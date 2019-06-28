Japan, U.S. affirm alliance after Trump revives security treaty criticism

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Friday to bolster the "unwavering" bilateral alliance after Trump earlier revived his criticism of what he sees as a one-sided security treaty.
Meeting for the third month in a row and just ahead of the two-day Group of 20 summit in Osaka, the two leaders also agreed to work closely in dealing with regional issues such as North Korea and accelerate ongoing bilateral trade talks to achieve results at "an early date," according to a Japanese government official.
"These frequent visits between the leaders in such a short period of time are evidence of the robust Japan-U.S. alliance," Abe said at the outset of their talks.
While the two leaders have been known for enjoying personal rapport, Japanese and U.S. government officials have recently been scrambling to deny a report by Bloomberg news agency earlier this week that Trump mused to confidants about withdrawing from the security treaty, a key part of the postwar Japan-U.S. relationship.
Trump even appeared to double down on his arguments when he openly showed his discontent with the treaty on Wednesday on Fox Business Network, making remarks similar to those he voiced during the 2016 presidential campaign.
"If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III. We will go in and we will protect them and we will fight with our lives and with our treasure...but if we're attacked, Japan doesn't have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television, the attack," he said.
In the latest effort to play down the concerns, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura, who briefed reporters on the Abe-Trump meeting, said, "There were no such discussions at all on reviewing the Japan-U.S. security treaty."
"The two leaders agreed to further strengthen the unwavering Japan-U.S. alliance," he added. But at the same time Nishimura admitted that Abe did not ask Trump directly about his intentions behind the remarks criticizing the long-standing treaty.
The security pact requires the United States to come to the defense of Japan in the event of an attack. Around 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Japan, which has renounced war under its postwar Constitution, enabling the United States to respond rapidly to contingencies in the Asia-Pacific region, including North Korea.
During the 35-minute talks with Trump, Abe also called for diplomatic efforts among relevant parties to ease rising tensions in the Middle East stemming from the confrontation between the United States and Iran over a global nuclear deal reached in 2015.
With Japan long enjoying amicable ties with Iran, Abe made a two-day visit there earlier in the month in an apparent bid to serve as a bridge between Washington and Tehran.
But tensions spiked after two oil tankers, one operated by a Japanese company, were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil shipments from the region. Trump also came close to launching a military strike against Iran, which downed a U.S. drone last week.
On North Korea, Abe and Trump agreed to continue to fully implement the U.N. Security Council resolutions imposed on the country for its nuclear and missile programs, according to Nishimura.
While the Japanese side appeared to be largely focusing on highlighting the stable relationship of the two allies, Trump suggested at the beginning of the talks that his attention is on trade, and hailed the growing U.S. investments by Japan automakers.
Trump and Abe agreed that their bilateral trade deal should benefit both sides, although the timeline of when to reach a conclusion was not discussed, according to Nishimura.
The trade talks at the ministerial level started in mid-April as part of Trump's push to reduce his country's large trade deficit and increase jobs. Trump again touched on the deficit issue during the latest meeting, according to a government source.
The two countries previously agreed to reach a trade deal after Japan's House of Councillors election in July.
As the chairman of the G20 gathering, Abe sought cooperation from Trump so that members can come up with a powerful message toward achieving sustainable growth of the world economy, saying that such global issues cannot be addressed without the two countries working together.© KYODO
Extremely promising news! The Japan-USA alliance just keeps getting stronger and stronger. Ivanka looks amazing, but I wish Abe Akie-san was in this picture. Ivanka will make a great President after Trump in 2024.
What the h... are "those two" doing there?
Giving some unwanted, undesired and senseless advice?
Family business as usual.
If that happened, that would be the end of the right wing in Japan.
Great Job Shin-Chan, one shady Bloomberg news & your always ready to bend over even more. Lets buy some more war planes and feed the warmongers & Military industries. Those fake smiles make it even funny at some point.
There's something wrong with this picture.
Melania, Eric, Don Jr and Baron are missing.
Imagine how efficient the government would be if we gave them important positions.
And Tiffany, how could we forget Tiffany.
Funny you say that because some people who usually agree with you (like Yubaru) say the withdrawing is exactly what the right wing want.
Comment from Yubaru:
Trump dynasty building. We all know who Trump will be supporting for president when he's done. It won't be Reprent.
Ivanka is here to do some of her own side business no doubt.
Well the only thing I have ever disagreed with Yubaru on is this subject. I believe that the US should end this military alliance with Japan, where as he doesn't. It doesn't matter. We can agree to disagree.
If that's about me I must say I'm sorry. I don't wanna make an excuse but English is not my first language.
I respect your opinion. I thought It's interesting that usually like-minded people are divided about topics of US bases, alliance and Okinawa. Maybe I should've said "interesting" rather than "funny".
hiragino-san, no it is not about you at all. That's not what I meant at all. I'm sorry if it sounded like it did
That's fine. Thank you for engaging us in English. Thank you.
Likewise sir.
Likeminded people can have different opinions about anything. The issue is never whether we disagree but HOW we choose to do it.
No your choice of words was fine. No mistake. Both interesting and funny would have worked. I wasn't at all offended by your remark, just trying to make the point that likeminded people also can have their own differences. We also don't have to be likeminded to respect each other and have a healthy debate.
I was just making the point that some posters here want to pick fights without having anything worthwhile to contribute.
But I didn't have you in mind at all. So please accept my apology once more.
Nepotism at its worst!