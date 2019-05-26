Trump attends sumo; gives President's Cup to winner Asanoyama

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday presented a special trophy to the winner of the sumo tournament in Tokyo.
Trump awarded the giant eagle-topped President's Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, who clinched the tournament on Saturday.
Trump, who is the first sitting American president to attend a sumo tournament, read a certificate awarding Asanoyama the cup in honor of his "outstanding achievement."
He then hoisted the hefty cup, which the White House said is 137 centimeters tall and weighs about 30 kilograms, and handed it to Asanoyama with the help of an official.
The inscription includes a pair of presidential seals and reads: "Presented by Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, to the Sumo Grand Champion, Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament, May 26, 2019."
Trump watched five bouts with his wife Melania, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie. The group sat in low-back chairs, breaking the custom of sitting cross-legged on a mat.
An estimated 11,500 people who were in the arena applauded when Trump entered, with thousands filming him on their smartphones.
The Japan Sumo Association instituted some safety precautions because of Trump, including halving the number of same-day tickets sold. Ticket holders had their bags checked at the entrance, and canned and bottled drinks were banned.
The throwing of zabuton cushions that participants sit on — something that's traditionally done to express disappointment — was also is banned.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
gogogo
Why are we treating Trump like royalty? oh wait...
Tokyo-Engr
I’m no fan of Trump and continue to feel he is not fit to hold the office of President but I have to confess that as a long term expatriated American living in Japan I found this to be pretty cool. Set the politics aside for a very short time and enjoy the moment. There will be plenty to criticize or bitch about tomorrow and in the days to come.
darknuts
Well he is a President.
Ganbare Japan!
Beautiful images! Thank you Trump for watching the ancient sport of Sumo. The publicity around the world and tourism benefits for Sumo and Japan will be endless. Even when he gets the promotion to Yokozuna, Asanoyama will never have a bigger highlight in his career than receiving the Trump Cup off Trump.