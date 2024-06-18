Tokyo Gov Koike faces criminal complaint over allegedly fake university diploma

A former close aide to Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said Tuesday he has filed a criminal complaint against her for allegedly falsifying her academic credentials in a suspected violation of the public election law.
The complaint filed with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office the same day alleges that Koike's persistent lies about graduating from Cairo University in Egypt constitute false disclosure, Toshiro Kojima said at a press conference in Tokyo.
Kojima said he concluded that Koike, who is seeking her third term in the capital's gubernatorial election next month, misrepresented her educational background based on discrepancies between her autobiography and statements from former roommates.
The 75-year-old man previously served as secretary general of the regional political party Tomin First no Kai. It was founded by Koike, who now serves as an adviser.
Koike, who has denied and expressed displeasure at Kojima's allegations, indicated her intention Tuesday to continue listing herself as a graduate of Cairo University in campaign documents for the upcoming Tokyo governor election.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
Best-selling author Ryo Kuroki was captured by this ongoing allegation of Koike falsifying her academic credentials, so he decided to do his own investigation. His extensive research and interviews cast a lot of doubt on Koike’s claim of graduating from Cairo University in Egypt.
Koike should clarify this matter by providing documentation supporting her claim before continuing her candidacy for another term as governor.
—
“Allegations of fake university degree haunt Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike” — Ryo Kuroki (in English)
Part 1: https://jbpress.ismedia.jp/articles/-/80488
Part 2: https://jbpress.ismedia.jp/articles/-/80489
Part 3: https://jbpress.ismedia.jp/articles/-/80490
Part 4: https://jbpress.ismedia.jp/articles/-/80491
Part 5: https://jbpress.ismedia.jp/articles/-/80492
Part 6: https://jbpress.ismedia.jp/articles/-/80493
deanzaZZR
There's a simple solution, show the diploma.
sakurasuki
She did.
https://www.news-postseven.com/archives/20200615_1570050.html
Asiaman7
From the above series by Ryo Kuroki …
—
At Cairo University and other Egyptian state universities there are three types of documents to prove graduation. A “graduate certificate" (or “temporary graduate certificate") is issued within about a month of graduation, a “diploma" is issued later and “academic transcript" which shows the grades achieved in each subject.
The graduate certificate is a document for practical use with revenue stamps attached. A diploma is a larger size document with more formal appearance. The former is issued to all graduates while the latter is issued upon request and payment of fee. Academic transcripts are required when the student goes on to graduate school in a foreign country etc.
Despite being a politician for 28 years, Koike has shown her degree certificates only twice. The first time was her diploma on the “Weekly Post" magazine dated 9 April 1993. However, the size of the photograph is so small (around 6cm×5cm) that no letter is legible. The second time was her graduate certificate and diploma in a news program of Fuji TV "Toku-Dane!" (“Scoop!") which was broadcast on 30 June 2016. The report is short and the image is not necessarily clear but thanks to the video clip that was available on YouTube we were able to roughly see what they are like. (The video clip was removed from YouTube immediately after the publication of “Fake CV" but many people had saved it before the removal. Perhaps this indicates Koike’s nervousness about those documents.)
Since Koike has not shown her degree certificates to the public in a clear form, we can only examine whether they are genuine or not with the only legible Fuji TV screenshot.
[Screenshot of Koike’s graduate certificate]
For comparison purpose I collected about 20 graduate certificates from Cairo University graduates I met and from internet sites. Those certificates are issued by faculties of Arts, Engineering, Economics and Political Science, Commerce, Medicine, Pharmacy, and Law between 1973 and 2015.
Cairo University's graduate certificates vary in terms of signatories, stamps, and forms depending on the faculty and the year in which they were issued. Usually there are three to five signatories on a single graduate certificate, i.e., mukhattas (specialist), musajjil (registrar), muraaqib (controller), muraajiu (checker), etc., with the signature of mudir aanm as-shouuni taaliimiiya (general director for educational matters) or amiid l-kulliiya (dean of faculty) underneath. Revenue stamps are also affixed and stamps of the university's general administration department (al-idaarat-l-aanma) and faculties are stamped in one to five places including the revenue stamp's tally. Shape of some of the certificates is close to a square but many are vertical and long rectangles.
As far as I can see from the screenshot, Koike's graduate certificate looks invalid. This is because none of the seals on the university's stamp, which is paramount, are legible. It may have been even forged because it is substantially different from the ones of the Faculty of Arts at that time.
Koike's graduate certificate has three stamps but only the one at the bottom left vaguely appears to have an eagle mark, a sign that means that the certificate is issued from an Egyptian governmental body, on it and the other two are completely blurred. The other 20 or so certificates I have collected are all clearly stamped. The eagle mark, the name of the department around it and the Arabic letters for the university's general administration department are all clearly visible.
I showed Koike's graduate certificate to two people. One is a Professors of Faculty of Arts of Cairo University and another person is graduate of Cairo University’s Faculty of Engineering who works in a managerial position in an organization. They told me that Koike’s certificate could not be used as a valid graduate certificate.
Aside from the stamps, Koike's graduate certificate has irregularities that do not exist in those of other genuine graduates.
The first irregularity is that the text of Koike's graduate certificate is written in the masculine form. That is, the honorific title "sayyid" (Mr.) rather than "sayyida" (Ms.), "mauluud" (masculine) rather than "mauluuda" (feminine) for "born", "hasala" (masculine) rather than "hasalt" (feminine) for "obtained" a degree, "talabh" (his request) rather than "talabhah" (her request), all written in masculine form.
In Arabic, you do not need particularly to indicate the gender on the document, but you can tell from the word form. Not a single graduate certificate I collected has this kind of gender mismatch and the two female ones that I collected are neatly written in feminine form too. I would like to hear from Koike why the text is written in masculine form and why she did not ask the issuer to amend it.
The second irregularity is that the screenshot shows only two signatures out of the four signatories required. Her certificate has signature spaces from the right for "mukhattas (specialist)", "al-muraaqib (controller)" and "al-muraaqib l-aanm (general controller)" and the only signature you can see with certainty is that of "al-muraaqib" in the middle (further down there is the signature of the dean of the faculty). In case of the other 20 or so certificates which I have collected, there is only one certificate which lacks one of the four signatures, but the rest have signatures in all signature spaces.
The third point of irregularity is that Koike's graduate certificate has a revenue stamp affixed upside-down. There is no such example in any other certificate I collected. Due to space constraints, some of the revenue stamps were placed sideways, but Koike's stamp was affixed upside down, regardless of space constraints.
The fourth irregularity is that Koike's photograph is pinned. The photographs of the 20 or so certificates I collected are all glued or stapled. Since these are important documents to use for job hunting, it is natural to stick them securely. Koike's certificate gives an impression that it was made from an irregular route.
Overall, all graduate certificates I saw apart from that of Koike’s are very carefully prepared, including the way the seal is stamped, signed and the way the revenue stamps are affixed. This is natural because it is a very important document which is used for job hunting. However, what Koike claims to be a graduate certificate seems to me to have been sloppily crafted.
It is strange that Koike stubbornly refuses to show the certificate or to submit it to the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly. Also, she has never shown her transcript of grades.
Ricky Kaminski13
You can never run from the past, especially in public office. This will become a huge shadow on Koike if the allegations are true and this mysterious document ain’t real. Either the press will give her a free pass and let (make) the story die or Koike just does what any innocent person would do under these serious allegations , which is to put them to rest once and for all by producing proof of her graduation. It’s fairly straightforward stuff this one, lying about your qualifications is a big deal and anyone, no matter how powerful, should be made to explain themselves.