Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Trump, Abe cap visit with golf outing

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shared their love of golf on a sunny, windy Saturday at the president's northern Virginia course.

Trump said on the eve of their outing they'd play a quick round at a "beautiful" place before he goes to Wisconsin for a rally.

Meantime Melania Trump and Akie Abe visited the Washington Monument after the two couples celebrated the U.S. first lady's 49th birthday over dinner the previous evening.

Abe has stressed the two men's shared interest in golf as he's become one of the few global leaders to build a personal relationship with Trump. They've played rounds together in both countries.

For all the camaraderie, Abe's visit also has been an occasion for each leader to express frustration about the other's tariffs.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Travel

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Shrines & Temples

Motonosumi Inari Shrine 

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Brings Brand ‘Goop’ To Tokyo, But Will You Love It?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #28

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK