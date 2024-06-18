Tokyo Gov Koike faces criminal complaint over allegedly fake university diploma

A former close aide to Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said Tuesday he has filed a criminal complaint against her for allegedly falsifying her academic credentials in a suspected violation of the public election law.

The complaint filed with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office the same day alleges that Koike's persistent lies about graduating from Cairo University in Egypt constitute false disclosure, Toshiro Kojima said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Kojima said he concluded that Koike, who is seeking her third term in the capital's gubernatorial election next month, misrepresented her educational background based on discrepancies between her autobiography and statements from former roommates.

The 75-year-old man previously served as secretary general of the regional political party Tomin First no Kai. It was founded by Koike, who now serves as an adviser.

Koike, who has denied and expressed displeasure at Kojima's allegations, indicated her intention Tuesday to continue listing herself as a graduate of Cairo University in campaign documents for the upcoming Tokyo governor election.

