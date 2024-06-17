 Japan Today
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike Image: AP file
Tokyo Gov Koike pitches to struggling families in policy speech

LONDON

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike promised Tuesday to improve child-rearing policies, including helping reduce rent for families, as she detailed her campaign pledges ahead of an expected tough electoral challenge from the high-profile, opposition-backed Renho.

Official campaigning for the gubernatorial race is scheduled to begin Thursday, with Renho, a House of Councillors member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Koike's biggest rival.

"I would like to create a Tokyo where child-rearing and education are less costly," Koike said during an online press conference in which she announced her policy pledges for the July 7 election that, if she wins, will deliver her a third four-year term.

Koike, who became the first female Tokyo governor in 2016, said she plans to establish subsidies for painless childbirth and waive day-care fees for first children, instead of only for the second child onwards as is the current policy.

In Tokyo, the total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman will bear in her lifetime -- fell to 0.99 in 2023, the lowest among Japan's 47 prefectures, compared with the national figure of 1.20, according to the central government.

Koike, who previously served as Japan's first female defense minister, also vowed to "protect the capital" by taking measures against natural disasters and setting up underground shelters to evacuate residents in case of missile strikes by foreign countries.

So far, more than 40 people have shown interest in running in the election, a record number, with notable candidates including former Air Self-Defense Force chief Toshio Tamogami and Shinji Ishimaru, who was mayor of Akitakata in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Underground shelters to protect against missile strikes?

Is she that desperate for policy issues?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

