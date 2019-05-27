Trump breaks with Abe; says he's not bothered by N Korean missile tests

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump, at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he is not "personally bothered" by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry

Trump said he had a good feeling that the nuclear standoff with North Korea will be resolved.

"I may be right, I may be wrong. But I feel that we've come a long way. There's been no rocket testing, there's been no nuclear testing," he said.

Abe, who stood beside Trump at a news conference after hours of talks, disagreed with the U.S. president, saying the missile tests violated U.S. Security Council resolutions and were "of great regret."

Abe, who has been cozying up to Trump on a number of issues, is concerned because the missiles pose a threat to security in Japan.

Trump backed Abe's interest in using his country's good relations with Iran to help broker a possible dialogue between the U.S. and its nemesis in the Middle East.

Trump, who has said he's open to having a dialogue with Iran, has sought to downplay fears of military conflict, but the Iranians have said they have no interest in communicating with the White House.

"I know that the prime minister and Japan have a very good relationship with Iran so we'll see what happens," he said while meeting with Abe in Tokyo.

"The prime minister's already spoken to me about that and I do believe that Iran would like to talk. And if they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk also. We'll see what happens ... nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me."

Trump was far from Washington, but he didn't miss the chance to lob another broadside insult against former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the Democrats seeking to challenge Trump in next year's presidential election. North Korea's Kim Jong Un recently criticized Biden as having a low I.Q.

Trump said in response to a question that Kim "made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. Trump said the assessment "probably is based on his record. I think I agree with him on that."

Trump had been asked why he had appeared to side with a brutal autocrat instead of a former vice president.

There had long been a tradition of American leaders and candidates avoiding partisan talk on foreign soil.

Abe is hosting Trump on a state visit designed to highlight the U.S.-Japan alliance and showcase the friendship and warm relations between the leaders. During hours of talks, Trump and Abe deliberated over economic issues, including trade and Iran.

On the economic front, Kyodo News reported that the two leaders agreed to accelerate bilateral trade negotiations, which began in April, to achieve a win-win relationship, according to Abe.

The United States is seeking greater access to the Japanese market for products such as beef, pork and wheat, as American farmers have become less competitive following the activation of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade agreement including Australia and New Zealand.

Japan has meanwhile pushed for the removal of tariffs on industrial products including automobiles, one of its biggest exports, as had been agreed before the United States withdrew from the TPP.

Trump told the press conference that the TPP has "nothing to do" with the United States, noting that the agreement "would have destroyed our automobile industry and many of our manufacturers."

"We are not involved in TPP so what other countries agreed to is not binding at all on the United States," he said.

