Takaichi eyes cooperation on U.S. missile defense at summit with Trump

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering expressing Japan's desire to cooperate on the U.S. "Golden Dome" next-generation missile defense system at her upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

The envisaged missile defense collaboration is among the expected agreements, covering various areas from the long-standing Japan-U.S. alliance to the fields of economic security and cutting-edge technology, at the summit slated for Thursday in Washington, the sources said.

Revealed by Trump in May, the Golden Dome scheme is intended to detect and destroy hypersonic missiles, which can fly at above five times the speed of sound, in outer space in mid-flight. The total costs are estimated at $175 billion.

The trajectories of hypersonic weapons are irregular and low-altitude, making them difficult to shoot down or track by radar. China, North Korea and Russia have been aggressively pursuing such arms.

In August 2023, Tokyo and Washington agreed to develop a new type of missile to intercept hypersonic weapons, with the goal of completing it by the 2030s. It is intended that Aegis destroyers of the U.S. Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will be equipped with the missile.

To enhance the missile defense system's detecting and tracking capabilities, the U.S. military has been building a "satellite constellation" system that allows it to capture incoming missiles with high accuracy by linking multiple small satellites.

Japan's Defense Ministry, which has also been conducting research on technologies necessary for detecting projectiles from outer space, is eyeing information sharing with the United States, the sources said.

During the summit talks, which will take place amid the Middle East conflict following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, Takaichi also plans to ask Trump about purchasing crude oil produced from Alaska, according to the sources.

Japan, which relies heavily on the Middle East for its crude oil imports, has once again had its energy vulnerability exposed in the wake of the war in the region, with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupting oil flows.

Takaichi and Trump, meanwhile, are expected to agree on a $100 million joint project in shipbuilding, a sector both countries are keen on enhancing amid dominance by Chinese makers.

The two nations will work together in utilizing artificial intelligence and robotics technologies as well as in personnel training, based on a bilateral memorandum regarding shipbuilding signed in October last year, the sources said.

© KYODO