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Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, third from left, poses with other winners at the 37th Japan Jewelry Best Dresser Awards ceremony at Tokyo Big Sight on Saturday. Other winners are from left, actress Minami Hamabe, actress and singer Atsuko Maeda, singer-songwriter Koichi Domoto, actress Marika Matsumoto and actress and singer Saki Takaoka. Image: Kazuki Oishi/Sipa USA via Reuters
politics

Takaichi wins jewelry best dresser award

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was among the winners at the 37th Japan Jewelry Best Dresser Awards ceremony at Tokyo Big Sight on Saturday.

The Japan Jewelry Best Dresser Awards have been presented annually since 1990 to prominent figures nominated by jewelry industry professionals for "shining the brightest" or "looking best in jewelry" over the past year.

Other winners were actress Minami Hamabe, actress and singer Atsuko Maeda, singer-songwriter Koichi Domoto, actress Marika Matsumoto and actress and singer Saki Takaoka.

Takaichi said: "Just like the sparkle of this jewelry, I will work hard so that many people across Japan can feel the country's future is bright."

According to the organizers, Takaichi wore a pair of earrings and a necklace — both featuring pearls and diamonds — that had been loaned to her.

© Reuters

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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2 Comments
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What is she good for other than sucking up to Trump and being fashionable? I say nothing but I know the Takaichi fan boys here will disagree.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Further proof that she is just an influencer moonlighting as a politician.

Wages for average Japanese are still below inflation. The yen is just getting weaker with no end in sight. No forward thinking in sight that doesn’t rely on turning on the yen printer.

All this work work work work and we get a fashionable dresser in charge of the country.

Am I shocked when women give up some part of themselves so they can get a new bag? Not when I see a leader like this. What kind of role model is this?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

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