Takaichi speaks with Trump about China

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Donald Trump discussed China relations in a phone call on Tuesday, their first talks since the Japanese premier sparked a major diplomatic bust-up with Beijing over her remarks on Taiwan.
Takaichi's response to a question in parliament earlier this month that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response prompted a furious response from Beijing that has included a boycott on travel to Japan.
China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it. The island's government rejects Beijing's claim and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump in a call on Monday that Taiwan's "return to China" is a key part of Beijing's vision for the world order, China's official Xinhua news agency reported. Trump touted progress in trade talks but made no mention of discussions on Taiwan with Xi in a post on Truth Social following his call with the Chinese leader.
"President Trump gave a brief explanation of the recent state of U.S.-China relations," Takaichi told reporters following her call with Trump on Tuesday, declining to go into further details.
"President Trump mentioned that he and I are extremely good friends, and that he would be delighted to receive a call from me at any time," she added.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the call.
Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Tuesday that for the island's 23 million people a "return" to China is not an option.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters at a regular news conference on Tuesday that "the stability of U.S.-China relations is extremely important for the international community, including Japan."
He declined to comment on Xi's reported remarks to Trump about Taiwan.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
6 Comments
Abundance of Ignorance
Oh dear, this woman thinks she is cleverer than what she really is and playing her part, the sacrificial pawn who will take us all with her.
deanzaZZR
I am sure Trump passed on warm greetings from President Xi to PM Takaichi ...
Aly Rustom
Takaichi speaks with Trump about China
HEEEEEELLLPPPP!!!!!
Exactly!
quercetum
Prime Minister Takaichi picked up the phone, dialed Mar‑a‑Lago, and breathlessly told Trump, ‘China’s being mean to us!’ As if the man who once thought hurricanes could be nuked was the hotline for Asian diplomacy.
Monty
Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Tuesday that for the island's 23 million people a "return" to China is not an option.
Good to hear that!
Stand firm against the warmongering aggressiv China!
Gary
One almost has to feel a degree of sympathy for Trump.
He must be frustrated at why the two Asian leaders can’t resolve their petty grievance without consuming his time.