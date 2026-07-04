Takaichi wins jewelry best dresser award

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, third from left, poses with other winners at the 37th Japan Jewelry Best Dresser Awards ceremony at Tokyo Big Sight on Saturday. Other winners are from left, actress Minami Hamabe, actress and singer Atsuko Maeda, singer-songwriter Koichi Domoto, actress Marika Matsumoto and actress and singer Saki Takaoka.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was among the winners at the 37th Japan Jewelry Best Dresser Awards ceremony at Tokyo Big Sight on Saturday.

The Japan Jewelry Best Dresser Awards have been presented annually since 1990 to prominent figures nominated by jewelry industry professionals for "shining the brightest" or "looking best in jewelry" over the past year.

Other winners were actress Minami Hamabe, actress and singer Atsuko Maeda, singer-songwriter Koichi Domoto, actress Marika Matsumoto and actress and singer Saki Takaoka.

Takaichi said: "Just like the sparkle of this jewelry, I will work hard so that many people across Japan can feel the country's future is bright."

According to the organizers, Takaichi wore a pair of earrings and a necklace — both featuring pearls and diamonds — that had been loaned to her.

© Reuters