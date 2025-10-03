Takaichi elected LDP leader; likely to become Japan's first female prime minister

Sanae Takaichi came out top in a male-dominated race to lead Japan's ruling party on Saturday, putting her on course to emulate her hero, former British leader Margaret Thatcher, and become her country's first female prime minister.
The fiscal dove's surprise victory may jolt investor confidence in one of the world's most indebted economies, while her nationalistic positions could stoke friction with powerful neighbor China, political analysts say.
She has also raised the possibility of redoing an investment deal with the U.S. that reduced President Donald Trump's punishing tariffs on Japanese goods.
Having lost a run-off against Shigeru Ishiba to lead the Liberal Democratic Party last year, Takaichi, 64, will now seek approval from the Diet to replace him as prime minister.
That is expected as the LDP is the largest party in parliament but it is not assured, as the ruling coalition no longer has a majority in either house after losses in elections over the last year under Ishiba.
Hosting Trump in Japan later this month is expected to be one of Takaichi's first acts as leader.
"Rather than being happy, I feel like the tough work starts here," Takaichi said in a speech to her fellow LDP lawmakers after her victory.
A former economic security and interior minister, Takaichi has repeatedly referred to Thatcher as a source of inspiration, citing her strong character and convictions coupled with her "womanly warmth".
She said she met the conservative Thatcher, a divisive figure in British politics known as "the Iron Lady", at a symposium shortly before Thatcher's death in 2013.
A drummer and a fan of heavy metal, Takaichi is no stranger to creating noise herself.
She is a regular visitor to the Yasukuni shrine, which honors Japan's war dead - including some executed war criminals - and is viewed by some Asian neighbors as a symbol of its past militarism.
Takaichi favors revising Japan's pacifist postwar constitution to recognize the role of its expanding military. She suggested this year that Japan could form a "quasi-security alliance" with Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China.
Although Takaichi has pledged to increase the number of female cabinet ministers, an area where Japan has lagged its G7 peers, polls show her conservative positions chime more with men than women.
She opposes same-sex marriage and allowing married couples to have separate surnames, an issue that has broad public support in Japan but faces staunch opposition within conservative circles.
But it is her economic policies that might create the biggest shockwaves.
A protege of the late Shinzo Abe and long-time advocate of the former prime minister's "Abenomics" stimulus policies, Takaichi has called for higher spending and tax cuts to cushion rising cost of living and has criticized the Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates.
Takaichi's mother was a police officer in her native Nara in western Japan and her father worked in Japan's critical automotive industry.
In a key speech last month, she complained about tourists kicking sacred deer that roam Nara Park, pledging a crackdown on badly behaved foreigners - an issue that has become a lightning rod for some voters amid record rises in migrants and tourists.
Takaichi graduated from Kobe University with a degree in business management before working as a congressional fellow in the U.S. Congress, according to her website.
She broke into Japanese politics winning a lower house seat in 1993 as an independent, before joining the LDP in 1996.© Thomson Reuters 2025
Great Bird
Good luck Japan...
Cephus
Congratulations Takaichi San, now unify LDP back to a political force again
TheKimoiOjisan
Chortle.
oldman_13
Unfortunately I expected this.
Any joy over Sakaichi becoming Japan's first female prime minister, is muted by her staunch right wing extremist beliefs. She will undoubtedly visit Yasukuni shrine, derailing an already tenuous relationship Japan has with China and South Korea. Who knows what other policies she will embrace to further alienate Japan's Asian neighbors.
What a shame, a rare victory for Japanese women in the fight for equality in Japan, tempered by a woman with right wing xenophobic tendencies.
itsonlyrocknroll
Congratulations to Sanae Takaichi, the first women to lead the LDP as President
I wish I could offer the same celebrations for the people of Japan, for economic reform, for genuine change, for depopulation, employment, future healthcare for young and old. For education, its Abe “single arrow” economic regurgitation, a mirage of expansionist fiscal debt delinquency
Sanae Takaichi, I said to be prepared, I placed a bet with my J uncles, lost I thought Koizumi would come through in the end.
I did I know?
dbsaiya
Oh Lawd help us....she'll kiss the ring when the orange king comes.
fxgai
It's going to be great seeing all the fake women's advancement proponents moaning about it because they don't like her policies. What a bunch of fakes.
awomde
Japan is so back! Make Japan Great Again!
nohyphenmad
Looks like the kiss of Judas....
Mr Kipling
The Prime Minister of Japan has limited powers at best. When they are the leader of a party that only has a minority government don't expect any great changes. Same old, same old to come...
James
Tax cuts are welcome, but a return to just copy and pasting abenomics and more money printing would not be. Give us a strong yen again..
fxgai
Me too, James.
Strong country, strong currency.
I gather the market expectation is she will be initially negative for the yen, though, so 150 to the dollar on Monday morning perhaps?
I don't think we can expect tax cuts from her policy quiver either, but that would be a welcome surprise. Make it pay to make one's livelihood and life in Japan, by not taking away.
kokontozai
The only good thing about Takaichi's election is that it will improve Japan's ranking in the dubious gender gap index published by the WEF. Beyond that, maybe stock prices will rise temporarily.
tora
She's going to put Japan first for sure, unlike the rice czar. Politically, Japan is going to very interesting in the next bit
collegepark30349
He, and the LDP, are the reason the economy is the mess it is now. Well, if it didn't work the first time, I'm sure it will work the second time. Just like Trickle Down Reganomics did. Spend more, take in less. Wish I could live like that.
They should ask her to send it back.
I think this was a move by the LDP elders to get the Sanseito on board in order to coble together a coalition government.
By the way, I just found out that we will be paying a new tax from April. The "Child Rearing Tax" (子育て支援制度). Basically everyone pays it and the money goes to assist people with raising children. It has also been nicknamed the "Singler Person's Tax" for obvious reasons. I wonder how long it will be until I have to pay a "Permanent Resident Tax"?
kurisupisu
I listened to her anti-foreigner speech and it was full of generalisations and ‘feelings of anxiousness’ felt by Japanese when foreigners are in the vicinity.
Let’s hope that she is more discerning and focused as PM…
shogun36
This is different for once..........
on the surface
let's see how this plays out
can't be worse than Kishida or Aso.
can it?
ThePunisher
It's going to be great seeing all the RWNJs come out of the woodwork and suddenly embrace "female empowerment" and the promotion of women to leadership jobs.
Bunch of fakes.
shogun36
Aso is gonna be super confused now.
When he wants his tea and mid morning burp during the meetings, he's gonna look at the new PM and expect things.
shogun36
This reminds me of the one time, I worked at city hall in Japan.
For whatever reason, suddenly there all these women who were magically placed in management roles. Some women, who the previous year were part time workers or entry level staff.
I kept thinking, they are now the management? Not TOP management mind you. But right below the top. Seemed fishy then, seems fishy now.
IDK how all of that played off as I left the job at the end of the year.
Wesley
YESSSS !!!
See? I told you guys this woman has BIGGER B-ALLS than many of the male politicians! And I don't just mean the Japanese male politicians either.
Now, let us just pray that she isn't forced to fly to the Mid-East and forced to put her hand on a wall....
So happy that she won! Woo Hoo!
XX XY Sports
"Progressives" before today: "Japan needs a woman prime minister!"
"Progressives" today: "No, no, not this one!"