Takaichi outlines policies for 'new era' of LDP

Sanae Takaichi, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a press conference after the LDP presidential election in Tokyo on Saturday.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi secured her path to becoming Japan's first female prime minister on Saturday by winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in a runoff, with political confusion mounting under a minority government.

Replacing outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi, 64, is also the first woman to assume the ruling party's top post, and her hawkish stance on diplomacy and security is expected to spark fresh friction with Asian neighbors such as China and South Korea.

"The LDP marks a new era," Takaichi, known as a staunch conservative lawmaker, told her fellow lawmakers after being elected. She pledged that the party, which has held power almost continuously for 70 years, will turn people's "anxieties into hope."

At her first press conference as LDP head, just hours after the leadership vote, Takaichi stopped short of pledging to continue visiting Yasukuni Shrine, saying she would decide "appropriately," in an apparent consideration of China and South Korea.

Meanwhile, she added that worship at the shrine in Tokyo "should never be made a diplomatic issue."

As for the coalition framework, Takaichi said policy agreements are necessary to form a government with a new party, while calling for cooperation from opposition forces to swiftly map out effective measures to tackle inflation hurting people's lives.

She also emphasized the importance of the current framework with Komeito.

Asked about a potential LDP leadership lineup, Takaichi indicated she will appoint the four other contenders in the presidential election as key ministers or party officials.

In the past two national elections, the LDP's reputation was significantly damaged by a high-profile slush funds scandal, which led to the dissolution of major party factions, including one formerly led by Abe.

Takaichi said she believes there is no problem in appointing LDP lawmakers who were involved in the scandal to cabinet or party posts.

Her term will last two years until September 2027, completing the remainder of Ishiba's original three-year tenure after he stepped down.

In last year's leadership election, contested by a record nine candidates, Ishiba, once regarded as a reform-minded outsider within the LDP, trailed Takaichi in the first round but prevailed in the runoff.

She is likely to be chosen as the next prime minister at an extraordinary parliament session, expected around Oct. 15, as the minority coalition remains the largest force and opposition parties remain divided.

Takaichi, a former TV personality seen as a fiscal dove by market participants unlike Ishiba, has expressed willingness to boost the issuance of deficit-covering government bonds to fund measures aimed at economic growth.

She has also voiced eagerness to tighten screening of foreign investment to safeguard economic security, and to introduce stricter rules on visa overstaying and land acquisition by nonresident foreigners.

Policy toward foreigners drew public attention in the July 20 House of Councillors election, which saw gains by a small populist opposition party promoting a "Japanese First" slogan.

Takaichi faces personal challenges. She takes care of her husband, who suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed on his right side, and has spoken of her own health struggles, saying she failed to recognize menopause symptoms and left them untreated, which led to rheumatoid arthritis and eventually required an artificial joint.

But she told LDP members following her victory in the leadership election, "I will have everyone work like a workhorse. I myself will abandon the idea of work-life balance. I will work, work, and keep on working."

Takaichi was the leading choice among the public, while Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, enjoyed the strongest support among his fellow lawmakers, according to media polls ahead of the election.

In the runoff, however, 149 lawmakers backed Takaichi, compared with 145 for Koizumi, who had been widely viewed as likely to become Japan's youngest postwar prime minister.

Koizumi has been hit by a scandal involving his campaign encouraging supporters to post positive online comments about him during a live-streamed press conference, raising concerns about transparency and fairness in political communication.

Koizumi told reporters after Saturday's election, "I apologize for failing to win. I just lacked competence," adding he will work to ensure the party is "united under the newly elected president."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, a dovish moderate with extensive ministerial experience, quickly closed the gap with Takaichi and Koizumi ahead of the poll, but came up short.

The other contenders were former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, and former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, 69.

In early September, Ishiba announced his intention to step down to take responsibility for the ruling bloc's loss of majority in the upper house election in July.

The coalition also lost its majority in the House of Representatives election in October 2024 under the leadership of Ishiba, who had only become prime minister earlier in the month.

