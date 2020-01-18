Trump calls for more from Japan as security pact turns 60 years old

Merrill Eisenhower Atwater, the great-grandson, third left bottom, and Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of former U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, center bottom left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center right bottom, with other guests pose for a group photo session as part of the 60th anniversary commemorative reception of the signing of the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty at Iikura Guesthouse in Tokyo on Sunday.

Japan and the United States on Sunday marked the 60th anniversary of the signing of their security treaty, as U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to put more pressure on Tokyo to make a bigger contribution to the alliance.

"As the security environment continues to evolve and new challenges arise, it is essential that our alliance further strengthen and deepen," Trump said. "I am confident that in the months and years ahead, Japan's contributions to our mutual security will continue to grow, and the alliance will continue to thrive."

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and members of his cabinet participated in a commemorative reception in Tokyo, joined by Joseph Young, charge d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Japan, and Lt Gen Kevin B. Schneider, commander of U.S. forces stationed in the country.

"Today, more than ever, the Japan-U.S. security treaty is a pillar that is indestructible, a pillar immovable, safeguarding peace in Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and in the world, while assuring prosperity therein," Abe said in his speech.

Abe said the alliance should become even more robust to "safeguard freedom, liberty, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, one that sustains the whole world, 60 years and 100 years down the road."

The treaty is the basis for the U.S. military's stationing of some 54,000 troops in Japan. Along with U.S. bases, Japan also hosts the Ronald Reagan, the only American aircraft carrier to be homeported abroad.

The alliance is aimed at allowing U.S. forces to respond quickly to contingencies in a region where China is increasing its military clout and where North Korea has conducted repeated missile tests. In return, they are obligated to protect Japan from threats together with the country's Self-Defense Forces.

Trump's remarks came in a statement that called the alliance "rock-solid" and acknowledged that it has been "essential to peace, security, and prosperity" for both countries and the region over the past six decades.

However, Trump has been critical of what he perceives as the "one-sided" nature of the treaty and that Tokyo should pay a larger share of the cost of hosting U.S. forces.

In June last year, Trump complained that under the pact, even if the United States were attacked, Japan would not be required to help and could "watch it on a Sony television."

The alliance has faced domestic criticism, too. Some point to Japan's sitting under the U.S. nuclear umbrella as being at odds with the country's efforts to abolish nuclear weapons as the world's only victim of an atomic bombing.

There is also persistent local opposition against hosting U.S. forces in Okinawa, which is home to about 70 percent of the total area of land exclusively used by U.S. military facilities in Japan, amid repeated accidents and cases of assault and rape by American troops.

Still, the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the United States said Friday in a joint statement that the alliance "has played and will continue to play an integral role in ensuring the peace and security of our two countries, while realizing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

"Our alliance is stronger, broader, and more essential today than ever," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Taro Kono said along with their U.S. counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Signed in 1960 by the governments of then Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi -- Abe's grandfather -- and then President Dwight Eisenhower, the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between Japan and the United States replaced a 1951 agreement that helped form the basis of relations between the countries following the end of World War II.

The revised treaty removed a clause in the earlier version that allowed the United States to intervene to quell insurgencies within Japan, and made explicit Washington's obligation to defend Japan from an armed attack.

Abe has worked to boost Japan's role in the alliance, in 2014 removing an outright ban on exporting weapons and reinterpreting the pacifist constitution to allow the SDF to protect allies in certain situations under collective self-defense.

