policies such as curbing Mongolian language education, according to human rights groups.

Takaichi, a 64-year-old hard-line conservative also known as a China hawk, won the LDP's presidential race on Oct 4. She is likely to become Japan's first female prime minister after a parliament vote later this month.

4 Comments
And this is addressed to whom?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Empty skirt politicians

0 ( +4 / -4 )

She’s got the diplomatic skills of a wrecking ball in a glass factory.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Meanwhile in Japan there are still plenty homework for human rights.

From migrant workers which consist many of Vietnamese cheap labor abuse, to hostage justice system where system try to get high conviction rate.

https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2024/country-chapters/japan

https://www.hrw.org/report/2023/11/14/they-dont-treat-us-human-beings/abuse-imprisoned-women-japan

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20230726/p2a/00m/0na/006000c

.

Each countries always have human rights problem, also with the current geopolitics situation, why Japan even start a new front with China. This one of example where Japan suddenly make moves without any provocation at all by China.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

